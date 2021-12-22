openbase logo
realworld

by gothinkster
1.0.0

"The mother of all demo apps" — Exemplary fullstack Medium.com clone powered by React, Angular, Node, Django, and many more 🏅

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

63.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

81

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.4/5140
Read All Reviews
risenforces

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Responsive Maintainers
1Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation
1Abandoned

Readme

RealWorld Example Applications

See how the exact same Medium.com clone (called Conduit) is built using different frontends and backends. Yes, you can mix and match them, because they all adhere to the same API spec 😮😎

While most "todo" demos provide an excellent cursory glance at a framework's capabilities, they typically don't convey the knowledge & perspective required to actually build real applications with it.

RealWorld solves this by allowing you to choose any frontend (React, Angular, & more) and any backend (Node, Django, & more) and see how they power a real-world, beautifully designed full-stack app called Conduit.

Read the full blog post announcing RealWorld on Medium.

Join us on GitHub Discussions! 🎉

Implementations

Over 100 implementations have been created using various languages, libraries, and frameworks.

Explore them on CodebaseShow.

Create a new implementation

Create a new implementation >>>

Or you can view upcoming implementations (WIPs).

Learn more

  • "Introducing RealWorld 🙌" by Eric Simons
  • Every tutorial is built against the same API spec to ensure modularity of every frontend & backend
  • Every frontend utilizes the same handcrafted Bootstrap 4 theme for identical UI/UX
  • There is a hosted version of the backend API available for public usage, no API keys are required
  • Interested in creating a new RealWorld stack? View our starter guide & spec

Active Maintainers

Gérôme Grignon - Maintainer

Gérôme is a Software Engineer at Sfeir. He's an open-source enthusiast.

Manuel Vila - Maintainer

Manuel is an independent Software Engineer, creator of the Layr framework and the CodebaseShow website.

Brought to you by Thinkster

100
Evgeny Zakharov
2 months ago
Abandoned
Poor Documentation
Front-end developer (React.js)
2 months ago
Abandoned
Poor Documentation

The idea of realworld is good. But it lacks of moderation, so a lot of legacy code still remains in the registry. For example, react-redux app. The architecture is bad, and inside it has the worst way to integrate Redux in React. Many newbies are still using this as a teaching material =(

0
Tim Njagi
13 days ago
Full-stack web developer Front-end: AngularJS, ReactJS, Backend: NodeJS
13 days ago
Gaurav Sahu
13 days ago
2020 B.Tech Computer Science graduate.
13 days ago
K
11 days ago
A passionate web developer who prefers to learn in public
11 days ago
Raja Muhammad Asher
21 days ago
BS Computer Science/MBA. 19 years of experience as a web developer/project manager. Currently working as Full Stack JavaScript Developer MERN Stack
21 days ago

