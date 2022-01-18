REAFLOW is a modular diagram engine for building static or interactive editors. The library is feature-rich and modular allowing for displaying complex visualizations with total customizability.
Install the package via NPM:
npm i reaflow --save
Install the package via Yarn:
yarn add reaflow
Import the component into your app and add some nodes and edges:
import React from 'react';
import { Canvas } from 'reaflow';
export default () => (
<Canvas
maxWidth={800}
maxHeight={600}
nodes={[
{
id: '1',
text: '1'
},
{
id: '2',
text: '2'
}
]}
edges={[
{
id: '1-2',
from: '1',
to: '2'
}
]}
/>
);
If you want to run reaflow locally, its super easy!
yarn install
yarn start
Thanks to all our contributors!
Great package to viz complex graphs with lots of customization and great documentation of examples of what you can do.