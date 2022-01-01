Installation

npm:

npm i reakit-playground

Yarn:

yarn add reakit-playground

Usage

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import { usePlaygroundState, PlaygroundEditor, PlaygroundPreview, } from "reakit-playground" ; const initialCode = `import React from "react"; import { Provider, Button } from "reakit"; function Example() { return ( <Provider> <Button>Button</Button> </Provider> ); } ` ; function App ( ) { const playground = usePlaygroundState({ code : initialCode }); return ( <div> <PlaygroundPreview {...playground} /> <PlaygroundEditor {...playground} readOnly /> </div> ); } ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("root"));

License

MIT © Diego Haz