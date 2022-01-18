openbase logo
Readme

🕸 reaflow


Node-based Visualizations for React

Open Collective backers and sponsors

REAFLOW is a modular diagram engine for building static or interactive editors. The library is feature-rich and modular allowing for displaying complex visualizations with total customizability.

🚀 Quick Links

✨ Features

  • Complex automatic layout leveraging ELKJS
  • Easy Node/Edge/Port customizations
  • Zooming / Panning / Centering controls
  • Drag and drop Node/Port connecting and rearranging
  • Nesting of Nodes/Edges
  • Proximity based Node linking helper
  • Node/Edge selection helper
  • Undo/Redo helper

📦 Usage

Install the package via NPM:

npm i reaflow --save

Install the package via Yarn:

yarn add reaflow

Import the component into your app and add some nodes and edges:

import React from 'react';
import { Canvas } from 'reaflow';

export default () => (
  <Canvas
    maxWidth={800}
    maxHeight={600}
    nodes={[
      {
        id: '1',
        text: '1'
      },
      {
        id: '2',
        text: '2'
      }
    ]}
    edges={[
      {
        id: '1-2',
        from: '1',
        to: '2'
      }
    ]}
  />
);

🔭 Development

If you want to run reaflow locally, its super easy!

  • Clone the repo
  • yarn install
  • yarn start
  • Browser opens to Storybook page

❤️ Contributors

Thanks to all our contributors!

100
3 months ago
Crafter of Software • Lover of JavaScript & Goldendoodles
December 8, 2020
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use

Great package to viz complex graphs with lots of customization and great documentation of examples of what you can do.

0
Zoso der Goldene7 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
Nikita YakuninMoscow4 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Menachem NeimanTel Aviv3 Ratings0 Reviews
Frontend Developer
6 months ago
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

