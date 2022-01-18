Install via NPM:
yarn add reakeys
Then in your component, just add the
useHotkeys hook
and specify your keys like:
import React, { FC } from 'react';
import { useHotkeys } from 'reakeys';
export const YourComponent: FC = () => {
useHotkeys([
{
name: 'Dashboard',
keys: 'mod+shift+d',
category: 'Navigation',
callback: event => {
event.preventDefault();
history.push('/dashboard');
}
}
]);
};
Below are the options you can set in the hook array:
type HotkeyShortcuts = {
name: string;
category?: string;
description?: string;
keys: string | string[];
ref?: any;
hidden?: boolean;
disabled?: boolean;
callback: (e: ExtendedKeyboardEvent, combo: string) => void;
action?: 'keypress'| 'keydown'| 'keyup';
};
You can also get all the hotkeys that are registered by just
calling the
useHotkeys hook and it will return the current
hotkeys.
const hotkeys = useHotkeys();
This is useful for creating a dialog to present the user with all the options. Below is an example of how to make a dialog using realayers:
import React, { useState, FC, useCallback, useMemo } from 'react';
import { Dialog } from 'realayers';
import { useHotkeys } from 'reakeys';
import groupBy from 'lodash/groupBy';
import sortBy from 'lodash/sortBy';
const isMac = navigator.platform.toUpperCase().indexOf('MAC') >= 0;
export const HotkeyCombos: FC = () => {
// useHotkeys returns the same object if the hotkeys haven't changed, meaning
// that you can use useMemo to avoid expensive recalculation in that case.
//
// Note that the object will change if another component passes a different
// object to their useHotkeys, even if that component doesn't actually change
// anything. In React <18, it will cause two re-renders in a row.
//
// There is another long comment at the bottom of this example explaining why
// useMemo is important.
const hotkeys = useHotkeys();
const categories = useMemo(() => groupBy(hotkeys, 'category'), [hotkeys]);
const sorted = useMemo(() => Object.keys(categories).reduce((prev, cur) => {
const category = sortBy(categories[cur], 'name');
const label = cur === 'undefined' ? 'General' : cur;
return {
...prev,
[label]: category.filter(k => !k.hidden)
};
}, {}), [categories]);
const { General, ...rest } = sorted as any;
const others = sortBy(Object.keys(rest || {}));
const renderKeyCode = useCallback(keyCode => {
const wrapped = Array.isArray(keyCode) ? keyCode : [keyCode];
const formatted = wrapped.map(k => k.replace('mod', isMac ? '⌘' : 'CTRL'));
return (
<div className={css.keyComboContainer}>
{formatted.map((k, i) => (
<kbd key={i} className={css.keyCombo}>
{k}
</kbd>
))}
</div>
);
}, []);
const renderGroups = useCallback(
group => {
if (!sorted[group]) {
return null;
}
return (
<div key={group}>
<h3>{group}</h3>
<ul className={css.list}>
{sorted[group].map(kk => (
<li key={kk.name} className={css.listItem}>
<label>{kk.name}</label>
{renderKeyCode(kk.keys)}
{kk.description && <p>{kk.description}</p>}
</li>
))}
</ul>
</div>
);
},
[renderKeyCode, sorted]
);
return (
<div className={css.groups}>
{renderGroups('General')}
{others.map(renderGroups)}
</div>
);
};
export const HotkeyDialog: FC = () => {
const [visible, setVisible] = useState<boolean>(false);
const openDialog = useCallback(() => setVisible(true), [setVisible]);
const closeDialog = useCallback(() => setVisible(false), [setVisible]);
// If your hotkeys haven't changed, it's important to provide the same object
// to useHotkeys, or else it will remove and replace your hotkeys.
//
// That isn't always a bad thing, and works perfectly fine, but it would cause
// unnecessary updates if other components also call useHotkeys() to retrieve
// the list of hotkeys, because this component would update it every render.
//
// Ideally, you should only change the object passed to useHotkeys when the
// actual hotkeys have changed (name for instance, when using i18n).
// useMemo is good for this.
useHotkeys(useMemo(() => [
{
name: 'Hotkey Dialog',
keys: 'SHIFT+?',
hidden: true,
callback: openDialog
}
], [openDialog]));
const combosRenderer = useCallback(() => <HotkeyCombos />, [HotkeyCombos]);
return (
<Dialog
size="800px"
header="Hotkeys"
open={visible}
onClose={closeDialog}
>
{combosRenderer}
</Dialog>
);
};
If you want to run reakeys locally, its super easy!
yarn install
yarn start
Thanks to all our contributors!