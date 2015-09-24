Read W3C Blob & File objects as a Node stream. Very useful with "browserify" and "primus" with "ejson" using pipe().

INSTALLING

If you are already generating a bundle using browserify (or something similar), you can use it directly:

npm install readable-blob-stream --save

var ReadableBlobStream = require ( 'readable-blob-stream' );

Or, you can generate a standalone javascript file by cloning or downloading this repo and typing:

npm install npm run bundle

Look in the build directory to find the generated file. This is a UMD module. Which means you can either require() it using browserify, load it using AMD, or access it as the global window.ReadableBlobStream

EXAMPLE