Node-based Visualizations for React

REAFLOW is a modular diagram engine for building static or interactive editors. The library is feature-rich and modular allowing for displaying complex visualizations with total customizability.

Checkout the docs and demos

Explore the library on Chroma

Learn about updates from the Changelog

✨ Features

Complex automatic layout leveraging ELKJS

Easy Node/Edge/Port customizations

Zooming / Panning / Centering controls

Drag and drop Node/Port connecting and rearranging

Nesting of Nodes/Edges

Proximity based Node linking helper

Node/Edge selection helper

Undo/Redo helper

📦 Usage

Install the package via NPM:

npm i reaflow --save

Install the package via Yarn:

yarn add reaflow

Import the component into your app and add some nodes and edges:

import React from 'react' ; import { Canvas } from 'reaflow' ; export default () => ( < Canvas maxWidth = {800} maxHeight = {600} nodes = {[ { id: ' 1 ', text: ' 1 ' }, { id: ' 2 ', text: ' 2 ' } ]} edges = {[ { id: ' 1-2 ', from: ' 1 ', to: ' 2 ' } ]} /> );

🔭 Development

If you want to run reaflow locally, its super easy!

Clone the repo

yarn install

yarn start

Browser opens to Storybook page

❤️ Contributors

Thanks to all our contributors!