Real Shadow — Module that casts photorealistic shadows of any shape

Perfect for eye-catching demos and landing pages.

Works in any browser supporting CSS box-shadow property.

Real Shadow registers itself as CommonJS module, AMD module or jQuery plugin (it depends on your environment).

If there is no CommonJS, AMD or jQuery, Real Shadow registers itself in the global namespace.

What's new

constant angle

flat shadows

text shadows

shadows can be of any shape

per-element settings (instead of global settings)

Installing

GitHub

https://github.com/Indamix/real-shadow

npm

npm i real-shadow

bower

bower i real-shadow

Basic Usage with jQuery

$(selector).realshadow(); $(selector).realshadow({ followMouse : false , pageX : x, pageY : y color : '0,127,255' type : 'drop' / 'text' });

Basic Usage without jQuery

realshadow(elements); realshadow(elements, options);

To specify different colors for each element, you can use "data-shadow-color" attribute:

< span data-shadow-color = "r,g,b" > </ span > < span data-shadow-color = "255,0,0" > red </ span > < span data-shadow-color = "0,255,0" > green </ span > < span data-shadow-color = "0,0,255" > blue </ span > < span data-shadow-color = "255,255,0" > yellow </ span > < span data-shadow-color = "0,255,255" > cyan </ span > < span data-shadow-color = "255,0,255" > violet </ span > < span data-shadow-color = "100,100,100" > grey </ span >

$( 'span' ).realshadow();

Inset Shadows

$(selector).realshadow({ inset : true });

Inverse Shadows

$(selector).realshadow({ inverse : true });

Custom Shadow Shape

$(selector).realshadow({ type : 'drop' });

Text Shadow

$(selector).realshadow({ type : 'text' });

Constant Angle

If you would like the shadows angle to be constant, specify the 'angle' option, in radians.

$(selector).realshadow({ angle : Math .PI / 4 });

$(selector).realshadow( ); $(selector).animate( , { step : $.fn.realshadow.update}); $(selector).animate( , $.fn.realshadow.update);

If you update shadows during jQuery animation, you don't need to update shadows after jQuery animation is over.

Custom shadows length

$(selector).realshadow({ length : 5 });

CommonJS usage

var realshadow = require ( 'realshadow' ); realshadow( document .getElementsByClassName( 'someClass' )); realshadow( document .getElementsByTagName( 'li' ), options);

RequireJS / AMD usage

require ([ 'realshadow' ], function ( realshadow ) { realshadow( document .getElementsByClassName( 'someClass' )); realshadow( document .getElementsByTagName( 'li' ), options); });

Reset Real Shadow

Real Shadow will release all added elements and remove all its event listeners

realshadow.reset(); $.fn.realshadow.reset();

If you suppose that the usage of Real Shadow is unclear or have something to say, feel free to contact me.