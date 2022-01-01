npm:
npm i reakit-playground
Yarn:
yarn add reakit-playground
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import {
usePlaygroundState,
PlaygroundEditor,
PlaygroundPreview,
} from "reakit-playground";
const initialCode = `import React from "react";
import { Provider, Button } from "reakit";
function Example() {
return (
<Provider>
<Button>Button</Button>
</Provider>
);
}
`;
function App() {
const playground = usePlaygroundState({ code: initialCode });
return (
<div>
<PlaygroundPreview {...playground} />
<PlaygroundEditor {...playground} readOnly />
</div>
);
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("root"));
MIT © Diego Haz