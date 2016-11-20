Perfect for eye-catching demos and landing pages.
Works in any browser supporting CSS box-shadow property.
Real Shadow registers itself as CommonJS module, AMD module or jQuery plugin (it depends on your environment).
If there is no CommonJS, AMD or jQuery, Real Shadow registers itself in the global namespace.
https://github.com/Indamix/real-shadow
npm i real-shadow
bower i real-shadow
$(selector).realshadow(); // options are optional
$(selector).realshadow({
followMouse: false, // default: true
pageX: x, // x coordinate of the light source
pageY: y // y coordinate of the light source
color: '0,127,255' // shadow color, rgb 0..255, default: '0,0,0'
type: 'drop' / 'text' // shadow type
});
realshadow(elements); // options are optional
realshadow(elements, options); // options example listed above
To specify different colors for each element, you can use "data-shadow-color" attribute:
<span data-shadow-color="r,g,b"></span> <!-- values in range 0..255 -->
<span data-shadow-color="255,0,0">red</span>
<span data-shadow-color="0,255,0">green</span>
<span data-shadow-color="0,0,255">blue</span>
<span data-shadow-color="255,255,0">yellow</span>
<span data-shadow-color="0,255,255">cyan</span>
<span data-shadow-color="255,0,255">violet</span>
<span data-shadow-color="100,100,100">grey</span>
$('span').realshadow();
$(selector).realshadow({
inset: true // default: false
});
$(selector).realshadow({
inverse: true // default: false
});
$(selector).realshadow({
type: 'drop'
});
$(selector).realshadow({
type: 'text'
});
If you would like the shadows angle to be constant, specify the 'angle' option, in radians.
$(selector).realshadow({
angle: Math.PI / 4
});
// before: apply Real Shadow to elements:
$(selector).realshadow(/* options, if needed */);
// update shadows during jQuery animation, i.e. each animation step:
$(selector).animate(/* animated properties */, {step: $.fn.realshadow.update});
// update shadows after jQuery animation is over:
$(selector).animate(/* animated properties */, $.fn.realshadow.update);
If you update shadows during jQuery animation, you don't need to update shadows after jQuery animation is over.
$(selector).realshadow({
length: 5 // default is 7
});
var realshadow = require('realshadow');
realshadow(document.getElementsByClassName('someClass'));
realshadow(document.getElementsByTagName('li'), options);
require(['realshadow'], function(realshadow) {
realshadow(document.getElementsByClassName('someClass'));
realshadow(document.getElementsByTagName('li'), options);
});
Real Shadow will release all added elements and remove all its event listeners
// if you have Real Shadow in the current scope:
realshadow.reset();
// if you use jQuery:
$.fn.realshadow.reset();
If you suppose that the usage of Real Shadow is unclear or have something to say, feel free to contact me.