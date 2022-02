Readable Stream Clone

npm install readable-stream-clone

with this utility you can pipe readable stream into multiple writable streams

Node

const fs = require ( "fs" ); const ReadableStreamClone = require ( "readable-stream-clone" ); const readStream = fs.createReadStream( 'text.txt' ); const readStream1 = new ReadableStreamClone(readStream); const readStream2 = new ReadableStreamClone(readStream); const writeStream1 = fs.createWriteStream( 'sample1.txt' ); const writeStream2 = fs.createWriteStream( 'sample2.txt' ); readStream1.pipe(writeStream1) readStream2.pipe(writeStream2)

Typescript