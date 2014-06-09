upgrade streams1 to streams2 streams as a standalone module

This module provides a wrap function based on Readable().wrap() from node core but as a standalone module.

Use this module if you don't want to wait for a patch in node core to land that fixes falsey objectMode values in wrapped readable streams.

example

var split = require ( 'split' ); var wrap = require ( 'readable-wrap' ); var through = require ( 'through2' ); process.stdin.pipe(wrap.obj(split())).pipe(through.obj(write)); function write ( buf, enc, next ) { console .log(buf.length + ': ' + buf); next(); }

output:

$ echo -e 'one

two



three' | node example/split.js 3: one 3: two 0: 5: three 0:

In object mode you get the empty lines, which is handy if you need to perform a special action on empty lines such as to partition an HTTP request header from a body in a streaming fashion.

In non-object mode the empty lines get ignored because that is how node core streams work.

methods

var wrap = require ( 'readable-wrap' )

var stream = wrap(oldStream, opts)

Return a new streams2 stream based on the streams1 stream oldStream .

The opts will be passed to the underlying readable stream instance.

var stream = wrap.obj(oldStream, opts)

Return a new streams2 stream based on the streams1 stream oldStream with opts.objectMode set to true .

install

With npm do:

npm install readable-wrap

license

MIT