Node require wrapper with options for cache busting, pre- and post-processing
First call to
require('really-need') replaced
Module.prototype.require with a better version.
Other modules can use new
require directly. The module making the call to
really-need needs
to use the returned value.
require = require('really-need');
// global require is now a better one!
// evaluate foo.js again, busting the cache
var foo = require('./foo', {
// remove previously loaded foo module
bustCache: true,
// remove from cache AFTER loading
keep: false,
// skip the real or non-existent file and just use fake source
// fake can also be a JavaScript value, object or function
fake: 'fake source goes here',
pre: function (source, filename) {
// transform the source before compiling it
return source;
},
post: function (exported, filename) {
// transform the exported object / value from the file
return exported;
},
// inject additional values into foo.js
args: {
a: 10,
b: 5,
__dirname: '/some/path'
}
});
The
require function provided by
really-need takes a second argument: an options object.
Removes the previously cached module before loading.
Equivalent to loading and compiling the JavaScript again.
Alias bustCache, default
false.
Deletes loaded instance from the cache after loading to make sure the next
require call loads
it again. Alias cache, default
false.
Gives you a chance to transform the loaded source before compiling it. Can be used to instrument the loaded code, compile other languages into JavaScript, etc. See the related project node-hook and read Hooking into Node loader for fun and profit.
// foo.js
module.exports = function() { return 'foo'; };
// index.js
require = require('really-need');
require('./foo', {
pre: function (source, filename) {
return 'console.log("loading ' + filename + '");\n' + source;
}
});
// loading /path/to/foo.js
Function to transform the module's exported value. For example, you can replace the exported function with another one on the fly.
// foo.js
module.exports = function() { return 'foo'; };
// index.js
require = require('really-need');
var foo = require('./foo', {
post: function (exported, filename) {
return function () { return 'bar'; }
}
});
console.log(foo()); // "bar"
You can set the parent module to be
undefined or a mock object. For example, to load
a module, but make it think it has no parent
require('./foo', {
parent: undefined
});
You can use an object (not a plain string though) as a parent too
require('./foo', {
parent: {
filename: 'ha/ha/mock.js'
}
});
You can inject variables into the loaded module source. These variables will be declared at the top of the module.
require('./foo', {
args: {
a: 10,
b: 20
}
});
// foo.js will have var a = 10, b = 20; at the top.
Each value will stringified to JSON, functions will be copied as a string.
You can load non-existing modules from JSON or JavaScript code. Both
pre and
post apply.
require('./does-not-exist.json', {
fake: '{ "foo": 42 }',
pre: function (source, filename) { /* source is '{"foo": 42}' */ },
post: function (o, filename) { /* o is {foo: 42} */ }
});
require('./does-not-exist.js', {
fake: 'module.exports = { foo: 42 }',
pre: function (source, filename) { /* source is 'module.exports = {foo: 42}' */ },
post: function (o, filename) { /* o is {foo: 42} */ }
});
You can even load fake value, without compiling it. The
post hook still applies if needed
var loaded = require('./does-not-exist.js', {
fake: { foo: 42 },
post: function (o, filename) { /* o is {foo: 42} */ }
})
// loaded is { foo: 42 }
See Unit test using non-existent files.
Print debug messages while loading. Alias debug, default
false.
I love defensive programming and write a lot of assertions when programming.
My favorite predicate and type checking library is check-types. It was missing
a few checks we needed, so we wrote and open sourced a library check-more-types.
Typically, one needs to require
check-more-type in any place where
check-types is used to get
our library. This means a lot of code editions to make.
We can use
really-need to load
check-more-types instead of
check-types. Just include
this code in the beginning of the application to place
check-more-types in the cache.
require = require('really-need');
require('check-types', {
post: function () {
return require('check-more-types');
}
});
// any code later will get check-more-type
var check = require('check-types');
console.log('check.bit(1) =', check.bit(1));
// check.bit(1) = true
You can see this in action when I work around a broken dependency twice removed from my code in manpm inside the github url parsing.
One can instrument the loaded JavaScript file to collect the code coverage information. I am using the excellent istanbul library in the example below.
var istanbul = require('istanbul');
var instrumenter = new istanbul.Instrumenter();
var instrument = instrumenter.instrumentSync.bind(instrumenter);
require = require('really-need');
var foo = require('./foo', {
bust: true, // make sure to load foo.js again
pre: instrument // signatures for post and instrument match exactly
});
console.log(foo());
console.log(foo());
console.log(foo());
// how many times did foo run?
var fooFilename = require('path').resolve('./foo.js');
console.log('function in foo.js ran', __coverage__[fooFilename].f[1], 'times');
// or you can generate detailed reports
output
foo
foo
foo
function in foo.js ran 3 times
Require a user module during the suite setup, then modify the module's exports in the
post function.
Any module loaded afterwards that requires the mocked module will get the mock value.
// foo.js
module.exports = function () { return 'foo'; }
// foo-spec.js
describe('mocking a module', function () {
require = require('really-need');
var foo;
beforeEach(function () {
foo = require('./foo', {
debug: true,
post: function (exported) {
// return anything you want.
return function mockFoo() {
return 'bar';
};
}
});
});
it('mocked foo returns "bar"', function () {
console.assert(foo() === 'bar', foo());
});
it.only('works even if some other module requires ./foo', function () {
require('./foo-returns-bar');
});
});
// foo-returns-bar.js
var foo = require('./foo');
console.assert(foo() === 'bar', 'OMG, ./foo.js was mocked!');
Sometimes our end to end testing scenario requires using an external service, like hitting Github API. Usually this runs into the throttling limit pretty quickly, generating a response like this
{
"message":"API rate limit exceeded for 52.0.240.122.
(But here's the good news: Authenticated requests get a higher rate limit.
Check out the documentation for more details.)",
"documentation_url":"https://developer.github.com/v3/#rate-limiting"
}
We like to be able to test the entire program though, so how do we mock the API in this case?
As an example, take a look at changed-log.
It shows the commit messages for any NPM package or Github repo between specific versions.
One can install and run
changed-log like this
npm install -g changed-log
changed-log chalk 0.3.0 0.5.1
During testing I like to run the above command to make sure it works. Thus I defined
a script in the
package.json
"scripts": {
"chalk": "node bin/changed-log.js chalk 0.3.0 0.5.1"
}
During the program's run, the Github api is hit twice: first to collect the commit ids between the two given versions, and then to collect the actual commit messages.
First, I collected the JSON response from the API as received inside the source files
changed-log/src/get-commits-from-tags.js and
changed-log/src/get-commits-between.js.
I saved these objects as plain JSON files in a folder
changed-log/mocks.
Second, I wrote a new source file that will mock the above two methods to return the JSON from the files. Take a look at changed-log/mocks/mock-for-chalk.js. This file sets the mock functions to be loaded into the module cache.
// load mock data
var Promise = require('bluebird');
var mockCommits = require('./mock-chalk-ids.json');
var mockComments = require('./mock-chalk-comments.json');
// grab a better require
require = require('really-need');
// prepare the mock functions to be plugged in
function mockGetCommitsFromTags(info) {
return Promise.resolve(mockCommits);
}
function mockGetComments(info) {
return Promise.resolve(mockComments);
}
// finally, place the mock functions into module cache
require('../src/get-commits-from-tags', {
post: function (exported, filename) {
return mockGetCommitsFromTags;
}
});
require('../src/get-commits-between', {
post: function (exported, filename) {
return mockGetComments;
}
});
// to be continued ...
This is how we run the
chalk command with the mocked environment. We will run
the
mock-for-chalk.js and let it load the normal
bin/changed-log.js. Thus the test
script is now the following command
"scripts": {
"chalk-with-mock": "node mocks/mock-for-chalk.js bin/changed-log.js chalk 0.3.0 0.5.1",
}
The
mock-for-chalk.js continues after cache mocking
// same mock as above
(function adjustProcessArgs() {
process.argv.splice(1, 1);
console.log('removed this filename from process arguments');
process.argv[1] = require('path').resolve(process.argv[1]);
console.log('resolved the name of the next script to load');
}());
console.log('loading the real script from %s', process.argv[1]);
require(process.argv[1]);
After mocking we adjust the program's arguments array and let the actual program take over, as it was the original script. Mission accomplished - end to end testing, but with mocked code and data.
After the source for the module has been loaded and transformed using
pre function, the
Module compiles
it into the exported value. You can inject extra variables using
args property. For example, we
can pass values to be added
// sum.js
module.exports = a + b;
// index.js
require = require('really-need');
var sum = require('./sum', {
args: {
a: 10,
b: 2
}
});
console.log(sum);
// output 12
Notice that variables
a and
b are not declared in
sum.js. Usually this means a
ReferenceError, but
we are injecting values at load time. We could have done similar thing using
pre callback, but using
args
is simpler and does not replace any existing source transformations.
You can even mess with built-in variables. When
Module compiles the source, it wraps the loaded source
into a function call. Print the
module object from Node REPL to see before / after text
require('module');
wrapper:
[ '(function (exports, require, module, __filename, __dirname) { ',
'\n});' ],
Because we are appending
args directly to the loaded source, they take precedence. Thus we can do things like
overwriting
__filename.
// filename.js
console.log('filename', __filename);
// index.js
require = require('really-need');
require('./filename', {
args: {
__filename: 'hi there'
}
});
// prints filename hi there
We can even disable all calls to
require from the given script
// another-require.js
require('something');
// index.js
require = require('really-need');
require('./another-require', {
args: {
require: function (name) {
console.log('no requires allowed');
}
}
});
// prints "no requires allowed"
Read the blog post Was NodeJS module used and see the project was-it-used.
You can quickly load / access most private functions and variables, see describe-it project for details
// get-foo.js
(function reallyPrivate() {
function getFoo() {
return 'foo';
}
}());
Notice that
getFoo is not exported from the file, thus only can be tested indirectly. Or is it?
// get-foo-spec.js
var describeIt = require('describe-it');
describeIt(__dirname + '/foo.js', 'getFoo()', function (getFn) {
it('returns "foo"', function () {
var getFoo = getFn();
console.assert(getFoo() === 'foo');
});
});
Custom loader with source modification makes it simple to gain access to any desired function declaration, functional expression and even most variables.
Imagine a piece of code under test loads a file. You do not want to create a fake file for every unit test. You can easily create fake modules before the code runs, letting it load cached fake copy.
// get-version.js
function getVersion() {
var pkg = require(process.cwd() + '/example.json');
return pkg.version;
}
module.exports = getVersion;
The unit test places the fake module into the require cache
// get-version-spec.js
require = require('../..');
describe('get version', function () {
var getVersion = require('./get-version');
var loaded = require(process.cwd() + '/example.json', {
fake: { version: '1.2.3' }
});
it('returns 1.2.3', function () {
console.assert(getVersion() === '1.2.3');
});
});
Read Hacking Node require
Author: Gleb Bahmutov © 2014
License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.
Spread the word: tweet, star on github, etc.
Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github
