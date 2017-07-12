Readline utils, for moving the cursor, clearing lines, creating a readline interface, and more.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save readline-utils
var utils = require('readline-utils');
Create a readline interface with the given
options.
Params
options {Object}
Move cursor up by
n lines.
Params
rl {Readline}: Readline interface
n {Number}: Lines up to move. Default is
1.
Move cursor down by
n lines.
Params
rl {Readline}: Readline interface
n {Number}: Lines down to move. Default is
1.
Move cursor left by
n colums.
Params
rl {Readline}: Readline interface
n {Number}: Characters to move left. Default is
1.
Move cursor right by
n colums.
Params
rl {Readline}: Readline interface
n {Number}: Characters to move right. Default is
1.
Move cursor up, down, left or right by
1 line.
Params
rl {Readline}: Readline interface
Example
var utils = require('readline-utils');
var rl = utils.createInterface();
rl.input.on('keypress', function(str, key) {
utils.move(rl, key);
});
Callback function for the
keypress event, to automatically move cursor up, down, left or right by
1 line.
Params
rl {Readline}: Readline interface
Example
var utils = require('readline-utils');
var rl = utils.createInterface();
rl.input.on('keypress', utils.auto(rl));
Clear
n lines after the cursor.
Params
rl {Readline}: Readline interface
n {Number}: Number of lines to clear
Clear the terminal.
Params
rl {Readline}: Readline interface
n {Number}: Number of lines to clear
Get the last line from the given
str
Params
str {String}
returns {String}
Get the height (rows) of the given
str
Params
str {String}
returns {Number}
Hide the cursor so it doesn't show during a prompt. This is useful for multiple-choice or list prompts, or any prompt where the user will not be entering input.
Params
rl {Readline}: Readline interface
returns {Object}: readline-utils object for chaining
Show the cursor.
Params
rl {Readline}: Readline interface
returns {Object}: readline-utils object for chaining
Close the interface, remove event listeners, and restore/unmute prompt functionality
Params
rl {Readline}: Readline interface
returns {Object}: readline-utils object for chaining
Close the interface when the keypress is
^C
Params
rl {Readline}: Readline interface
returns {Object}: readline-utils object for chaining
Erase
n lines
Params
n {Number}
returns {String}: Returns the unicode to erase lines
Example
utils.eraseLines(3);
Remove lines from the bottom of the terminal.
Params
rl {Number}: Readline interface
lines {Number}: Number of lines to remove
height {Number}: Content height
returns {Object}: Returns the readline-utils object for chaining
Remember the cursor position
returns {Object}: readline-utils object
Restore the cursor position to where it has been previously stored.
returns {Object}: readline-utils object
Get the width of the terminal
Params
fallback {Number}: A fallback width to use if the actual width is not found.
returns {Number}: Returns the number of columns.
Break lines longer than the cli width so we can normalize the natural line returns behavior accross terminals. (I don't see how this can work consistently. It seems brittle and will probably be replaced with https://github.com/jonschlinkert/word-wrap)
Params
lines {Array}: Array of lines
width {Number}: Terminal width
Joins the lines returned from .breakLines.
Params
lines {Array|String}: String or array of lines.
width {Number}: Terminal width
returns {String}
Ensure the given
str ends in a newline.
Params
str {String}: The input string
returns {String}
Example
console.log(utils.normalizeLF('foo'));
//=> 'foo\n'
This module offers the internal "keypress" functionality from node-core's
readline module, for your own programs and modules to use.
The
keypress function accepts a readable Stream instance and makes it
emit "keypress" events.
Usage:
Params
Example
require('keypress')(process.stdin);
process.stdin.on('keypress', function(ch, key) {
console.log(ch, key);
if (key.ctrl && key.name === 'c') {
process.stdin.pause();
}
});
proces.stdin.resume();
Enables "mousepress" events on the input stream. Note
that
stream must be an output stream (i.e. a Writable
Stream instance), usually
process.stdout.
Params
Disables "mousepress" events from being sent to the input
stream. Note that
stream must be an output stream (i.e.
a Writable Stream instance), usually
process.stdout.
Params
Some of this code was initially borrowed from [Inquirer][].
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
