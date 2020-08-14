Highly configurable component imitating native bottom sheet behavior, with fully native 60 FPS animations!
Built from scratch with react-native-gesture-handler and react-native-reanimated.
Usable with Expo with no extra native dependencies!
Open a Terminal in the project root and run:
yarn add reanimated-bottom-sheet
Or if you use npm:
npm install reanimated-bottom-sheet
Now we need to install
react-native-gesture-handler and
react-native-reanimated.
If you are using Expo, to ensure that you get the compatible versions of the libraries, run:
expo install react-native-gesture-handler react-native-reanimated
If you are not using Expo, run the following:
yarn add react-native-reanimated react-native-gesture-handler
Or if you use npm:
npm install react-native-reanimated react-native-gesture-handler
We're done! Now you can build and run the app on your device/simulator.
import * as React from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, Text, View, Button } from 'react-native';
import Animated from 'react-native-reanimated';
import BottomSheet from 'reanimated-bottom-sheet';
export default function App() {
const renderContent = () => (
<View
style={{
backgroundColor: 'white',
padding: 16,
height: 450,
}}
>
<Text>Swipe down to close</Text>
</View>
);
const sheetRef = React.useRef(null);
return (
<>
<View
style={{
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: 'papayawhip',
alignItems: 'center',
justifyContent: 'center',
}}
>
<Button
title="Open Bottom Sheet"
onPress={() => sheetRef.current.snapTo(0)}
/>
</View>
<BottomSheet
ref={sheetRef}
snapPoints={[450, 300, 0]}
borderRadius={10}
renderContent={renderContent}
/>
</>
);
}
|name
|required
|default
|description
|snapPoints
|yes
|E.g.
[300, 200, 0]. Points for snapping of bottom sheet coomponent. They define distance from bottom of the screen. Might be number or percent (as string e.g.
'20%') for points or percents of screen height from bottom. Note: Array values must be in descending order.
|initialSnap
|no
|0
|Determines initial snap point of bottom sheet. The value is the index from snapPoints.
|renderContent
|no
|Method for rendering scrollable content of bottom sheet.
|renderHeader
|no
|Method for rendering non-scrollable header of bottom sheet.
|enabledGestureInteraction
|no
true
|Defines if bottom sheet could be scrollable by gesture.
|enabledHeaderGestureInteraction
|no
true
|Defines if bottom sheet header could be scrollable by gesture.
|enabledContentGestureInteraction
|no
true
|Defines if bottom sheet content could be scrollable by gesture.
|enabledContentTapInteraction
|no
true
|Defines whether bottom sheet content could be tapped. Note: If you use
Touchable* components inside your
renderContent, you'll have to switch this to
false to make handlers like
onPress work. (See this comment.)
|enabledManualSnapping
|no
true
|If
false blocks snapping using
snapTo method.
|enabledBottomClamp
|no
false
|If
true block movement is clamped from bottom to minimal snapPoint.
|enabledBottomInitialAnimation
|no
false
|If
true sheet will grows up from bottom to initial snapPoint.
|enabledInnerScrolling
|no
true
|Defines whether it's possible to scroll inner content of bottom sheet.
|callbackNode
|no
reanimated node which holds position of bottom sheet, where
0 it the highest snap point and
1 is the lowest.
|contentPosition
|no
reanimated node which holds position of bottom sheet's content (in dp)
|headerPosition
|no
reanimated node which holds position of bottom sheet's header (in dp)
|overdragResistanceFactor
|no
|0
|`Defines how violently sheet has to stopped while overdragging. 0 means no overdrag
|springConfig
|no
{ }
|Overrides config for spring animation
|innerGestureHandlerRefs
|no
|Refs for gesture handlers used for building bottom sheet. The array consists fo three refs. The first for PanGH used for inner content scrolling. The second for PanGH used for header. The third for TapGH used for stopping scrolling the content.
|simultaneousHandlers
|no
|Accepts a react ref object or an array of refs to handler components.
|onOpenStart
|no
|Accepts a function to be called when the bottom sheet starts to open.
|onOpenEnd
|no
|Accepts a function to be called when the bottom sheet is almost fully openned.
|onCloseStart
|no
|Accepts a function to be called when the bottom sheet starts to close.
|onCloseEnd
|no
|Accepts a function to be called when the bottom sheet is almost closing.
|callbackThreshold
|no
|0.01
|Accepts a float value from 0 to 1 indicating the percentage (of the gesture movement) when the callbacks are gonna be called.
|borderRadius
|no
|Border radius of content wrapper (excluding header)
snapTo(index)
Imperative method on for snapping to snap point in given index. E.g.
// Snap to the snap point at index 0 (e.g. 450 in [450, 300, 0])
this.bottomSheetRef.current.snapTo(0)
Here
this.bottomSheetRef refers to the
ref passed to the
BottomSheet component.
More complex examples can be found in the
Example folder. To view the examples in the Expo app, open a Terminal and run:
yarn
yarn prepare
cd Example
yarn
expo start
The example app is also available on Expo.
It's not finished and some work has to be done yet.
We use release-it to automate our release. If you have publish access to the NPM package, run the following from the master branch to publish a new release:
yarn release
NOTE: You must have a
GITHUB_TOKEN environment variable available. You can create a GitHub access token with the "repo" access here.