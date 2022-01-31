☁ realayers

Layer Components for React: Dialogs, Drawers, Tooltips, Menus, Context Menus, Notifications and Popovers

📦 Usage

Install the package via NPM:

yarn add realayers

Tooltip

import React, { FC } from 'react'; import { Tooltip } from 'realayers'; const MyComponent: FC = () => ( <Tooltip content="Hi there">Hover me</Tooltip> );

Popover

import React, { FC } from 'react'; import { Popover } from 'realayers'; const MyComponent: FC = () => ( <Popover content={ <div style={{ textAlign: 'center'}}> <h1>WHATS UP????!</h1> <button type="button">Click me</button> </div> } > Click me </Popover> );

Dialog

import React, { FC } from 'react'; import { useDialog } from 'realayers'; export const Simple = () => { const { toggleOpen, Dialog } = useDialog(); return ( <div> <button onClick={toggleOpen}>Open</button> <Dialog header="Whats up"> Hello </Dialog> </div> ); };

Drawer

import React, { FC } from 'react'; import { useDrawer } from 'realayers'; export const Simple = () => { const { toggleOpen, Drawer } = useDrawer(); return ( <div> <button onClick={toggleOpen}>Open</button> <Drawer> Hello </Drawer> </div> ); };

Menu

import React, { FC } from 'react'; import { useMenu } from 'realayers'; export const Simple = () => { const { toggleOpen, ref, Menu } = useMenu(); return ( <div> <button ref={ref} onClick={toggleOpen}>Open</button> <Menu> Hello </Menu> </div> ); };

ContextMenu

import React, { FC } from 'react'; import { ContextMenu } from 'realayers'; export const Simple = () => ( <ContextMenu content={ <div style={{ padding: 20 }}> something cool here </div> } > <button>👋 right click me</button> </ContextMenu> );

Notifications

import React, { FC } from 'react'; import { Notifications, useNotification } from 'realayers'; export const App = () => ( <Notifications> <YourComponent /> </Notifications> ); export const YourComponent = () => { const { notify } = useNotification(); return ( <button onClick={() => notify('Something good happened!')}> Notify </button> ); };

🎨 CSS Variables

Add the following CSS variables to your application's body.

body { --color-popover : rgb (0, 0, 0, .8); --color-on-popover : white; --color-tooltip : rgb (0, 0, 0, .8); --color-on-tooltip : white; --color-dialog : #2c2c35 ; --color-on-dialog : #fff ; --color-drawer : #2c2c35 ; --color-on-drawer : #fff ; --color-notification : rgb (9, 9, 10, 0.9); --color-on-notification : #fff ; --color-notification-border : transparent; --color-notification-error : red; --color-notification-warning : yellow; --color-notification-success : green; --color-layer-transparent : rgba (5, 6, 12, 0.9); }

🔭 Development

If you want to run realayers locally, its super easy!

Clone the repo

yarn install

yarn start

Browser opens to Storybook page

❤️ Contributors

