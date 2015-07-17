readline2

Node.js (v0.8 and v0.10) had some bugs and issues with the default Readline module.

This module include fixes seen in later version (0.11-0.12 and iojs) and ease some undesirable behavior one could see using the readline to create interatives prompts. This means readline2 change some behaviors and as so is not meant to be an exact drop-in replacement.

This project is extracted from the core of Inquirer.js interactive prompt interface to be available as a standalone module.

Documentation

Installation: npm install --save readline2

Present the same API as Node.js readline.createInterface()

Improvements

Default options.input as process.stdin

Default options.output as process.stdout

interface.stdout is wrapped in a MuteStream

Prevent up and down keys from moving through history inside the readline

Fix cursor position after a line refresh when the Interface prompt contains ANSI colors

Correctly return the cursor position when faced with implicit line returns

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Simon Boudrias (twitter: @vaxilart) Licensed under the MIT license.