Medium's like reading time estimation.
reading-time helps you estimate how long an article will take to read.
It works perfectly with plain text, but also with
markdown or
html.
Note that it's focused on performance and simplicity, so the number of words it will extract from other formats than plain text can vary a little. But this is an estimation right?
npm install reading-time --production
// In Node.js
const readingTime = require('reading-time');
// In the browser
const readingTime = require('reading-time/lib/reading-time');
const stats = readingTime(text);
// ->
// stats: {
// minutes: 1,
// time: 60000,
// words: {total: 200}
// }
console.log(`The reading time is: ${stats.minutes} min`);
Note that in the upcoming
2.0.0 version, this won't be necessary anymore.
const {ReadingTimeStream, readingTimeWithCount} = require('reading-time');
const analyzer = new ReadingTimeStream();
fs.createReadStream('foo')
.pipe(analyzer)
.on('data', (count) => {
console.log(`The reading time is: ${readingTimeWithCount(count).minutes} min`);
});
readingTime(text, options?)
Returns an object with
minutes,
time (in milliseconds), and
words.
type ReadingTimeResults = {
minutes: number;
time: number;
words: WordCountStats;
};
text: the text to analyze
options.wordsPerMinute: (optional) the words per minute an average reader can read (default: 200)
options.wordBound: (optional) a function that returns a boolean value depending on if a character is considered as a word bound (default: spaces, new lines and tabs)
countWords(text, options?)
Returns an object representing the word count stats:
type WordCountStats = {
total: number;
};
text: the text to analyze
options.wordBound: (optional) a function that returns a boolean value depending on if a character is considered as a word bound (default: spaces, new lines and tabs)
readingTimeWithCount(words, options?)
Returns an object with
minutes (rounded minute stats) and
time (exact time in milliseconds).
words: the word count stats
options.wordsPerMinute: (optional) the words per minute an average reader can read (default: 200)
Note that
readingTime(text, options) === readingTimeWithCount(countWords(text, options), options).
This library has been optimized for alphabetical languages and CJK languages, but may not behave correctly for other languages that don't use spaces for work bounds. If you find the behavior of this library to deviate significantly from your expectation, issues or contributions are welcomed!