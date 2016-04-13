Node require wrapper with options for cache busting, pre- and post-processing

First call to require('really-need') replaced Module.prototype.require with a better version. Other modules can use new require directly. The module making the call to really-need needs to use the returned value.

require = require ( 'really-need' ); var foo = require ( './foo' , { bustCache : true , keep : false , fake : 'fake source goes here' , pre : function ( source, filename ) { return source; }, post : function ( exported, filename ) { return exported; }, args : { a : 10 , b : 5 , __dirname : '/some/path' } });

API

The require function provided by really-need takes a second argument: an options object.

bust

Removes the previously cached module before loading. Equivalent to loading and compiling the JavaScript again. Alias bustCache, default false .

keep

Deletes loaded instance from the cache after loading to make sure the next require call loads it again. Alias cache, default false .

pre

Gives you a chance to transform the loaded source before compiling it. Can be used to instrument the loaded code, compile other languages into JavaScript, etc. See the related project node-hook and read Hooking into Node loader for fun and profit.

module .exports = function ( ) { return 'foo' ; }; require = require ( 'really-need' ); require ( './foo' , { pre : function ( source, filename ) { return 'console.log("loading ' + filename + '");

' + source; } });

post

Function to transform the module's exported value. For example, you can replace the exported function with another one on the fly.

module .exports = function ( ) { return 'foo' ; }; require = require ( 'really-need' ); var foo = require ( './foo' , { post : function ( exported, filename ) { return function ( ) { return 'bar' ; } } }); console .log(foo());

parent

You can set the parent module to be undefined or a mock object. For example, to load a module, but make it think it has no parent

require ( './foo' , { parent : undefined });

You can use an object (not a plain string though) as a parent too

require ( './foo' , { parent : { filename : 'ha/ha/mock.js' } });

args

You can inject variables into the loaded module source. These variables will be declared at the top of the module.

require ( './foo' , { args : { a : 10 , b : 20 } });

Each value will stringified to JSON, functions will be copied as a string.

fake

You can load non-existing modules from JSON or JavaScript code. Both pre and post apply.

require ( './does-not-exist.json' , { fake : '{ "foo": 42 }' , pre : function ( source, filename ) { }, post : function ( o, filename ) { } });

require ( './does-not-exist.js' , { fake : 'module.exports = { foo: 42 }' , pre : function ( source, filename ) { }, post : function ( o, filename ) { } });

You can even load fake value, without compiling it. The post hook still applies if needed

var loaded = require ( './does-not-exist.js' , { fake : { foo : 42 }, post : function ( o, filename ) { } })

See Unit test using non-existent files.

verbose

Print debug messages while loading. Alias debug, default false .

Use examples

Load a different module

I love defensive programming and write a lot of assertions when programming. My favorite predicate and type checking library is check-types. It was missing a few checks we needed, so we wrote and open sourced a library check-more-types. Typically, one needs to require check-more-type in any place where check-types is used to get our library. This means a lot of code editions to make.

We can use really-need to load check-more-types instead of check-types . Just include this code in the beginning of the application to place check-more-types in the cache.

require = require ( 'really-need' ); require ( 'check-types' , { post : function ( ) { return require ( 'check-more-types' ); } }); var check = require ( 'check-types' ); console .log( 'check.bit(1) =' , check.bit( 1 ));

You can see this in action when I work around a broken dependency twice removed from my code in manpm inside the github url parsing.

Instrument code on load

One can instrument the loaded JavaScript file to collect the code coverage information. I am using the excellent istanbul library in the example below.

var istanbul = require ( 'istanbul' ); var instrumenter = new istanbul.Instrumenter(); var instrument = instrumenter.instrumentSync.bind(instrumenter); require = require ( 'really-need' ); var foo = require ( './foo' , { bust : true , pre : instrument }); console .log(foo()); console .log(foo()); console .log(foo()); var fooFilename = require ( 'path' ).resolve( './foo.js' ); console .log( 'function in foo.js ran' , __coverage__[fooFilename].f[ 1 ], 'times' );

output

foo foo foo function in foo.js ran 3 times

Mock user module during testing

Require a user module during the suite setup, then modify the module's exports in the post function. Any module loaded afterwards that requires the mocked module will get the mock value.

module .exports = function ( ) { return 'foo' ; } describe( 'mocking a module' , function ( ) { require = require ( 'really-need' ); var foo; beforeEach( function ( ) { foo = require ( './foo' , { debug : true , post : function ( exported ) { return function mockFoo ( ) { return 'bar' ; }; } }); }); it( 'mocked foo returns "bar"' , function ( ) { console .assert(foo() === 'bar' , foo()); }); it.only( 'works even if some other module requires ./foo' , function ( ) { require ( './foo-returns-bar' ); }); }); var foo = require ( './foo' ); console .assert(foo() === 'bar' , 'OMG, ./foo.js was mocked!' );

Advanced mocking of environment during testing

Sometimes our end to end testing scenario requires using an external service, like hitting Github API. Usually this runs into the throttling limit pretty quickly, generating a response like this

{ "message" : "API rate limit exceeded for 52.0.240.122. (But here's the good news: Authenticated requests get a higher rate limit. Check out the documentation for more details.)" , "documentation_url" : "https://developer.github.com/v3/#rate-limiting" }

We like to be able to test the entire program though, so how do we mock the API in this case?

As an example, take a look at changed-log. It shows the commit messages for any NPM package or Github repo between specific versions. One can install and run changed-log like this

npm install -g changed-log changed-log chalk 0 .3 .0 0 .5 .1

During testing I like to run the above command to make sure it works. Thus I defined a script in the package.json

"scripts" : { "chalk" : "node bin/changed-log.js chalk 0.3.0 0.5.1" }

During the program's run, the Github api is hit twice: first to collect the commit ids between the two given versions, and then to collect the actual commit messages.

First, I collected the JSON response from the API as received inside the source files changed-log/src/get-commits-from-tags.js and changed-log/src/get-commits-between.js . I saved these objects as plain JSON files in a folder changed-log/mocks.

Second, I wrote a new source file that will mock the above two methods to return the JSON from the files. Take a look at changed-log/mocks/mock-for-chalk.js. This file sets the mock functions to be loaded into the module cache.

var Promise = require ( 'bluebird' ); var mockCommits = require ( './mock-chalk-ids.json' ); var mockComments = require ( './mock-chalk-comments.json' ); require = require ( 'really-need' ); function mockGetCommitsFromTags ( info ) { return Promise .resolve(mockCommits); } function mockGetComments ( info ) { return Promise .resolve(mockComments); } require ( '../src/get-commits-from-tags' , { post : function ( exported, filename ) { return mockGetCommitsFromTags; } }); require ( '../src/get-commits-between' , { post : function ( exported, filename ) { return mockGetComments; } });

This is how we run the chalk command with the mocked environment. We will run the mock-for-chalk.js and let it load the normal bin/changed-log.js . Thus the test script is now the following command

"scripts" : { "chalk-with-mock" : "node mocks/mock-for-chalk.js bin/changed-log.js chalk 0.3.0 0.5.1" , }

The mock-for-chalk.js continues after cache mocking

( function adjustProcessArgs ( ) { process.argv.splice( 1 , 1 ); console .log( 'removed this filename from process arguments' ); process.argv[ 1 ] = require ( 'path' ).resolve(process.argv[ 1 ]); console .log( 'resolved the name of the next script to load' ); }()); console .log( 'loading the real script from %s' , process.argv[ 1 ]); require (process.argv[ 1 ]);

After mocking we adjust the program's arguments array and let the actual program take over, as it was the original script. Mission accomplished - end to end testing, but with mocked code and data.

Inject values into the script on load

After the source for the module has been loaded and transformed using pre function, the Module compiles it into the exported value. You can inject extra variables using args property. For example, we can pass values to be added

module .exports = a + b; require = require ( 'really-need' ); var sum = require ( './sum' , { args : { a : 10 , b : 2 } }); console .log(sum);

Notice that variables a and b are not declared in sum.js . Usually this means a ReferenceError , but we are injecting values at load time. We could have done similar thing using pre callback, but using args is simpler and does not replace any existing source transformations.

You can even mess with built-in variables. When Module compiles the source, it wraps the loaded source into a function call. Print the module object from Node REPL to see before / after text

require ( 'module' ); wrapper: [ '(function (exports, require, module, __filename, __dirname) { ' , '

});' ],

Because we are appending args directly to the loaded source, they take precedence. Thus we can do things like overwriting __filename .

console .log( 'filename' , __filename); require = require ( 'really-need' ); require ( './filename' , { args : { __filename : 'hi there' } });

We can even disable all calls to require from the given script

require ( 'something' ); require = require ( 'really-need' ); require ( './another-require' , { args : { require : function ( name ) { console .log( 'no requires allowed' ); } } });

Determine if a module was really used

Read the blog post Was NodeJS module used and see the project was-it-used.

Unit test private variables / functions

You can quickly load / access most private functions and variables, see describe-it project for details

( function reallyPrivate ( ) { function getFoo ( ) { return 'foo' ; } }());

Notice that getFoo is not exported from the file, thus only can be tested indirectly. Or is it?

var describeIt = require ( 'describe-it' ); describeIt(__dirname + '/foo.js' , 'getFoo()' , function ( getFn ) { it( 'returns "foo"' , function ( ) { var getFoo = getFn(); console .assert(getFoo() === 'foo' ); }); });

Custom loader with source modification makes it simple to gain access to any desired function declaration, functional expression and even most variables.

Unit test using non-existent files

Imagine a piece of code under test loads a file. You do not want to create a fake file for every unit test. You can easily create fake modules before the code runs, letting it load cached fake copy.

function getVersion ( ) { var pkg = require (process.cwd() + '/example.json' ); return pkg.version; } module .exports = getVersion;

The unit test places the fake module into the require cache

require = require ( '../..' ); describe( 'get version' , function ( ) { var getVersion = require ( './get-version' ); var loaded = require (process.cwd() + '/example.json' , { fake : { version : '1.2.3' } }); it( 'returns 1.2.3' , function ( ) { console .assert(getVersion() === '1.2.3' ); }); });

How it works

Read Hacking Node require

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov © 2014

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

