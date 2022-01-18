⌨️ reakeys

React Hook for Mousetrap Hotkeys

📦 Usage

Install via NPM:

yarn add reakeys

Then in your component, just add the useHotkeys hook and specify your keys like:

import React, { FC } from 'react' ; import { useHotkeys } from 'reakeys' ; export const YourComponent: FC = () => { useHotkeys([ { name : 'Dashboard' , keys : 'mod+shift+d' , category : 'Navigation' , callback : event => { event.preventDefault(); history.push( '/dashboard' ); } } ]); };

Below are the options you can set in the hook array:

type HotkeyShortcuts = { name: string ; category?: string ; description?: string ; keys: string | string []; ref?: any ; hidden?: boolean ; disabled?: boolean ; callback: ( e: ExtendedKeyboardEvent, combo: string ) => void ; action?: 'keypress' | 'keydown' | 'keyup' ; };

You can also get all the hotkeys that are registered by just calling the useHotkeys hook and it will return the current hotkeys.

const hotkeys = useHotkeys();

This is useful for creating a dialog to present the user with all the options. Below is an example of how to make a dialog using realayers:

import React, { useState, FC, useCallback, useMemo } from 'react' ; import { Dialog } from 'realayers' ; import { useHotkeys } from 'reakeys' ; import groupBy from 'lodash/groupBy' ; import sortBy from 'lodash/sortBy' ; const isMac = navigator.platform.toUpperCase().indexOf( 'MAC' ) >= 0 ; export const HotkeyCombos: FC = () => { const hotkeys = useHotkeys(); const categories = useMemo( () => groupBy(hotkeys, 'category' ), [hotkeys]); const sorted = useMemo( () => Object .keys(categories).reduce( ( prev, cur ) => { const category = sortBy(categories[cur], 'name' ); const label = cur === 'undefined' ? 'General' : cur; return { ...prev, [label]: category.filter( k => !k.hidden) }; }, {}), [categories]); const { General, ...rest } = sorted as any; const others = sortBy( Object .keys(rest || {})); const renderKeyCode = useCallback( keyCode => { const wrapped = Array .isArray(keyCode) ? keyCode : [keyCode]; const formatted = wrapped.map( k => k.replace( 'mod' , isMac ? '⌘' : 'CTRL' )); return ( < div className = {css.keyComboContainer} > {formatted.map((k, i) => ( < kbd key = {i} className = {css.keyCombo} > {k} </ kbd > ))} </ div > ); }, []); const renderGroups = useCallback( group => { if (!sorted[group]) { return null ; } return ( < div key = {group} > < h3 > {group} </ h3 > < ul className = {css.list} > {sorted[group].map(kk => ( < li key = {kk.name} className = {css.listItem} > < label > {kk.name} </ label > {renderKeyCode(kk.keys)} {kk.description && < p > {kk.description} </ p > } </ li > ))} </ ul > </ div > ); }, [renderKeyCode, sorted] ); return ( < div className = {css.groups} > {renderGroups('General')} {others.map(renderGroups)} </ div > ); }; export const HotkeyDialog: FC = () => { const [visible, setVisible] = useState<boolean>( false ); const openDialog = useCallback( () => setVisible( true ), [setVisible]); const closeDialog = useCallback( () => setVisible( false ), [setVisible]); useHotkeys(useMemo( () => [ { name : 'Hotkey Dialog' , keys : 'SHIFT+?' , hidden : true , callback : openDialog } ], [openDialog])); const combosRenderer = useCallback( () => < HotkeyCombos /> , [HotkeyCombos]); return ( < Dialog size = "800px" header = "Hotkeys" open = {visible} onClose = {closeDialog} > {combosRenderer} </ Dialog > ); };

🔭 Development

If you want to run reakeys locally, its super easy!

Clone the repo

yarn install

yarn start

Browser opens to Storybook page

❤️ Contributors

Thanks to all our contributors!