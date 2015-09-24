Read W3C Blob & File objects as a Node stream. Very useful with "browserify" and "primus" with "ejson" using pipe().
If you are already generating a bundle using browserify (or something similar), you can use it directly:
npm install readable-blob-stream --save
var ReadableBlobStream = require('readable-blob-stream');
Or, you can generate a standalone javascript file by cloning or downloading this repo and typing:
npm install
npm run bundle
Look in the build directory to find the generated file. This is a
UMD module.
Which means you can either require() it using browserify, load it using AMD, or access it as the global
window.ReadableBlobStream
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>test</title>
<script src="readable-blob-stream.js"></script>
<script>
window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function()
{
var myfile = document.getElementById('myfile');
myfile.addEventListener('change', function()
{
var file = myfile.files[0];
if (!file) { return; }
var stream = new ReadableBlobStream(file);
// or:
//var stream = new ReadableBlobStream(file, {highWaterMark : 128, encoding: 'utf8'});
stream.on('error', function(err)
{
console.log('error while reading your file:', err);
});
stream.on('end', function()
{
console.log('there will be no more data.');
});
stream.on('data', function(data)
{
// if you do not set an encoding,
// "data" is both a Buffer and an Uint8Array
console.log('got %d amount of data: ', data.length, data);
});
// If you are using primus you can simply use:
// stream.pipe(spark);
// instead of using the 'data' listener
});
});
</script>
</head>
<body>
<p>hi!</p>
<input type="file" id="myfile">
</body>
</html>