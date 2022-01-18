readdirp

Recursive version of fs.readdir. Exposes a stream API and a promise API.

npm install readdirp

const readdirp = require ( 'readdirp' ); for await ( const entry of readdirp( '.' )) { const {path} = entry; console .log( ` ${ JSON .stringify({path} )}` ); } readdirp( '.' , { fileFilter : '*.js' , alwaysStat : true }) .on( 'data' , (entry) => { const {path, stats : {size}} = entry; console .log( ` ${ JSON .stringify({path, size} )}` ); }) .on( 'warn' , error => console .error( 'non-fatal error' , error)) .on( 'error' , error => console .error( 'fatal error' , error)) .on( 'end' , () => console .log( 'done' )); const files = await readdirp.promise( '.' ); console .log(files.map( file => file.path)); readdirp( 'test' , { fileFilter : '*.js' , directoryFilter : [ '!.git' , '!*modules' ], type : 'files_directories' , depth : 1 });

For more examples, check out examples directory.

API

const stream = readdirp(root[, options]) — Stream API

Reads given root recursively and returns a stream of entry infos

of entry infos Optionally can be used like for await (const entry of stream) with node.js 10+ ( asyncIterator ).

with node.js 10+ ( ). on('data', (entry) => {}) entry info for every file / dir.

entry info for every file / dir. on('warn', (error) => {}) non-fatal Error that prevents a file / dir from being processed. Example: inaccessible to the user.

non-fatal that prevents a file / dir from being processed. Example: inaccessible to the user. on('error', (error) => {}) fatal Error which also ends the stream. Example: illegal options where passed.

fatal which also ends the stream. Example: illegal options where passed. on('end') — we are done. Called when all entries were found and no more will be emitted.

— we are done. Called when all entries were found and no more will be emitted. on('close') — stream is destroyed via stream.destroy() . Could be useful if you want to manually abort even on a non fatal error. At that point the stream is no longer readable and no more entries, warning or errors are emitted

— stream is destroyed via . Could be useful if you want to manually abort even on a non fatal error. At that point the stream is no longer and no more entries, warning or errors are emitted To learn more about streams, consult the very detailed nodejs streams documentation or the stream-handbook

const entries = await readdirp.promise(root[, options]) — Promise API. Returns a list of entry infos.

First argument is awalys root , path in which to start reading and recursing into subdirectories.

options

fileFilter: ["*.js"] : filter to include or exclude files. A Function , Glob string or Array of glob strings. Function : a function that takes an entry info as a parameter and returns true to include or false to exclude the entry Glob string : a string (e.g., *.js ) which is matched using picomatch, so go there for more information. Globstars ( ** ) are not supported since specifying a recursive pattern for an already recursive function doesn't make sense. Negated globs (as explained in the minimatch documentation) are allowed, e.g., !*.txt matches everything but text files. Array of glob strings : either need to be all inclusive or all exclusive (negated) patterns otherwise an error is thrown. ['*.json', '*.js'] includes all JavaScript and Json files. ['!.git', '!node_modules'] includes all directories except the '.git' and 'node_modules'. Directories that do not pass a filter will not be recursed into.

: filter to include or exclude files. A , Glob string or Array of glob strings. directoryFilter: ['!.git'] : filter to include/exclude directories found and to recurse into. Directories that do not pass a filter will not be recursed into.

: filter to include/exclude directories found and to recurse into. Directories that do not pass a filter will not be recursed into. depth: 5 : depth at which to stop recursing even if more subdirectories are found

: depth at which to stop recursing even if more subdirectories are found type: 'files' : determines if data events on the stream should be emitted for 'files' (default), 'directories' , 'files_directories' , or 'all' . Setting to 'all' will also include entries for other types of file descriptors like character devices, unix sockets and named pipes.

: determines if data events on the stream should be emitted for (default), , , or . Setting to will also include entries for other types of file descriptors like character devices, unix sockets and named pipes. alwaysStat: false : always return stats property for every file. Default is false , readdirp will return Dirent entries. Setting it to true can double readdir execution time - use it only when you need file size , mtime etc. Cannot be enabled on node <10.10.0.

: always return property for every file. Default is , readdirp will return entries. Setting it to can double readdir execution time - use it only when you need file , etc. Cannot be enabled on node <10.10.0. lstat: false : include symlink entries in the stream along with files. When true , fs.lstat would be used instead of fs.stat

EntryInfo

Has the following properties:

path: 'assets/javascripts/react.js' : path to the file/directory (relative to given root)

: path to the file/directory (relative to given root) fullPath: '/Users/dev/projects/app/assets/javascripts/react.js' : full path to the file/directory found

: full path to the file/directory found basename: 'react.js' : name of the file/directory

: name of the file/directory dirent: fs.Dirent : built-in dir entry object - only with alwaysStat: false

: built-in dir entry object - only with stats: fs.Stats : built in stat object - only with alwaysStat: true

Changelog

3.5 (Oct 13, 2020) disallows recursive directory-based symlinks. Before, it could have entered infinite loop.

3.4 (Mar 19, 2020) adds support for directory-based symlinks.

3.3 (Dec 6, 2019) stabilizes RAM consumption and enables perf management with highWaterMark option. Fixes race conditions related to for-await looping.

option. Fixes race conditions related to looping. 3.2 (Oct 14, 2019) improves performance by 250% and makes streams implementation more idiomatic.

3.1 (Jul 7, 2019) brings bigint support to stat output on Windows. This is backwards-incompatible for some cases. Be careful. It you use it incorrectly, you'll see "TypeError: Cannot mix BigInt and other types, use explicit conversions".

support to output on Windows. This is backwards-incompatible for some cases. Be careful. It you use it incorrectly, you'll see "TypeError: Cannot mix BigInt and other types, use explicit conversions". 3.0 brings huge performance improvements and stream backpressure support.

Upgrading 2.x to 3.x: Signature changed from readdirp(options) to readdirp(root, options) Replaced callback API with promise API. Renamed entryType option to type Renamed entryType: 'both' to 'files_directories' EntryInfo Renamed stat to stats Emitted only when alwaysStat: true dirent is emitted instead of stats by default with alwaysStat: false Renamed name to basename Removed parentDir and fullParentDir properties

Supported node.js versions: 3.x: node 8+ 2.x: node 0.6+



License

Copyright (c) 2012-2019 Thorsten Lorenz, Paul Miller (https://paulmillr.com)

MIT License, see LICENSE file.