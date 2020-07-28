fs.readdir()
Fully backward-compatible drop-in replacement for
fs.readdir() and
fs.readdirSync()
Can crawl sub-directories - you can even control which ones
Supports filtering results using globs, regular expressions, or custom logic
Can return absolute paths
Can return
fs.Stats objects rather than just paths
Exposes additional APIs: Promise, Stream, EventEmitter, and Async Iterator.
import readdir from "@jsdevtools/readdir-enhanced";
import through2 from "through2";
// Synchronous API
let files = readdir.sync("my/directory");
// Callback API
readdir.async("my/directory", (err, files) => { ... });
// Promises API
readdir.async("my/directory")
.then((files) => { ... })
.catch((err) => { ... });
// Async/Await API
let files = await readdir.async("my/directory");
// Async Iterator API
for await (let item of readdir.iterator("my/directory")) {
...
}
// EventEmitter API
readdir.stream("my/directory")
.on("data", (path) => { ... })
.on("file", (path) => { ... })
.on("directory", (path) => { ... })
.on("symlink", (path) => { ... })
.on("error", (err) => { ... });
// Streaming API
let stream = readdir.stream("my/directory")
.pipe(through2.obj(function(data, enc, next) {
console.log(data);
this.push(data);
next();
});
Install using npm:
npm install @jsdevtools/readdir-enhanced
Readdir Enhanced has multiple APIs, so you can pick whichever one you prefer. Here are some things to consider about each API:
|Function
|Returns
|Syntax
|Blocks the thread?
|Buffers results?
readdirSync()
readdir.sync()
|Array
|Synchronous
|yes
|yes
readdir()
readdir.async()
readdirAsync()
|Promise
async/await
Promise.then()
callback
|no
|yes
readdir.iterator()
readdirIterator()
|Iterator
for await...of
|no
|no
readdir.stream()
readdirStream()
|Readable Stream
stream.on("data")
stream.read()
stream.pipe()
|no
|no
The synchronous API blocks the thread until all results have been read. Only use this if you know the directory does not contain many items, or if your program needs the results before it can do anything else.
Some APIs buffer the results, which means you get all the results at once (as an array). This can be more convenient to work with, but it can also consume a significant amount of memory, depending on how many results there are. The non-buffered APIs return each result to you one-by-one, which means you can start processing the results even while the directory is still being read.
The example above imported the
readdir default export and used its properties, such as
readdir.sync or
readdir.async to call specific APIs. For convenience, each of the different APIs is exported as a named function that you can import directly.
readdir.sync() is also exported as
readdirSync()
readdir.async() is also exported as
readdirAsync()
readdir.iterator() is also exported as
readdirIterator()
readdir.stream() is also exported as
readdirStream()
Here's how to import named exports rather than the default export:
import { readdirSync, readdirAsync, readdirIterator, readdirStream } from "@jsdevtools/readdir-enhanced";
Readdir Enhanced adds several features to the built-in
fs.readdir() function. All of the enhanced features are opt-in, which makes Readdir Enhanced fully backward compatible by default. You can enable any of the features by passing-in an
options argument as the second parameter.
By default, Readdir Enhanced will only return the top-level contents of the starting directory. But you can set the
deep option to recursively traverse the subdirectories and return their contents as well.
The
deep option can be set to
true to traverse the entire directory structure.
import readdir from "@jsdevtools/readdir-enhanced";
readdir("my/directory", {deep: true}, (err, files) => {
console.log(files);
// => subdir1
// => subdir1/file.txt
// => subdir1/subdir2
// => subdir1/subdir2/file.txt
// => subdir1/subdir2/subdir3
// => subdir1/subdir2/subdir3/file.txt
});
The
deep option can be set to a number to only traverse that many levels deep. For example, calling
readdir("my/directory", {deep: 2}) will return
subdir1/file.txt and
subdir1/subdir2/file.txt, but it won't return
subdir1/subdir2/subdir3/file.txt.
import readdir from "@jsdevtools/readdir-enhanced";
readdir("my/directory", {deep: 2}, (err, files) => {
console.log(files);
// => subdir1
// => subdir1/file.txt
// => subdir1/subdir2
// => subdir1/subdir2/file.txt
// => subdir1/subdir2/subdir3
});
For simple use-cases, you can use a regular expression or a glob pattern to crawl only the directories whose path matches the pattern. The path is relative to the starting directory by default, but you can customize this via
options.basePath.
NOTE: Glob patterns always use forward-slashes, even on Windows. This does not apply to regular expressions though. Regular expressions should use the appropraite path separator for the environment. Or, you can match both types of separators using
[\\/].
import readdir from "@jsdevtools/readdir-enhanced";
// Only crawl the "lib" and "bin" subdirectories
// (notice that the "node_modules" subdirectory does NOT get crawled)
readdir("my/directory", {deep: /lib|bin/}, (err, files) => {
console.log(files);
// => bin
// => bin/cli.js
// => lib
// => lib/index.js
// => node_modules
// => package.json
});
For more advanced recursion, you can set the
deep option to a function that accepts an
fs.Stats object and returns a truthy value if the starting directory should be crawled.
NOTE: The
fs.Statsobject that's passed to the function has additional
pathand
depthproperties. The
pathis relative to the starting directory by default, but you can customize this via
options.basePath. The
depthis the number of subdirectories beneath the base path (see
options.deep).
import readdir from "@jsdevtools/readdir-enhanced";
// Crawl all subdirectories, except "node_modules"
function ignoreNodeModules (stats) {
return stats.path.indexOf("node_modules") === -1;
}
readdir("my/directory", {deep: ignoreNodeModules}, (err, files) => {
console.log(files);
// => bin
// => bin/cli.js
// => lib
// => lib/index.js
// => node_modules
// => package.json
});
The
filter option lets you limit the results based on any criteria you want.
For simple use-cases, you can use a regular expression or a glob pattern to filter items by their path. The path is relative to the starting directory by default, but you can customize this via
options.basePath.
NOTE: Glob patterns always use forward-slashes, even on Windows. This does not apply to regular expressions though. Regular expressions should use the appropraite path separator for the environment. Or, you can match both types of separators using
[\\/].
import readdir from "@jsdevtools/readdir-enhanced";
// Find all .txt files
readdir("my/directory", {filter: "*.txt"});
// Find all package.json files
readdir("my/directory", {filter: "**/package.json", deep: true});
// Find everything with at least one number in the name
readdir("my/directory", {filter: /\d+/});
For more advanced filtering, you can specify a filter function that accepts an
fs.Stats object and returns a truthy value if the item should be included in the results.
NOTE: The
fs.Statsobject that's passed to the filter function has additional
pathand
depthproperties. The
pathis relative to the starting directory by default, but you can customize this via
options.basePath. The
depthis the number of subdirectories beneath the base path (see
options.deep).
import readdir from "@jsdevtools/readdir-enhanced";
// Only return file names containing an underscore
function myFilter(stats) {
return stats.isFile() && stats.path.indexOf("_") >= 0;
}
readdir("my/directory", {filter: myFilter}, (err, files) => {
console.log(files);
// => __myFile.txt
// => my_other_file.txt
// => img_1.jpg
// => node_modules
});
fs.Stats objects instead of strings
All of the Readdir Enhanced functions listed above return an array of strings (paths). But in some situations, the path isn't enough information. Setting the
stats option returns an array of
fs.Stats objects instead of path strings. The
fs.Stats object contains all sorts of useful information, such as the size, the creation date/time, and helper methods such as
isFile(),
isDirectory(),
isSymbolicLink(), etc.
NOTE: The
fs.Statsobjects that are returned also have additional
pathand
depthproperties. The
pathis relative to the starting directory by default, but you can customize this via
options.basePath. The
depthis the number of subdirectories beneath the base path (see
options.deep).
import readdir from "@jsdevtools/readdir-enhanced";
readdir("my/directory", { stats: true }, (err, stats) => {
for (let stat of stats) {
console.log(`${stat.path} was created at ${stat.birthtime}`);
}
});
By default all Readdir Enhanced functions return paths that are relative to the starting directory. But you can use the
basePath option to customize this. The
basePath will be prepended to all of the returned paths. One common use-case for this is to set
basePath to the absolute path of the starting directory, so that all of the returned paths will be absolute.
import readdir from "@jsdevtools/readdir-enhanced";
import { resolve } from "path";
// Get absolute paths
let absPath = resolve("my/dir");
readdir("my/directory", {basePath: absPath}, (err, files) => {
console.log(files);
// => /absolute/path/to/my/directory/file1.txt
// => /absolute/path/to/my/directory/file2.txt
// => /absolute/path/to/my/directory/subdir
});
// Get paths relative to the working directory
readdir("my/directory", {basePath: "my/directory"}, (err, files) => {
console.log(files);
// => my/directory/file1.txt
// => my/directory/file2.txt
// => my/directory/subdir
});
By default, Readdir Enhanced uses the correct path separator for your OS (
\ on Windows,
/ on Linux & MacOS). But you can set the
sep option to any separator character(s) that you want to use instead. This is usually used to ensure consistent path separators across different OSes.
import readdir from "@jsdevtools/readdir-enhanced";
// Always use Windows path separators
readdir("my/directory", {sep: "\\", deep: true}, (err, files) => {
console.log(files);
// => subdir1
// => subdir1\file.txt
// => subdir1\subdir2
// => subdir1\subdir2\file.txt
// => subdir1\subdir2\subdir3
// => subdir1\subdir2\subdir3\file.txt
});
By default, Readdir Enhanced uses the default Node.js FileSystem module for methods like
fs.stat,
fs.readdir and
fs.lstat. But in some situations, you can want to use your own FS methods (FTP, SSH, remote drive and etc). So you can provide your own implementation of FS methods by setting
options.fs or specific methods, such as
options.fs.stat.
import readdir from "@jsdevtools/readdir-enhanced";
function myCustomReaddirMethod(dir, callback) {
callback(null, ["__myFile.txt"]);
}
let options = {
fs: {
readdir: myCustomReaddirMethod
}
};
readdir("my/directory", options, (err, files) => {
console.log(files);
// => __myFile.txt
});
Readdir Enhanced is fully backward-compatible with Node.js' built-in
fs.readdir() and
fs.readdirSync() functions, so you can use it as a drop-in replacement in existing projects without affecting existing functionality, while still being able to use the enhanced features as needed.
import { readdir, readdirSync } from "@jsdevtools/readdir-enhanced";
// Use it just like Node's built-in fs.readdir function
readdir("my/directory", (er, files) => { ... });
// Use it just like Node's built-in fs.readdirSync function
let files = readdirSync("my/directory");
The Readdir Enhanced streaming API follows the Node.js streaming API. A lot of questions around the streaming API can be answered by reading the Node.js documentation.. However, we've tried to answer the most common questions here.
All events in the Node.js streaming API are supported by Readdir Enhanced. These events include "end", "close", "drain", "error", plus more. An exhaustive list of events is available in the Node.js documentation.
Using these events, we can detect when the stream has finished reading files.
import readdir from "@jsdevtools/readdir-enhanced";
// Build the stream using the Streaming API
let stream = readdir.stream("my/directory")
.on("data", (path) => { ... });
// Listen to the end event to detect the end of the stream
stream.on("end", () => {
console.log("Stream finished!");
});
As with all Node.js streams, a Readdir Enhanced stream starts in "paused mode". For the stream to start emitting files, you'll need to switch it to "flowing mode".
There are many ways to trigger flowing mode, such as adding a
stream.data() handler, using
stream.pipe() or calling
stream.resume().
Unless you trigger flowing mode, your stream will stay paused and you won't receive any file events.
More information on paused vs. flowing mode can be found in the Node.js documentation.
Contributions, enhancements, and bug-fixes are welcome! Open an issue on GitHub and submit a pull request.
To build the project locally on your computer:
Clone this repo
git clone https://github.com/JS-DevTools/readdir-enhanced.git
Install dependencies
npm install
Run the tests
npm test
Readdir Enhanced is 100% free and open-source, under the MIT license. Use it however you want.
This package is Treeware. If you use it in production, then we ask that you buy the world a tree to thank us for our work. By contributing to the Treeware forest you’ll be creating employment for local families and restoring wildlife habitats.
