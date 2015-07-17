openbase logo
readline2

by Simon Boudrias
1.0.1 (see all)

Node.js Readline façade fixing bugs and issues in v0.8 and v0.10

Popularity

Downloads/wk

832K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

readline2 Build Status

Node.js (v0.8 and v0.10) had some bugs and issues with the default Readline module.

This module include fixes seen in later version (0.11-0.12 and iojs) and ease some undesirable behavior one could see using the readline to create interatives prompts. This means readline2 change some behaviors and as so is not meant to be an exact drop-in replacement.

This project is extracted from the core of Inquirer.js interactive prompt interface to be available as a standalone module.

Documentation

Installation: npm install --save readline2

readline2.createInterface(options); -> {Interface}

Present the same API as Node.js readline.createInterface()

Improvements

  • Default options.input as process.stdin
  • Default options.output as process.stdout
  • interface.stdout is wrapped in a MuteStream
  • Prevent up and down keys from moving through history inside the readline
  • Fix cursor position after a line refresh when the Interface prompt contains ANSI colors
  • Correctly return the cursor position when faced with implicit line returns

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Simon Boudrias (twitter: @vaxilart) Licensed under the MIT license.

