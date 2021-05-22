A drop in replacement for readline with additional promise based methods like
map,
reduce, and
forEach. Uses a custom AsyncIterator implementation.
Note: If you were using
var readline = require('readline'), change this to
var readline = require('readline-promise').default.
import readline from 'readline-promise';
import fs from 'fs';
const rlp = readline.createInterface({
terminal: false,
input: fs.createReadStream('data.txt')
});
rlp.forEach((line, index) => {
console.log({ line, index });
});
import readline from 'readline-promise';
const rlp = readline.createInterface({
input: process.stdin,
output: process.stdout,
terminal: true
});
let bar = null;
rlp.questionAsync('Foo?').then(answer => {
bar = answer;
});
readline-promise adds the following methods
readline.createInterface(options) → rlp
Creates a new line reader Interface (
rlp)
options <Object> see interface options for details
rlp.forEach(iteratee) → Promise<undefined>
Iterates through each line calling an
iteratee function with the value. See Array.forEach documentation for details
iteratee <Function>
line <*> - line value
index <Number> - the line index starting from 0
lines <Array<*>> - all current line values as an array
rlp.each(iteratee) → Promise<undefined>
Alias for
rlp.forEach
rlp.map(iteratee) → Promise<Array<*>>
Performs a map operation using the iteratee function. See Array.map documentation for details
iteratee <Function>
line <*> - line value
index <Number> - the line index starting from 0
lines <Array<*>> - all current line values as an array
rlp.reduce(iteratee [, accumulator]) → Promise<*>
Performs a reduce operation using the iteratee and optional accumulator/initial value. See Array.reduce documentation for details
iteratee <Function>
accumulator <*> - accumulator value
line <*> - line value
index <Number>- the line index starting from 0
lines <Array<*>> - all current line values as an array
[accumulator] <*> - Optional initial value
rlp.questionAsync(query) → Promise<*>
Performs a question that returns a Promise that resolves to the answer value
query <String> - prompt text