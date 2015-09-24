openbase logo
rbs

readable-blob-stream

by Joris
1.1.0 (see all)

Read W3C Blob & File objects as a Node stream. Very useful with "browserify" and "primus" with "ejson" using pipe()

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

3.4K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

readable-blob-stream

Read W3C Blob & File objects as a Node stream. Very useful with "browserify" and "primus" with "ejson" using pipe().

INSTALLING

If you are already generating a bundle using browserify (or something similar), you can use it directly:

npm install readable-blob-stream --save

var ReadableBlobStream = require('readable-blob-stream');

Or, you can generate a standalone javascript file by cloning or downloading this repo and typing:

npm install
npm run bundle

Look in the build directory to find the generated file. This is a UMD module. Which means you can either require() it using browserify, load it using AMD, or access it as the global window.ReadableBlobStream

EXAMPLE

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>test</title>
<script src="readable-blob-stream.js"></script>
<script>
window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function()
{
    var myfile = document.getElementById('myfile');

    myfile.addEventListener('change', function()
    {
        var file = myfile.files[0];
        if (!file) { return; }

        var stream = new ReadableBlobStream(file);
        // or:
        //var stream = new ReadableBlobStream(file, {highWaterMark : 128, encoding: 'utf8'});

        stream.on('error', function(err)
        {
            console.log('error while reading your file:', err);
        });

        stream.on('end', function()
        {
            console.log('there will be no more data.');
        });

        stream.on('data', function(data)
        {
            // if you do not set an encoding,
            // "data" is both a Buffer and an Uint8Array
            console.log('got %d amount of data: ', data.length, data);
        });

        // If you are using primus you can simply use:
        //     stream.pipe(spark);
        // instead of using the 'data' listener
    });
});
</script>
</head>
<body>
<p>hi!</p>
<input type="file" id="myfile">
</body>
</html>

