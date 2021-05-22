A drop in replacement for readline with additional promise based methods like map , reduce , and forEach . Uses a custom AsyncIterator implementation.

Note: If you were using var readline = require('readline') , change this to var readline = require('readline-promise').default .

Example

import readline from 'readline-promise' ; import fs from 'fs' ; const rlp = readline.createInterface({ terminal : false , input : fs.createReadStream( 'data.txt' ) }); rlp.forEach( ( line, index ) => { console .log({ line, index }); });

Example

import readline from 'readline-promise' ; const rlp = readline.createInterface({ input : process.stdin, output : process.stdout, terminal : true }); let bar = null ; rlp.questionAsync( 'Foo?' ).then( answer => { bar = answer; });

Extended API

readline-promise adds the following methods

readline.createInterface(options) → rlp

Creates a new line reader Interface ( rlp )

options <Object> see interface options for details

Iterates through each line calling an iteratee function with the value. See Array.forEach documentation for details

iteratee <Function> line <*> - line value index <Number> - the line index starting from 0 lines <Array<*>> - all current line values as an array

<Function>

Alias for rlp.forEach

Performs a map operation using the iteratee function. See Array.map documentation for details

iteratee <Function> line <*> - line value index <Number> - the line index starting from 0 lines <Array<*>> - all current line values as an array

<Function>

Performs a reduce operation using the iteratee and optional accumulator/initial value. See Array.reduce documentation for details

iteratee <Function> accumulator <*> - accumulator value line <*> - line value index <Number>- the line index starting from 0 lines <Array<*>> - all current line values as an array

<Function> [accumulator] <*> - Optional initial value

Performs a question that returns a Promise that resolves to the answer value