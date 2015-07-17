Node.js (v0.8 and v0.10) had some bugs and issues with the default Readline module.
This module include fixes seen in later version (0.11-0.12 and iojs) and ease some undesirable behavior one could see using the readline to create interatives prompts. This means
readline2 change some behaviors and as so is not meant to be an exact drop-in replacement.
This project is extracted from the core of Inquirer.js interactive prompt interface to be available as a standalone module.
Installation:
npm install --save readline2
Present the same API as Node.js
readline.createInterface()
options.input as
process.stdin
options.output as
process.stdout
interface.stdout is wrapped in a MuteStream
up and
down keys from moving through history inside the readline
Interface prompt contains ANSI colors
