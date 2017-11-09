Generate (mostly) human readable, Heroku-style ids.

Usage

rid = require ( 'readable-id' ) rid()

Here is, literally, the entire source code:

nanoid = require ( 'nanoid' ) adjectives = require ( './adjectives' ) nouns = require ( './nouns' ) module .exports = function ( ) { id = nanoid( 7 ) adjectiveIndex = Math .round( Math .random() * adjectives.length) nounIndex = Math .round( Math .random() * nouns.length) return adjectives[adjectiveIndex] + "-" + nouns[nounIndex] + "-" + id }