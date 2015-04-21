Synchronous Readline for interactively running to have a conversation with the user via a console(TTY).
readlineSync tries to let your script have a conversation with the user via a console, even when the input/output stream is redirected like
your-script <foo.dat >bar.log.
|Basic Options
|Utility Methods
|Placeholders
var readlineSync = require('readline-sync');
// Wait for user's response.
var userName = readlineSync.question('May I have your name? ');
console.log('Hi ' + userName + '!');
// Handle the secret text (e.g. password).
var favFood = readlineSync.question('What is your favorite food? ', {
hideEchoBack: true // The typed text on screen is hidden by `*` (default).
});
console.log('Oh, ' + userName + ' loves ' + favFood + '!');
May I have your name? CookieMonster
Hi CookieMonster!
What is your favorite food? ****
Oh, CookieMonster loves tofu!
var readlineSync = require('readline-sync');
if (readlineSync.keyInYN('Do you want this module?')) {
// 'Y' key was pressed.
console.log('Installing now...');
// Do something...
} else {
// Another key was pressed.
console.log('Searching another...');
// Do something...
}
var readlineSync = require('readline-sync'),
animals = ['Lion', 'Elephant', 'Crocodile', 'Giraffe', 'Hippo'],
index = readlineSync.keyInSelect(animals, 'Which animal?');
console.log('Ok, ' + animals[index] + ' goes to your room.');
[1] Lion
[2] Elephant
[3] Crocodile
[4] Giraffe
[5] Hippo
[0] CANCEL
Which animal? [1...5 / 0]: 2
Ok, Elephant goes to your room.
Z or
X key to change a value, and Space Bar to exit)
var readlineSync = require('readline-sync'),
MAX = 60, MIN = 0, value = 30, key;
console.log('\n\n' + (new Array(20)).join(' ') +
'[Z] <- -> [X] FIX: [SPACE]\n');
while (true) {
console.log('\x1B[1A\x1B[K|' +
(new Array(value + 1)).join('-') + 'O' +
(new Array(MAX - value + 1)).join('-') + '| ' + value);
key = readlineSync.keyIn('',
{hideEchoBack: true, mask: '', limit: 'zx '});
if (key === 'z') { if (value > MIN) { value--; } }
else if (key === 'x') { if (value < MAX) { value++; } }
else { break; }
}
console.log('\nA value the user requested: ' + value);
readlineSync.promptCLLoop({
add: function(target, into) {
console.log(target + ' is added into ' + into + '.');
// Do something...
},
remove: function(target) {
console.log(target + ' is removed.');
// Do something...
},
bye: function() { return true; }
});
console.log('Exited');
> add pic01.png archive
pic01.png is added into archive.
> delete pic01.png
Requested command is not available.
> remove pic01.png
pic01.png is removed.
> bye
Exited
npm install readline-sync
How does the user input?
These are used to control details of the behavior. It is recommended to use the Utility Methods instead of Basic Methods if it satisfy your request.
question
answer = readlineSync.question([query[, options]])
Display a
query to the user if it's specified, and then return the input from the user after it has been typed and the Enter key was pressed.
You can specify an
options (see Basic Options) to control the behavior (e.g. refusing unexpected input, avoiding trimming white spaces, etc.). If you let the user input the secret text (e.g. password), you should consider
hideEchoBack option.
The
query may be string, or may not be (e.g. number, Date, Object, etc.). It is converted to string (i.e.
toString method is called) before it is displayed. (see Note also)
It can include the placeholders.
For example:
program = readlineSync.question('Which program starts do you want? ', {
defaultInput: 'firefox'
});
prompt
input = readlineSync.prompt([options])
Display a prompt-sign (see
prompt option) to the user, and then return the input from the user after it has been typed and the Enter key was pressed.
You can specify an
options (see Basic Options) to control the behavior (e.g. refusing unexpected input, avoiding trimming white spaces, etc.).
For example:
while (true) {
command = readlineSync.prompt();
// Do something...
}
keyIn
pressedKey = readlineSync.keyIn([query[, options]])
Display a
query to the user if it's specified, and then return a character as a key immediately it was pressed by the user, without pressing the Enter key. Note that the user has no chance to change the input.
You can specify an
options (see Basic Options) to control the behavior (e.g. ignoring keys except some keys, checking target key, etc.).
The
query is handled the same as that of the
question method.
For example:
menuId = readlineSync.keyIn('Hit 1...5 key: ', {limit: '$<1-5>'});
setDefaultOptions
currentDefaultOptions = readlineSync.setDefaultOptions([newDefaultOptions])
Change the Default Options to the values of properties of
newDefaultOptions Object.
All it takes is to specify options that you want change, because unspecified options are not updated.
prompt,
hideEchoBack,
mask,
limit,
limitMessage,
defaultInput,
trueValue,
falseValue,
caseSensitive,
keepWhitespace,
encoding,
bufferSize,
history,
cd
An
options Object can be specified to the methods to control the behavior of readlineSync. The options that were not specified to the methods are got from the Default Options. You can change the Default Options by
setDefaultOptions method anytime, and it is kept until a current process is exited.
Specify the options that are often used to the Default Options, and specify temporary options to the methods.
For example:
readlineSync.setDefaultOptions({limit: ['green', 'yellow', 'red']});
a1 = readlineSync.question('Which color of signal? '); // Input is limited to 3 things.
a2 = readlineSync.question('Which color of signal? '); // It's limited yet.
a3 = readlineSync.question('What is your favorite color? ', {limit: null}); // It's unlimited temporarily.
a4 = readlineSync.question('Which color of signal? '); // It's limited again.
readlineSync.setDefaultOptions({limit: ['beef', 'chicken']});
a5 = readlineSync.question('Beef or Chicken? '); // Input is limited to new 2 things.
a6 = readlineSync.question('And you? '); // It's limited to 2 things yet.
The Object as
options can have following properties.
prompt
For
prompt* methods only
Type: string or others
Default:
'> '
Set the prompt-sign that is displayed to the user by
prompt* methods. For example you see
> that is Node.js's prompt-sign when you run
node on the command line.
This may be string, or may not be (e.g. number, Date, Object, etc.). It is converted to string every time (i.e.
toString method is called) before it is displayed. (see Note also)
It can include the placeholders.
For example:
readlineSync.setDefaultOptions({prompt: '$ '});
// Display the memory usage always.
readlineSync.setDefaultOptions({
prompt: { // Simple Object that has toString method.
toString: function() {
var rss = process.memoryUsage().rss;
return '[' + (rss > 1024 ? Math.round(rss / 1024) + 'k' : rss) + 'b]$ ';
}
}
});
[13148kb]$ foo
[13160kb]$ bar
[13200kb]$
hideEchoBack
Type: boolean
Default:
false
If
true is specified, hide the secret text (e.g. password) which is typed by user on screen by the mask characters (see
mask option).
For example:
password = readlineSync.question('PASSWORD: ', {hideEchoBack: true});
console.log('Login ...');
PASSWORD: ********
Login ...
mask
Type: string
Default:
'*'
Set the mask characters that are shown instead of the secret text (e.g. password) when
true is specified to
hideEchoBack option. If you want to show nothing, specify
''. (But it might be not user friendly in some cases.)
Note: In some cases (e.g. when the input stream is redirected on Windows XP),
'*' or
'' might be used whether other one is specified.
For example:
secret = readlineSync.question('Please whisper sweet words: ', {
hideEchoBack: true,
mask: require('chalk').magenta('\u2665')
});
limit
Limit the user's input.
The usage differ depending on the method.
question* and
prompt* methods
Type: string, number, RegExp, function or Array
Default:
[]
Accept only the input that matches value that is specified to this. If the user input others, display a string that is specified to
limitMessage option, and wait for reinput.
caseSensitive option.
parseFloat(). For example, it interprets
' 3.14 ',
'003.1400',
'314e-2' and
'3.14PI' as
3.14. And it interprets
'005',
'5files',
'5kb' and
'5px' as
5.
One of above or an Array that includes multiple things (or Array includes Array) can be specified.
For example:
command = readlineSync.prompt({limit: ['add', 'remove', /^clear( all)?$/]});
// ** But `promptCL` method should be used instead of this. **
file = readlineSync.question('Text File: ', {limit: /\.txt$/i});
// ** But `questionPath` method should be used instead of this. **
ip = readlineSync.question('IP Address: ', {limit: function(input) {
return require('net').isIP(input); // Valid IP Address
}});
availableActions = [];
if (!blockExists()) { availableActions.push('jump'); }
if (isLarge(place)) { availableActions.push('run'); }
if (isNew(shoes)) { availableActions.push('kick'); }
if (isNearby(enemy)) { availableActions.push('punch'); }
action = readlineSync.prompt({limit: availableActions});
// ** But `promptCL` method should be used instead of this. **
keyIn* method
Type: string, number or Array
Default:
[]
Accept only the key that matches value that is specified to this, ignore others.
Specify the characters as the key. All strings or Array of those are decomposed into single characters. For example,
'abcde' or
['a', 'bc', ['d', 'e']] are the same as
['a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e'].
These strings are compared with the input. It is affected by
caseSensitive option.
The placeholders like
'$<a-e>' are replaced to an Array that is the character list like
['a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e'].
For example:
direction = readlineSync.keyIn('Left or Right? ', {limit: 'lr'}); // 'l' or 'r'
dice = readlineSync.keyIn('Roll the dice, What will the result be? ',
{limit: '$<1-6>'}); // range of '1' to '6'
limitMessage
For
question* and
prompt* methods only
Type: string
Default:
'Input another, please.$<( [)limit(])>'
Display this to the user when the
limit option is specified and the user input others.
The placeholders can be included.
For example:
file = readlineSync.question('Name of Text File: ', {
limit: /\.txt$/i,
limitMessage: 'Sorry, $<lastInput> is not text file.'
});
defaultInput
For
question* and
prompt* methods only
Type: string
Default:
''
If the user input empty text (i.e. pressed the Enter key only), return this.
For example:
lang = readlineSync.question('Which language? ', {defaultInput: 'javascript'});
trueValue,
falseValue
Type: string, number, RegExp, function or Array
Default:
[]
If the input matches
trueValue, return
true. If the input matches
falseValue, return
false. In any other case, return the input.
caseSensitive option.
parseFloat(). For example, it interprets
' 3.14 ',
'003.1400',
'314e-2' and
'3.14PI' as
3.14. And it interprets
'005',
'5files',
'5kb' and
'5px' as
5. Note that in
keyIn* method, the input is every time one character (i.e. the number that is specified must be an integer within the range of
0 to
9).
One of above or an Array that includes multiple things (or Array includes Array) can be specified.
For example:
answer = readlineSync.question('How do you like it? ', {
trueValue: ['yes', 'yeah', 'yep'],
falseValue: ['no', 'nah', 'nope']
});
if (answer === true) {
console.log('Let\'s go!');
} else if (answer === false) {
console.log('Oh... It\'s ok...');
} else {
console.log('Sorry. What does "' + answer + '" you said mean?');
}
caseSensitive
Type: boolean
Default:
false
By default, the string comparisons are case-insensitive (i.e.
a equals
A). If
true is specified, it is case-sensitive, the cases are not ignored (i.e.
a is different from
A).
It affects:
limit,
trueValue,
falseValue, some placeholders, and some Utility Methods.
keepWhitespace
For
question* and
prompt* methods only
Type: boolean
Default:
false
By default, remove the leading and trailing white spaces from the input text. If
true is specified, don't remove those.
encoding
Type: string
Default:
'utf8'
Set the encoding method of the input and output.
bufferSize
For
question* and
prompt* methods only
Type: number
Default:
1024
When readlineSync reads from a console directly (without external program), use a size
bufferSize buffer.
Even if the input by user exceeds it, it's usually no problem, because the buffer is used repeatedly. But some platforms's (e.g. Windows) console might not accept input that exceeds it. And set an enough size.
Note that this might be limited by version of Node.js and environment running your script (Big buffer size is usually not required). (See also: issue, PR)
print
Type: function or
undefined
Default:
undefined
Call the specified function with every output. The function is given two arguments,
display as an output text, and a value of
encoding option.
For example:
var readlineSync = require('readline-sync'),
chalk = require('chalk'),
log4js = require('log4js'),
logger, user, pw, command;
log4js.configure({appenders: [{type: 'file', filename: 'fooApp.log'}]});
logger = log4js.getLogger('fooApp');
readlineSync.setDefaultOptions({
print: function(display, encoding)
{ logger.info(chalk.stripColor(display)); }, // Remove ctrl-chars.
prompt: chalk.red.bold('> ')
});
console.log(chalk.black.bold.bgYellow(' Your Account '));
user = readlineSync.question(chalk.gray.underline(' USER NAME ') + ' : ');
pw = readlineSync.question(chalk.gray.underline(' PASSWORD ') + ' : ',
{hideEchoBack: true});
// Authorization ...
console.log(chalk.green('Welcome, ' + user + '!'));
command = readlineSync.prompt();
your-script >foo.log. That is, a conversation isn't outputted to
foo.log without this code.
readlineSync.setDefaultOptions({
print: function(display, encoding)
{ process.stdout.write(display, encoding); }
});
var name = readlineSync.question('May I have your name? ');
var loc = readlineSync.question('Hi ' + name + '! Where do you live? ');
conv.js.
Another terminal:
mkfifo /tmp/fifo
cat /tmp/fifo
My terminal:
node conv.js >/tmp/fifo
May I have your name? Oz
Hi Oz! Where do you live? Emerald City
And then, another terminal shows this synchronously:
May I have your name? Oz
Hi Oz! Where do you live? Emerald City
history
For
question* and
prompt* methods only
Type: boolean
Default:
true
readlineSync supports a history expansion feature that is similar to that of the shell. If
false is specified, disable this feature.
It keeps a previous input only. That is, only
!!,
!-1,
!!:p and
!-1:p like bash or zsh etc. are supported.
!! or
!-1: Return a previous input.
!!:p or
!-1:p: Display a previous input but do not return it, and wait for reinput.
For example:
while (true) {
input = readlineSync.prompt();
console.log('-- You said "' + input + '"');
}
> hello
-- You said "hello"
> !!
hello
-- You said "hello"
> !!:p
hello
> bye
-- You said "bye"
cd
For
question* and
prompt* methods only
Type: boolean
Default:
false
readlineSync supports the changing the current working directory feature that is similar to the
cd and
pwd commands in the shell. If
true is specified, enable this feature.
This helps the user when you let the user input the multiple local files or directories.
It supports
cd and
pwd commands.
cd <path>: Change the current working directory to
<path>. The
<path> can include
~ as the home directory.
pwd: Display the current working directory.
When these were input, do not return, and wait for reinput.
For example:
while (true) {
file = readlineSync.questionPath('File: ');
console.log('-- Specified file is ' + file);
}
File: cd foo-dir/bar-dir
File: pwd
/path/to/foo-dir/bar-dir
File: file-a.js
-- Specified file is /path/to/foo-dir/bar-dir/file-a.js
File: file-b.png
-- Specified file is /path/to/foo-dir/bar-dir/file-b.png
File: file-c.html
-- Specified file is /path/to/foo-dir/bar-dir/file-c.html
questionEMail,
questionNewPassword,
questionInt,
questionFloat,
questionPath,
promptCL,
promptLoop,
promptCLLoop,
promptSimShell,
keyInYN,
keyInYNStrict,
keyInPause,
keyInSelect
These are convenient methods that are extended Basic Methods to be used easily.
questionEMail
email = readlineSync.questionEMail([query[, options]])
Display a
query to the user if it's specified, and then accept only a valid e-mail address, and then return it after the Enter key was pressed.
The
query is handled the same as that of the
question method.
The default value of
query is
'Input e-mail address: '.
Note: The valid e-mail address requirement is a willful violation of RFC5322, this is defined in HTML5. This works enough to prevent the user mistaking. If you want to change it, specify
limit option.
For example:
email = readlineSync.questionEMail();
console.log('-- E-mail is ' + email);
Input e-mail address: abc
Input valid e-mail address, please.
Input e-mail address: mail@example.com
-- E-mail is mail@example.com
The following options have independent default value that is not affected by Default Options.
|Option Name
|Default Value
hideEchoBack
false
limit
|RegExp by HTML5
limitMessage
'Input valid e-mail address, please.'
trueValue
null
falseValue
null
The following options work as shown in the Basic Options section.
mask
defaultInput
caseSensitive
encoding
bufferSize
print
history
questionNewPassword
password = readlineSync.questionNewPassword([query[, options]])
Display a
query to the user if it's specified, and then accept only a valid password, and then request same one again, and then return it after the Enter key was pressed.
It's the password, or something that is the secret text like the password.
You can specify the valid password requirement to the options.
The
query is handled the same as that of the
question method.
The default value of
query is
'Input new password: '.
Note: Only the form of password is checked. Check it more if you want. For example, zxcvbn is password strength estimation library.
For example:
password = readlineSync.questionNewPassword();
console.log('-- Password is ' + password);
Input new password: ************
It can include: 0...9, A...Z, a...z, !"#$%&'()*+,-./:;<=>?@[\]^_`{|}~
And the length must be: 12...24
Input new password: *************
Reinput a same one to confirm it: *************
It differs from first one. Hit only the Enter key if you want to retry from first one.
Reinput a same one to confirm it: *************
-- Password is _my_password_
The following options have independent default value that is not affected by Default Options.
|Option Name
|Default Value
hideEchoBack
true
mask
'*'
limitMessage
'It can include: $<charlist>\nAnd the length must be: $<length>'
trueValue
null
falseValue
null
caseSensitive
true
The following options work as shown in the Basic Options section.
defaultInput
keepWhitespace
encoding
bufferSize
print
And the following additional options are available.
charlist
Type: string
Default:
'$<!-~>'
A string as the characters that can be included in the password. For example, if
'abc123' is specified, the passwords that include any character other than these 6 characters are refused.
The placeholders like
'$<a-e>' are replaced to the characters like
'abcde'.
For example, let the user input a password that is created with alphabet and some symbols:
password = readlineSync.questionNewPassword('PASSWORD: ', {charlist: '$<a-z>#$@%'});
min,
max
Type: number
Default:
min:
12,
max:
24
min: A number as a minimum length of the password.
max: A number as a maximum length of the password.
confirmMessage
Type: string or others
Default:
'Reinput a same one to confirm it: '
A message that lets the user input the same password again.
It can include the placeholders.
If this is not string, it is converted to string (i.e.
toString method is called).
unmatchMessage
Type: string or others
Default:
'It differs from first one. Hit only the Enter key if you want to retry from first one.'
A warning message that is displayed when the second input did not match first one.
This is converted the same as the
confirmMessage option.
The following additional placeholder parameters are available.
charlist
A current value of
charlist option that is converted to human readable if possible. (e.g.
'A...Z')
length
A current value of
min and
max option that is converted to human readable. (e.g.
'12...24')
questionInt
numInt = readlineSync.questionInt([query[, options]])
Display a
query to the user if it's specified, and then accept only an input that can be interpreted as an integer, and then return the number (not string) after the Enter key was pressed.
This parses the input as much as possible by
parseInt(). For example, it interprets
' 5 ',
'5.6',
'005',
'5files',
'5kb' and
'5px' as
5.
The
query is handled the same as that of the
question method.
The following option has independent default value that is not affected by Default Options.
|Option Name
|Default Value
limitMessage
'Input valid number, please.'
The following options work as shown in the Basic Options section.
hideEchoBack
mask
defaultInput
encoding
bufferSize
print
history
questionFloat
numFloat = readlineSync.questionFloat([query[, options]])
Display a
query to the user if it's specified, and then accept only an input that can be interpreted as a floating-point number, and then return the number (not string) after the Enter key was pressed.
This parses the input as much as possible by
parseFloat(). For example, it interprets
' 3.14 ',
'003.1400',
'314e-2' and
'3.14PI' as
3.14.
The
query is handled the same as that of the
question method.
The following option has independent default value that is not affected by Default Options.
|Option Name
|Default Value
limitMessage
'Input valid number, please.'
The following options work as shown in the Basic Options section.
hideEchoBack
mask
defaultInput
encoding
bufferSize
print
history
questionPath
path = readlineSync.questionPath([query[, options]])
Display a
query to the user if it's specified, and then accept only a valid local file or directory path, and then return an absolute path after the Enter key was pressed.
The
~ that is input by the user is replaced to the home directory.
You can specify the valid local file or directory path requirement to the options. And you can make it create a new file or directory when it doesn't exist.
It is recommended to use this method with the
cd option. (Default:
true)
The
query is handled the same as that of the
question method.
The default value of
query is
'Input path (you can "cd" and "pwd"): '.
For example:
sourceFile = readlineSync.questionPath('Read from: ', {
isFile: true
});
console.log('-- sourceFile: ' + sourceFile);
saveDir = readlineSync.questionPath('Save to: ', {
isDirectory: true,
exists: null,
create: true
});
console.log('-- saveDir: ' + saveDir);
Read from: ~/fileA
No such file or directory: /home/user/fileA
Input valid path, please.
Read from: pwd
/path/to/work
Read from: cd ~/project-1
Read from: fileA
-- sourceFile: /home/user/project-1/fileA
Save to: ~/deploy/data
-- saveDir: /home/user/deploy/data
The following options have independent default value that is not affected by Default Options.
|Option Name
|Default Value
hideEchoBack
false
limitMessage
'$<error(\n)>Input valid path, please.$<( Min:)min>$<( Max:)max>'
history
true
cd
true
The following options work as shown in the Basic Options section.
mask
defaultInput
encoding
bufferSize
print
And the following additional options are available.
Note: It does not check the coherency about a combination of the options as the path requirement. For example, the
{exists: false, isFile: true} never check that it is a file because it is limited to the path that does not exist.
exists
Type: boolean or others
Default:
true
If
true is specified, accept only a file or directory path that exists. If
false is specified, accept only a file or directory path that does not exist.
In any other case, the existence is not checked.
min,
max
Type: number or others
Default:
undefined
min: A number as a minimum size of the file that is accepted.
max: A number as a maximum size of the file that is accepted.
If it is not specified or
0 is specified, the size is not checked. (A size of directory is
0.)
isFile,
isDirectory
Type: boolean
Default:
false
isFile: If
true is specified, accept only a file path.
isDirectory: If
true is specified, accept only a directory path.
validate
Type: function or
undefined
Default:
undefined
If a function that returns
true or an error message is specified, call it with a path that was input, and accept the input when the function returned
true.
If the function returned a string as an error message, that message is got by the
error additional placeholder parameter.
A path that was input is parsed before it is passed to the function.
~ is replaced to a home directory, and a path is converted to an absolute path.
This is also a return value from this method.
For example, accept only PNG file or tell it to the user:
imageFile = readlineSync.questionPath('Image File: ', {
validate: function(path) { return /\.png$/i.test(path) || 'It is not PNG'; }
});
create
Type: boolean
Default:
false
If
true is specified, create a file or directory as a path that was input when it doesn't exist. If
true is specified to the
isDirectory option, create a directory, otherwise a file.
It does not affect the existence check. Therefore, you can get a new file or directory path anytime by specifying:
{exists: false, create: true}
The following additional placeholder parameters are available.
error
An error message when the input was not accepted.
This value is set by readlineSync, or the function that was specified to
validate option.
min,
max
A current value of
min and
max option.
promptCL
argsArray = readlineSync.promptCL([commandHandler[, options]])
Display a prompt-sign (see
prompt option) to the user, and then consider the input as a command-line and parse it, and then return a result after the Enter key was pressed.
A return value is an Array that includes the tokens that were parsed. It parses the input from the user as the command-line, and it interprets whitespaces, quotes, etc., and it splits it to tokens properly. Usually, a first element of the Array is command-name, and remaining elements are arguments.
For example:
argsArray = readlineSync.promptCL();
console.log(argsArray.join('\n'));
> command arg "arg" " a r g " "" 'a"r"g' "a""rg" "arg
command
arg
arg
a r g
a"r"g
arg
arg
commandHandler
By using the
commandHandler argument, this method will come into its own. Specifying the Object to this argument has the more merit. And it has the more merit for
promptCLLoop method.
If a function is specified to
commandHandler argument, it is just called with a parsed Array as an argument list of the function. And
this is an original input string, in the function.
For example, the following 2 codes work same except that
this is enabled in the second one:
argsArray = readlineSync.promptCL();
if (argsArray[0] === 'add') {
console.log(argsArray[1] + ' is added.');
} else if (argsArray[0] === 'copy') {
console.log(argsArray[1] + ' is copied to ' + argsArray[2] + '.');
}
readlineSync.promptCL(function(command, arg1, arg2) {
console.log('You want to: ' + this); // All of command-line.
if (command === 'add') {
console.log(arg1 + ' is added.');
} else if (command === 'copy') {
console.log(arg1 + ' is copied to ' + arg2 + '.');
}
});
If an Object that has properties named as the command-name is specified, the command-name is interpreted, and a function as the value of matched property is called. A function is chosen properly by handling case of the command-name in accordance with the
caseSensitive option.
The function is called with a parsed Array that excludes a command-name (i.e. first element is removed from the Array) as an argument list of the function.
That is, a structure of the
commandHandler Object looks like:
{
commandA: function(arg) { ... }, // commandA requires one argument.
commandB: function(arg1, arg2) { ... }, // readlineSync doesn't care those.
commandC: function() { ... } // Of course, it can also ignore all.
}
readlineSync just receives the arguments from the user and passes those to these functions without checking. The functions may have to check whether the required argument was input by the user, and more validate those.
For example, the following code works same to the above code:
readlineSync.promptCL({
add: function(element) { // It's called by also "ADD", "Add", "aDd", etc..
console.log(element + ' is added.');
},
copy: function(from, to) {
console.log(from + ' is copied to ' + to + '.');
}
});
If the matched property is not found in the Object, a
_ property is chosen, and the function as the value of this property is called with a parsed Array as an argument list of the function. Note that this includes a command-name. That is, the function looks like
function(command, arg1, arg2, ...) { ... }.
And if the Object doesn't have a
_ property, any command that the matched property is not found in the Object is refused.
For example:
readlineSync.promptCL({
copy: function(from, to) { // command-name is not included.
console.log(from + ' is copied to ' + to + '.');
},
_: function(command) { // command-name is included.
console.log('Sorry, ' + command + ' is not available.');
}
});
The following options have independent default value that is not affected by Default Options.
|Option Name
|Default Value
hideEchoBack
false
limitMessage
'Requested command is not available.'
caseSensitive
false
history
true
The following options work as shown in the Basic Options section.
prompt
mask
defaultInput
encoding
bufferSize
print
cd
promptLoop
readlineSync.promptLoop(inputHandler[, options])
Display a prompt-sign (see
prompt option) to the user, and then call
inputHandler function with the input from the user after it has been typed and the Enter key was pressed. Do these repeatedly until
inputHandler function returns
true.
For example, the following 2 codes work same:
while (true) {
input = readlineSync.prompt();
console.log('-- You said "' + input + '"');
if (input === 'bye') {
break;
}
}
console.log('It\'s exited from loop.');
readlineSync.promptLoop(function(input) {
console.log('-- You said "' + input + '"');
return input === 'bye';
});
console.log('It\'s exited from loop.');
> hello
-- You said "hello"
> good morning
-- You said "good morning"
> bye
-- You said "bye"
It's exited from loop.
The following options have independent default value that is not affected by Default Options.
|Option Name
|Default Value
hideEchoBack
false
trueValue
null
falseValue
null
caseSensitive
false
history
true
The other options work as shown in the Basic Options section.
promptCLLoop
readlineSync.promptCLLoop([commandHandler[, options]])
Execute
promptCL method repeatedly until chosen
commandHandler returns
true.
The
commandHandler may be a function that is called like:
exit = allCommands(command, arg1, arg2, ...);
or an Object that has the functions that are called like:
exit = foundCommand(arg1, arg2, ...);
See
promptCL method for details.
This method looks like a combination of
promptCL method and
promptLoop method.
For example:
readlineSync.promptCLLoop({
add: function(element) {
console.log(element + ' is added.');
},
copy: function(from, to) {
console.log(from + ' is copied to ' + to + '.');
},
bye: function() { return true; }
});
console.log('It\'s exited from loop.');
> add "New Hard Disk"
New Hard Disk is added.
> move filesOnOld "New Hard Disk"
Requested command is not available.
> copy filesOnOld "New Hard Disk"
filesOnOld is copied to New Hard Disk.
> bye
It's exited from loop.
The following options have independent default value that is not affected by Default Options.
|Option Name
|Default Value
hideEchoBack
false
limitMessage
'Requested command is not available.'
caseSensitive
false
history
true
The following options work as shown in the Basic Options section.
prompt
mask
defaultInput
encoding
bufferSize
print
cd
promptSimShell
input = readlineSync.promptSimShell([options])
Display a prompt-sign that is similar to that of the user's shell to the user, and then return the input from the user after it has been typed and the Enter key was pressed.
This method displays a prompt-sign like:
On Windows:
C:\Users\User\Path\To\Directory>
On others:
user@host:~/path/to/directory$
The following options have independent default value that is not affected by Default Options.
|Option Name
|Default Value
hideEchoBack
false
history
true
The other options other than
prompt option work as shown in the Basic Options section.
keyInYN
boolYesOrEmpty = readlineSync.keyInYN([query[, options]])
Display a
query to the user if it's specified, and then return a boolean or an empty string immediately a key was pressed by the user, without pressing the Enter key. Note that the user has no chance to change the input.
This method works like the
window.confirm method of web browsers. A return value means "Yes" or "No" the user said. It differ depending on the pressed key:
Y:
true
N:
false
''
The
query is handled the same as that of the
question method.
The default value of
query is
'Are you sure? '.
The keys other than
Y and
N are also accepted (If you want to know a user's wish explicitly, use
keyInYNStrict method). Therefore, if you let the user make an important decision (e.g. files are removed), check whether the return value is not falsy. That is, a default is "No".
For example:
if (!readlineSync.keyInYN('Do you want to install this?')) {
// Key that is not `Y` was pressed.
process.exit();
}
// Do something...
Or if you let the user stop something that must be done (e.g. something about the security), check whether the return value is
false explicitly. That is, a default is "Yes".
For example:
// Don't use `(!readlineSync.keyInYN())`.
if (readlineSync.keyInYN('Continue virus scan?') === false) {
// `N` key was pressed.
process.exit();
}
// Continue...
The following options work as shown in the Basic Options section.
encoding
print
And the following additional option is available.
guide
Type: boolean
Default:
true
If
true is specified, a string
'[y/n]' as guide for the user is added to
query. And
':' is moved to the end of
query, or it is added.
For example:
readlineSync.keyInYN('Do you like me?'); // No colon
readlineSync.keyInYN('Really? :'); // Colon already exists
Do you like me? [y/n]: y
Really? [y/n]: y
keyInYNStrict
boolYes = readlineSync.keyInYNStrict([query[, options]])
Display a
query to the user if it's specified, and then accept only
Y or
N key, and then return a boolean immediately it was pressed by the user, without pressing the Enter key. Note that the user has no chance to change the input.
This method works like the
window.confirm method of web browsers. A return value means "Yes" or "No" the user said. It differ depending on the pressed key:
Y:
true
N:
false
The
query is handled the same as that of the
question method.
The default value of
query is
'Are you sure? '.
A key other than
Y and
N is not accepted. That is, a return value has no default. Therefore, the user has to tell an own wish explicitly. If you want to know a user's wish easily, use
keyInYN method.
This method works same to
keyInYN method except that this accept only
Y or
N key (Therefore, a return value is boolean every time). The options also work same to
keyInYN method.
keyInPause
readlineSync.keyInPause([query[, options]])
Display a
query to the user if it's specified, and then just wait for a key to be pressed by the user.
This method works like the
window.alert method of web browsers. This is used to make the running of script pause and show something to the user, or wait for the user to be ready.
By default, any key is accepted (See: Note). You can change this behavior by specifying
limit option (e.g. accept only a Space Bar).
The
query is handled the same as that of the
question method.
The default value of
query is
'Continue...'.
For example:
// Have made the preparations for something...
console.log('==== Information of Your Computer ====');
console.log(info); // This can be `query`.
readlineSync.keyInPause();
console.log('It\'s executing now...');
// Do something...
==== Information of Your Computer ====
FOO: 123456
BAR: abcdef
Continue... (Hit any key)
It's executing now...
The following option has independent default value that is not affected by Default Options.
|Option Name
|Default Value
limit
null
The following options work as shown in the Basic Options section.
caseSensitive
encoding
print
And the following additional option is available.
guide
Type: boolean
Default:
true
If
true is specified, a string
'(Hit any key)' as guide for the user is added to
query.
For example:
readlineSync.keyInPause('It\'s pausing now...');
It's pausing now... (Hit any key)
Control keys including Enter key are not accepted by
keyIn* methods.
If you want to wait until the user presses Enter key, use
question* methods instead of
keyIn* methods. For example:
readlineSync.question('Hit Enter key to continue.', {hideEchoBack: true, mask: ''});
keyInSelect
index = readlineSync.keyInSelect(items[, query[, options]])
Display the list that was created with the
items Array, and the
query to the user if it's specified, and then return the number as an index of the
items Array immediately it was chosen by pressing a key by the user, without pressing the Enter key. Note that the user has no chance to change the input.
The
query is handled the same as that of the
question method.
The default value of
query is
'Choose one from list: '.
The minimum length of
items Array is 1 and maximum length is 35. These elements are displayed as item list. A key to let the user choose an item is assigned to each item automatically in sequence like "1, 2, 3 ... 9, A, B, C ...". A number as an index of the
items Array that corresponds to a chosen item by the user is returned.
Note: Even if the
items Array has only less than 35 items, a long Array that forces an user to scroll the list may irritate the user. Remember, the user might be in a console environment that doesn't support scrolling the screen. If you want to use a long
items Array (e.g. more than 10 items), you should consider a "Pagination". (See example.)
For example:
frameworks = ['Express', 'hapi', 'flatiron', 'MEAN.JS', 'locomotive'];
index = readlineSync.keyInSelect(frameworks, 'Which framework?');
console.log(frameworks[index] + ' is enabled.');
[1] Express
[2] hapi
[3] flatiron
[4] MEAN.JS
[5] locomotive
[0] CANCEL
Which framework? [1...5 / 0]: 2
hapi is enabled.
The following option has independent default value that is not affected by Default Options.
|Option Name
|Default Value
hideEchoBack
false
The following options work as shown in the Basic Options section.
mask
encoding
print
And the following additional options are available.
guide
Type: boolean
Default:
true
If
true is specified, a string like
'[1...5]' as guide for the user is added to
query. And
':' is moved to the end of
query, or it is added. This is the key list that corresponds to the item list.
cancel
Type: boolean, string or others
Default:
'CANCEL'
If a value other than
false is specified, an item to let the user tell "cancel" is added to the item list. "[0] CANCEL" (default) is displayed, and if
0 key is pressed,
-1 is returned.
You can specify a label of this item other than
'CANCEL'. A string such as
'Go back' (empty string
'' also), something that is converted to string such as
Date, a string that includes placeholder such as
'Next $<itemsCount> items' are accepted.
The following additional placeholder parameters are available.
itemsCount
A length of a current
items Array.
For example:
items = ['item-A', 'item-B', 'item-C', 'item-D', 'item-E'];
index = readlineSync.keyInSelect(items, null,
{cancel: 'Show more than $<itemsCount> items'});
[1] item-A
[2] item-B
[3] item-C
[4] item-D
[5] item-E
[0] Show more than 5 items
firstItem
A first item in a current
items Array.
For example:
index = readlineSync.keyInSelect(items, 'Choose $<firstItem> or another: ');
lastItem
A last item in a current
items Array.
For example:
items = ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June'];
index = readlineSync.keyInSelect(items, null,
{cancel: 'In after $<lastItem>'});
[1] January
[2] February
[3] March
[4] April
[5] May
[6] June
[0] In after June
hideEchoBack,
mask,
defaultInput,
caseSensitive,
keepWhitespace,
encoding,
bufferSize,
history,
cd,
limit,
trueValue,
falseValue,
limitCount,
limitCountNotZero,
lastInput,
history_mN,
cwd,
CWD,
cwdHome,
date,
time,
localeDate,
localeTime,
C1-C2
The placeholders in the text are replaced to another string.
For example, the
limitMessage option to display a warning message that means that the command the user requested is not available:
command = readlineSync.prompt({
limit: ['add', 'remove'],
limitMessage: '$<lastInput> is not available.'
});
> delete
delete is not available.
The placeholders can be included in:
query argument
prompt and
limitMessage options
limit option for
keyIn* method and
charlist option for
questionNewPassword method (
C1-C2 parameter only)
$<parameter>
Or
$<(text1)parameter(text2)>
The placeholder is replaced to a string that is got by a
parameter.
Both the
(text1) and
(text2) are optional.
A more added
'$' at the left of the placeholder is used as an escape character, it disables a placeholder. For example,
'$$<foo>' is replaced to
'$<foo>'. If you want to put a
'$' which is not an escape character at the left of a placeholder, specify it like
'$<($)bufferSize>', then it is replaced to
'$1024'.
At the each position of
'(text1)' and
'(text2)',
'text1' and
'text2' are put when a string that was got by a
parameter has more than 0 length. If that got string is
'', a placeholder with or without
'(text1)' and
'(text2)' is replaced to
''.
For example, a warning message that means that the command the user requested is not available:
command = readlineSync.prompt({
limit: ['add', 'remove'],
limitMessage: 'Refused $<lastInput> you requested. Please input another.'
});
> give-me-car
Refused give-me-car you requested. Please input another.
It looks like no problem.
But when the user input nothing (hit only the Enter key), and then a message is displayed:
>
Refused you requested. Please input another.
This goes well:
command = readlineSync.prompt({
limit: ['add', 'remove'],
limitMessage: 'Refused $<lastInput( you requested)>. Please input another.'
});
>
Refused . Please input another.
(May be more better:
'$<(Refused )lastInput( you requested. )>Please input another.')
Note: The syntax
${parameter} of older version is still supported, but this should not be used because it may be confused with template string syntax of ES6. And this will not be supported in due course of time.
The following parameters are available. And some additional parameters are available in the Utility Methods.
hideEchoBack,
mask,
defaultInput,
caseSensitive,
keepWhitespace,
encoding,
bufferSize,
history,
cd,
limit,
trueValue,
falseValue
A current value of each option.
It is converted to human readable if possible. The boolean value is replaced to
'on' or
'off', and the Array is replaced to the list of only string and number elements.
And in the
keyIn* method, the parts of the list as characters sequence are suppressed. For example, when
['a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e'] is specified to the
limit option,
'$<limit>' is replaced to
'a...e'. If
true is specified to the
caseSensitive option, the characters are converted to lower case.
For example:
input = readlineSync.question(
'Input something or the Enter key as "$<defaultInput>": ',
{defaultInput: 'hello'}
);
Input something or the Enter key as "hello":
limitCount,
limitCountNotZero
A length of a current value of the
limit option.
When the value of the
limit option is empty,
'$<limitCount>' is replaced to
'0',
'$<limitCountNotZero>' is replaced to
''.
For example:
action = readlineSync.question(
'Choose action$<( from )limitCountNotZero( actions)>: ',
{limit: availableActions}
);
Choose action from 5 actions:
lastInput
A last input from the user.
In any case, this is saved.
For example:
command = readlineSync.prompt({
limit: availableCommands,
limitMessage: '$<lastInput> is not available.'
});
> wrong-command
wrong-command is not available.
history_mN
When the history expansion feature is enabled (see
history option), a current command line minus
N.
This feature keeps the previous input only. That is, only
history_m1 is supported.
For example:
while (true) {
input = readlineSync.question('Something$<( or "!!" as ")history_m1(")>: ');
console.log('-- You said "' + input + '"');
}
Something: hello
-- You said "hello"
Something or "!!" as "hello": !!
hello
-- You said "hello"
cwd,
CWD,
cwdHome
A current working directory.
cwd: A full-path
CWD: A directory name
cwdHome: A path that includes
~ as the home directory
For example, like bash/zsh:
command = readlineSync.prompt({prompt: '[$<cwdHome>]$ '});
[~/foo/bar]$
date,
time,
localeDate,
localeTime
A string as current date or time.
date: A date portion
time: A time portion
localeDate: A locality sensitive representation of the date portion based on system settings
localeTime: A locality sensitive representation of the time portion based on system settings
For example:
command = readlineSync.prompt({prompt: '[$<localeDate>]> '});
[04/21/2015]>
C1-C2
For
limit option for
keyIn* method and
charlist option for
questionNewPassword method only
A character list.
C1 and
C2 are each single character as the start and the end. A sequence in ascending or descending order of characters ranging from
C1 to
C2 is created. For example,
'$<a-e>' is replaced to
'abcde'.
'$<5-1>' is replaced to
'54321'.
For example, let the user input a password that is created with alphabet:
password = readlineSync.questionNewPassword('PASSWORD: ', {charlist: '$<a-z>'});
See also
limit option for
keyIn* method.
getRawInput
rawInput = readlineSync.getRawInput()
Return a raw input data of last method.
When the input was terminated with no data, a
NULL is inserted to the data.
This might contain control-codes (e.g.
LF,
CR,
EOF, etc.), therefore, it might be used to get
^D that was input. But you should understand each environments for that. Or, you should not use this if your script is used in multiple environments.
For example, when the user input
EOF (
^D in Unix like system,
^Z in Windows),
x1A (
EOF) is returned in Windows, and
x00 (
NULL) is returned in Unix like system. And
x04 (
EOT) is returned in Unix like system with raw-mode. And also, when external program is used, nothing is returned. See also Control characters.
You may examine each environment and you must test your script very much, if you want to handle the raw input data.
The easy way to control a flow of the task runner by the input from the user:
If you want to control a flow of the task runner (e.g. Grunt), call readlineSync in a task callback that is called by the task runner. Then a flow of tasks is paused and it is controlled by the user.
For example, by using grunt-task-helper:
$ grunt
Running "fileCopy" task
Files already exist:
file-a.png
file-b.js
Overwrite? [y/n]: y
file-a.png copied.
file-b.js copied.
Done.
Gruntfile.js
grunt.initConfig({
taskHelper: {
fileCopy: {
options: {
handlerByTask: function() {
// Abort the task if user don't want it.
return readlineSync.keyInYN('Overwrite?');
},
filesArray: []
},
...
}
},
copy: {
fileCopy: {
files: '<%= taskHelper.fileCopy.options.filesArray %>'
}
}
});
TTY interfaces are different by the platforms. If the platform doesn't support the interactively reading from TTY, an error is thrown.
try {
answer = readlineSync.question('What is your favorite food? ');
} catch (e) {
console.error(e);
process.exit(1);
}
TTY interfaces are different by the platforms. In some environments, ANSI escape sequences might be ignored. For example, in non-POSIX TTY such as Windows CMD does not support it (that of Windows 8 especially has problems). Since readlineSync does not use Node.js library that emulates POSIX TTY (but that is still incomplete), those characters may be not parsed. Then, using ANSI escape sequences is not recommended if you will support more environments.
Also, control characters user input might be not accepted or parsed. That behavior differs depending on the environment. And current Node.js does not support controlling a readline system library.
readlineSync tries to read from a console by using the external program if it is needed (e.g. when the input stream is redirected on Windows XP). And if the running Node.js doesn't support the Synchronous Process Execution (i.e. Node.js v0.10-), readlineSync uses "piping via files" for the synchronous execution.
As everyone knows, "piping via files" is no good. It blocks the event loop and a process. It might make the your script be slow.
Why did I choose it? :
See README-Deprecated.md.