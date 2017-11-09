Generate (mostly) human readable, Heroku-style ids.
rid = require('readable-id')
rid()
// red-voice-ekDJ84G-We
Here is, literally, the entire source code:
nanoid = require('nanoid')
adjectives = require('./adjectives')
nouns = require('./nouns')
// adjectives and nouns from https://gist.github.com/afriggeri/1266756
module.exports = function() {
id = nanoid(7)
adjectiveIndex = Math.round(Math.random() * adjectives.length)
nounIndex = Math.round(Math.random() * nouns.length)
return adjectives[adjectiveIndex] + "-" + nouns[nounIndex] + "-" + id
}
The
nanoid package lends uniqueness and collision resistance, and the adjectives and nouns the human readability.