Node.js core streams for userland
npm install --save readable-stream
This package is a mirror of the streams implementations in Node.js.
Full documentation may be found on the Node.js website.
If you want to guarantee a stable streams base, regardless of what version of Node you, or the users of your libraries are using, use readable-stream only and avoid the "stream" module in Node-core, for background see this blogpost.
As of version 2.0.0 readable-stream uses semantic versioning.
v3.x.x of
readable-stream is a cut from Node 10. This version supports Node 6, 8, and 10, as well as evergreen browsers, IE 11 and latest Safari. The breaking changes introduced by v3 are composed by the combined breaking changes in Node v9 and Node v10, as follows:
v2.x.x of
readable-stream is a cut of the stream module from Node 8 (there have been no semver-major changes from Node 4 to 8). This version supports all Node.js versions from 0.8, as well as evergreen browsers and IE 10 & 11.
Cross-browser Testing Platform and Open Source <3 Provided by Sauce Labs
You can swap your
require('stream') with
require('readable-stream')
without any changes, if you are just using one of the main classes and
functions.
const {
Readable,
Writable,
Transform,
Duplex,
pipeline,
finished
} = require('readable-stream')
Note that
require('stream') will return
Stream, while
require('readable-stream') will return
Readable. We discourage using
whatever is exported directly, but rather use one of the properties as
shown in the example above.
You will need a bundler like
browserify,
webpack,
parcel or similar. With Webpack 5 (which unlike other bundlers does not polyfill Node.js core modules and globals like
process) you will also need to:
npm install buffer process --save-dev
webpack.config.js file containing:
const webpack = require('webpack')
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
process: 'process/browser'
})
],
resolve: {
fallback: {
buffer: require.resolve('buffer/')
}
}
}
readable-stream is maintained by the Streams Working Group, which
oversees the development and maintenance of the Streams API within
Node.js. The responsibilities of the Streams Working Group include:
readable-stream to be included in Node.js.