Recursive version of fs.readdir. Exposes a stream API and a promise API.
npm install readdirp
const readdirp = require('readdirp');
// Use streams to achieve small RAM & CPU footprint.
// 1) Streams example with for-await.
for await (const entry of readdirp('.')) {
const {path} = entry;
console.log(`${JSON.stringify({path})}`);
}
// 2) Streams example, non for-await.
// Print out all JS files along with their size within the current folder & subfolders.
readdirp('.', {fileFilter: '*.js', alwaysStat: true})
.on('data', (entry) => {
const {path, stats: {size}} = entry;
console.log(`${JSON.stringify({path, size})}`);
})
// Optionally call stream.destroy() in `warn()` in order to abort and cause 'close' to be emitted
.on('warn', error => console.error('non-fatal error', error))
.on('error', error => console.error('fatal error', error))
.on('end', () => console.log('done'));
// 3) Promise example. More RAM and CPU than streams / for-await.
const files = await readdirp.promise('.');
console.log(files.map(file => file.path));
// Other options.
readdirp('test', {
fileFilter: '*.js',
directoryFilter: ['!.git', '!*modules'],
// directoryFilter: (di) => di.basename.length === 9
type: 'files_directories',
depth: 1
});
For more examples, check out
examples directory.
const stream = readdirp(root[, options]) — Stream API
stream of entry infos
for await (const entry of stream) with node.js 10+ (
asyncIterator).
on('data', (entry) => {}) entry info for every file / dir.
on('warn', (error) => {}) non-fatal
Error that prevents a file / dir from being processed. Example: inaccessible to the user.
on('error', (error) => {}) fatal
Error which also ends the stream. Example: illegal options where passed.
on('end') — we are done. Called when all entries were found and no more will be emitted.
on('close') — stream is destroyed via
stream.destroy().
Could be useful if you want to manually abort even on a non fatal error.
At that point the stream is no longer
readable and no more entries, warning or errors are emitted
const entries = await readdirp.promise(root[, options]) — Promise API. Returns a list of entry infos.
First argument is awalys
root, path in which to start reading and recursing into subdirectories.
fileFilter: ["*.js"]: filter to include or exclude files. A
Function, Glob string or Array of glob strings.
*.js) which is matched using picomatch, so go there for more
information. Globstars (
**) are not supported since specifying a recursive pattern for an already recursive function doesn't make sense. Negated globs (as explained in the minimatch documentation) are allowed, e.g.,
!*.txt matches everything but text files.
['*.json', '*.js'] includes all JavaScript and Json files.
['!.git', '!node_modules'] includes all directories except the '.git' and 'node_modules'.
directoryFilter: ['!.git']: filter to include/exclude directories found and to recurse into. Directories that do not pass a filter will not be recursed into.
depth: 5: depth at which to stop recursing even if more subdirectories are found
type: 'files': determines if data events on the stream should be emitted for
'files' (default),
'directories',
'files_directories', or
'all'. Setting to
'all' will also include entries for other types of file descriptors like character devices, unix sockets and named pipes.
alwaysStat: false: always return
stats property for every file. Default is
false, readdirp will return
Dirent entries. Setting it to
true can double readdir execution time - use it only when you need file
size,
mtime etc. Cannot be enabled on node <10.10.0.
lstat: false: include symlink entries in the stream along with files. When
true,
fs.lstat would be used instead of
fs.stat
EntryInfo
Has the following properties:
path: 'assets/javascripts/react.js': path to the file/directory (relative to given root)
fullPath: '/Users/dev/projects/app/assets/javascripts/react.js': full path to the file/directory found
basename: 'react.js': name of the file/directory
dirent: fs.Dirent: built-in dir entry object - only with
alwaysStat: false
stats: fs.Stats: built in stat object - only with
alwaysStat: true
highWaterMark option. Fixes race conditions related to
for-await looping.
bigint support to
stat output on Windows. This is backwards-incompatible for some cases. Be careful. It you use it incorrectly, you'll see "TypeError: Cannot mix BigInt and other types, use explicit conversions".
readdirp(options) to
readdirp(root, options)
entryType option to
type
entryType: 'both' to
'files_directories'
EntryInfo
stat to
stats
alwaysStat: true
dirent is emitted instead of
stats by default with
alwaysStat: false
name to
basename
parentDir and
fullParentDir properties
