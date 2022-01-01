Every package has breaking changes from one version to another and in order to ease those changes, we introduce a package which automates the task of refactoring your codebase and apply those changes.
For each breaking change version a new transformation is going to be created and make available for you all!
yarn add -D reakit-codemods or
npm i -D reakit-codemods.
If you had installed it locally:
reakit-codemods <transformationName> <path/to/file/or/folder>
If you wan't to use it "without" installing:
npx reakit-codemods <transformationName> <path/to/file/or/folder>
v016 -> remove
as and replace with
use, more here