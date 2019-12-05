CLI that generates beautiful README.md files.
readme-md-generatorwill suggest you default answers by reading your
package.jsonand
gitconfiguration.
readme-md-generator is able to read your environment (package.json, git config...) to suggest you default answers during the
README.md creation process:
Generated
README.md:
Example of
package.json with good meta data:
// The package.json is not required to run README-MD-GENERATOR
{
"name": "readme-md-generator",
"version": "0.1.3",
"description": "CLI that generates beautiful README.md files.",
"author": "Franck Abgrall",
"license": "MIT",
"homepage": "https://github.com/kefranabg/readme-md-generator#readme",
"repository": {
"type": "git",
"url": "git+https://github.com/kefranabg/readme-md-generator.git"
},
"bugs": {
"url": "https://github.com/kefranabg/readme-md-generator/issues"
},
"engines": {
"npm": ">=5.5.0",
"node": ">=9.3.0"
}
}
Make sure you have npx installed (
npx is shipped by default since npm
5.2.0)
Just run the following command at the root of your project and answer questions:
npx readme-md-generator
Or use default values for all questions (
-y):
npx readme-md-generator -y
Use your own
ejs README template (
-p):
npx readme-md-generator -p path/to/my/own/template.md
You can find ejs README template examples here.
Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome.
Feel free to check issues page if you want to contribute.
Check the contributing guide.
👤 Franck Abgrall
Copyright © 2019 Franck Abgrall.
This project is MIT licensed.
Very nice tool for creating a quick README.md for a project. Has a variety of different sections/topics you can add as well as some graphics. All done through the command line. Good documentation on the project's repo.