upgrade streams1 to streams2 streams as a standalone module
This module provides a wrap function based on
Readable().wrap() from node core
but as a standalone module.
Use this module if you don't want to wait for a patch in node core to land that fixes falsey objectMode values in wrapped readable streams.
var split = require('split');
var wrap = require('readable-wrap');
var through = require('through2');
process.stdin.pipe(wrap.obj(split())).pipe(through.obj(write));
function write (buf, enc, next) {
console.log(buf.length + ': ' + buf);
next();
}
output:
$ echo -e 'one\ntwo\n\nthree' | node example/split.js
3: one
3: two
0:
5: three
0:
In object mode you get the empty lines, which is handy if you need to perform a special action on empty lines such as to partition an HTTP request header from a body in a streaming fashion.
In non-object mode the empty lines get ignored because that is how node core streams work.
var wrap = require('readable-wrap')
Return a new streams2
stream based on the streams1 stream
oldStream.
The
opts will be passed to the underlying readable stream instance.
Return a new streams2
stream based on the streams1 stream
oldStream with
opts.objectMode set to
true.
With npm do:
npm install readable-wrap
MIT