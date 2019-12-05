Welcome to readme-md-generator 👋

CLI that generates beautiful README.md files.

readme-md-generator will suggest you default answers by reading your package.json and git configuration.

✨ Demo

readme-md-generator is able to read your environment (package.json, git config...) to suggest you default answers during the README.md creation process:

Generated README.md :

Example of package.json with good meta data:

{ "name" : "readme-md-generator" , "version" : "0.1.3" , "description" : "CLI that generates beautiful README.md files." , "author" : "Franck Abgrall" , "license" : "MIT" , "homepage" : "https://github.com/kefranabg/readme-md-generator#readme" , "repository" : { "type" : "git" , "url" : "git+https://github.com/kefranabg/readme-md-generator.git" }, "bugs" : { "url" : "https://github.com/kefranabg/readme-md-generator/issues" }, "engines" : { "npm" : ">=5.5.0" , "node" : ">=9.3.0" } }

🚀 Usage

Make sure you have npx installed ( npx is shipped by default since npm 5.2.0 )

Just run the following command at the root of your project and answer questions:

npx readme-md-generator

Or use default values for all questions ( -y ):

npx readme-md-generator -y

Use your own ejs README template ( -p ):

npx readme-md-generator -p path/to/my/own/template.md

You can find ejs README template examples here.

🤝 Contributing

Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome.

Feel free to check issues page if you want to contribute.

Check the contributing guide.



Author

👤 Franck Abgrall

📝 License

Copyright © 2019 Franck Abgrall.

This project is MIT licensed.

