Readline utils, for moving the cursor, clearing lines, creating a readline interface, and more.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save readline-utils

Usage

var utils = require ( 'readline-utils' );

API

Create a readline interface with the given options .

Params

options {Object}

Move cursor up by n lines.

Params

rl {Readline} : Readline interface

: Readline interface n {Number}: Lines up to move. Default is 1 .

Move cursor down by n lines.

Params

rl {Readline} : Readline interface

: Readline interface n {Number}: Lines down to move. Default is 1 .

Move cursor left by n colums.

Params

rl {Readline} : Readline interface

: Readline interface n {Number}: Characters to move left. Default is 1 .

Move cursor right by n colums.

Params

rl {Readline} : Readline interface

: Readline interface n {Number}: Characters to move right. Default is 1 .

Move cursor up, down, left or right by 1 line.

Params

rl {Readline}: Readline interface

Example

var utils = require ( 'readline-utils' ); var rl = utils.createInterface(); rl.input.on( 'keypress' , function ( str, key ) { utils.move(rl, key); });

Callback function for the keypress event, to automatically move cursor up, down, left or right by 1 line.

Params

rl {Readline}: Readline interface

Example

var utils = require ( 'readline-utils' ); var rl = utils.createInterface(); rl.input.on( 'keypress' , utils.auto(rl));

Clear n lines after the cursor.

Params

rl {Readline} : Readline interface

: Readline interface n {Number}: Number of lines to clear

Clear the terminal.

Params

rl {Readline} : Readline interface

: Readline interface n {Number}: Number of lines to clear

Get the last line from the given str

Params

str {String}

returns {String}

Get the height (rows) of the given str

Params

str {String}

returns {Number}

Hide the cursor so it doesn't show during a prompt. This is useful for multiple-choice or list prompts, or any prompt where the user will not be entering input.

Params

rl {Readline} : Readline interface

: Readline interface returns {Object}: readline-utils object for chaining

Show the cursor.

Params

rl {Readline} : Readline interface

: Readline interface returns {Object}: readline-utils object for chaining

Close the interface, remove event listeners, and restore/unmute prompt functionality

Params

rl {Readline} : Readline interface

: Readline interface returns {Object}: readline-utils object for chaining

Close the interface when the keypress is ^C

Params

rl {Readline} : Readline interface

: Readline interface returns {Object}: readline-utils object for chaining

Erase n lines

Params

n {Number}

returns {String}: Returns the unicode to erase lines

Example

utils.eraseLines( 3 );

Remove lines from the bottom of the terminal.

Params

rl {Number} : Readline interface

: Readline interface lines {Number} : Number of lines to remove

: Number of lines to remove height {Number} : Content height

: Content height returns {Object}: Returns the readline-utils object for chaining

Remember the cursor position

returns {Object}: readline-utils object

Restore the cursor position to where it has been previously stored.

returns {Object}: readline-utils object

Get the width of the terminal

Params

fallback {Number} : A fallback width to use if the actual width is not found.

: A fallback width to use if the actual width is not found. returns {Number}: Returns the number of columns.

Break lines longer than the cli width so we can normalize the natural line returns behavior accross terminals. (I don't see how this can work consistently. It seems brittle and will probably be replaced with https://github.com/jonschlinkert/word-wrap)

Params

lines {Array} : Array of lines

: Array of lines width {Number}: Terminal width

Joins the lines returned from .breakLines.

Params

lines {Array|String} : String or array of lines.

: String or array of lines. width {Number} : Terminal width

: Terminal width returns {String}

Ensure the given str ends in a newline.

Params

str {String} : The input string

: The input string returns {String}

Example

console .log(utils.normalizeLF( 'foo' ));

This module offers the internal "keypress" functionality from node-core's readline module, for your own programs and modules to use.

The keypress function accepts a readable Stream instance and makes it emit "keypress" events. Usage:

Params

{Stream}: stream

Example

require ( 'keypress' )(process.stdin); process.stdin.on( 'keypress' , function ( ch, key ) { console .log(ch, key); if (key.ctrl && key.name === 'c' ) { process.stdin.pause(); } }); proces.stdin.resume();

Enables "mousepress" events on the input stream. Note that stream must be an output stream (i.e. a Writable Stream instance), usually process.stdout .

Params

{Stream}: stream writable stream instance

Disables "mousepress" events from being sent to the input

stream. Note that stream must be an output stream (i.e. a Writable Stream instance), usually process.stdout .

Params

{Stream}: stream writable stream instance

Attribution

Some of this code was initially borrowed from [Inquirer][].

About

