Readme

Welcome to readme-md-generator 👋

downloads License: MIT gitmoji-changelog Twitter: FranckAbgrall

CLI that generates beautiful README.md files.
readme-md-generator will suggest you default answers by reading your package.json and git configuration.

✨ Demo

readme-md-generator is able to read your environment (package.json, git config...) to suggest you default answers during the README.md creation process:

demo

Generated README.md:

cli output

Example of package.json with good meta data:

// The package.json is not required to run README-MD-GENERATOR
{
  "name": "readme-md-generator",
  "version": "0.1.3",
  "description": "CLI that generates beautiful README.md files.",
  "author": "Franck Abgrall",
  "license": "MIT",
  "homepage": "https://github.com/kefranabg/readme-md-generator#readme",
  "repository": {
    "type": "git",
    "url": "git+https://github.com/kefranabg/readme-md-generator.git"
  },
  "bugs": {
    "url": "https://github.com/kefranabg/readme-md-generator/issues"
  },
  "engines": {
    "npm": ">=5.5.0",
    "node": ">=9.3.0"
  }
}

🚀 Usage

Make sure you have npx installed (npx is shipped by default since npm 5.2.0)

Just run the following command at the root of your project and answer questions:

npx readme-md-generator

Or use default values for all questions (-y):

npx readme-md-generator -y

Use your own ejs README template (-p):

npx readme-md-generator -p path/to/my/own/template.md

You can find ejs README template examples here.

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

🤝 Contributing

Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome.
Feel free to check issues page if you want to contribute.
Check the contributing guide.

Author

👤 Franck Abgrall

Show your support

Please ⭐️ this repository if this project helped you!

📝 License

Copyright © 2019 Franck Abgrall.
This project is MIT licensed.

This README was generated with ❤️ by readme-md-generator

Easy to Use

Very nice tool for creating a quick README.md for a project. Has a variety of different sections/topics you can add as well as some graphics. All done through the command line. Good documentation on the project's repo.

