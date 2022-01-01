openbase logo
rc

reakit-codemods

by Matheus Gonçalves da Silva
0.1.0 (see all)

Reakit codemods to upgrade your codebase automagically

Overview

Readme

Reakit Codemods

Every package has breaking changes from one version to another and in order to ease those changes, we introduce a package which automates the task of refactoring your codebase and apply those changes.

For each breaking change version a new transformation is going to be created and make available for you all!

Installation

yarn add -D reakit-codemods or npm i -D reakit-codemods.

Usage

If you had installed it locally:

reakit-codemods <transformationName> <path/to/file/or/folder>

If you wan't to use it "without" installing:

npx reakit-codemods <transformationName> <path/to/file/or/folder>

Available transformations

  • v016 -> remove as and replace with use, more here

