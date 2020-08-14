openbase logo
rbs

reanimated-bottom-sheet

by Michał Osadnik
1.0.0-alpha.22 (see all)

Highly configurable bottom sheet component made with react-native-reanimated and react-native-gesture-handler

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30.2K

GitHub Stars

3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Native Menus, React Native Swipe

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Reanimated Bottom Sheet

Highly configurable component imitating native bottom sheet behavior, with fully native 60 FPS animations!

Built from scratch with react-native-gesture-handler and react-native-reanimated.

Usable with Expo with no extra native dependencies!

Installation

Open a Terminal in the project root and run:

yarn add reanimated-bottom-sheet

Or if you use npm:

npm install reanimated-bottom-sheet

Now we need to install react-native-gesture-handler and react-native-reanimated.

If you are using Expo, to ensure that you get the compatible versions of the libraries, run:

expo install react-native-gesture-handler react-native-reanimated

If you are not using Expo, run the following:

yarn add react-native-reanimated react-native-gesture-handler

Or if you use npm:

npm install react-native-reanimated react-native-gesture-handler

We're done! Now you can build and run the app on your device/simulator.

Usage

import * as React from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, Text, View, Button } from 'react-native';
import Animated from 'react-native-reanimated';
import BottomSheet from 'reanimated-bottom-sheet';

export default function App() {
  const renderContent = () => (
    <View
      style={{
        backgroundColor: 'white',
        padding: 16,
        height: 450,
      }}
    >
      <Text>Swipe down to close</Text>
    </View>
  );

  const sheetRef = React.useRef(null);

  return (
    <>
      <View
        style={{
          flex: 1,
          backgroundColor: 'papayawhip',
          alignItems: 'center',
          justifyContent: 'center',
        }}
      >
        <Button
          title="Open Bottom Sheet"
          onPress={() => sheetRef.current.snapTo(0)}
        />
      </View>
      <BottomSheet
        ref={sheetRef}
        snapPoints={[450, 300, 0]}
        borderRadius={10}
        renderContent={renderContent}
      />
    </>
  );
}

Props

namerequireddefaultdescription
snapPointsyesE.g. [300, 200, 0]. Points for snapping of bottom sheet coomponent. They define distance from bottom of the screen. Might be number or percent (as string e.g. '20%') for points or percents of screen height from bottom. Note: Array values must be in descending order.
initialSnapno0Determines initial snap point of bottom sheet. The value is the index from snapPoints.
renderContentnoMethod for rendering scrollable content of bottom sheet.
renderHeadernoMethod for rendering non-scrollable header of bottom sheet.
enabledGestureInteractionnotrueDefines if bottom sheet could be scrollable by gesture.
enabledHeaderGestureInteractionnotrueDefines if bottom sheet header could be scrollable by gesture.
enabledContentGestureInteractionnotrueDefines if bottom sheet content could be scrollable by gesture.
enabledContentTapInteractionnotrueDefines whether bottom sheet content could be tapped. Note: If you use Touchable* components inside your renderContent, you'll have to switch this to false to make handlers like onPress work. (See this comment.)
enabledManualSnappingnotrueIf false blocks snapping using snapTo method.
enabledBottomClampnofalseIf true block movement is clamped from bottom to minimal snapPoint.
enabledBottomInitialAnimationnofalseIf true sheet will grows up from bottom to initial snapPoint.
enabledInnerScrollingnotrueDefines whether it's possible to scroll inner content of bottom sheet.
callbackNodenoreanimated node which holds position of bottom sheet, where 0 it the highest snap point and 1 is the lowest.
contentPositionnoreanimated node which holds position of bottom sheet's content (in dp)
headerPositionnoreanimated node which holds position of bottom sheet's header (in dp)
overdragResistanceFactorno0`Defines how violently sheet has to stopped while overdragging. 0 means no overdrag
springConfigno{ }Overrides config for spring animation
innerGestureHandlerRefsnoRefs for gesture handlers used for building bottom sheet. The array consists fo three refs. The first for PanGH used for inner content scrolling. The second for PanGH used for header. The third for TapGH used for stopping scrolling the content.
simultaneousHandlersnoAccepts a react ref object or an array of refs to handler components.
onOpenStartnoAccepts a function to be called when the bottom sheet starts to open.
onOpenEndnoAccepts a function to be called when the bottom sheet is almost fully openned.
onCloseStartnoAccepts a function to be called when the bottom sheet starts to close.
onCloseEndnoAccepts a function to be called when the bottom sheet is almost closing.
callbackThresholdno0.01Accepts a float value from 0 to 1 indicating the percentage (of the gesture movement) when the callbacks are gonna be called.
borderRadiusnoBorder radius of content wrapper (excluding header)

Methods

snapTo(index)

Imperative method on for snapping to snap point in given index. E.g.

// Snap to the snap point at index 0 (e.g. 450 in [450, 300, 0])
this.bottomSheetRef.current.snapTo(0)

Here this.bottomSheetRef refers to the ref passed to the BottomSheet component.

Example

More complex examples can be found in the Example folder. To view the examples in the Expo app, open a Terminal and run:

yarn
yarn prepare
cd Example
yarn
expo start

The example app is also available on Expo.

Todo

It's not finished and some work has to be done yet.

  1. Play with magic config values
  2. Horizontal mode
  3. Deal with GH in inner scrollView
  4. Cleanup code (e.g. measuring of components)

Contributing

Publishing a release

We use release-it to automate our release. If you have publish access to the NPM package, run the following from the master branch to publish a new release:

yarn release

NOTE: You must have a GITHUB_TOKEN environment variable available. You can create a GitHub access token with the "repo" access here.

