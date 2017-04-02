Very thin wrapper around js-yaml for directly reading in YAML files.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save read-yaml
Read yaml file asynchronously and parse content as JSON.
Params
filepath {String}: Path of the file to read.
options {Object|String}: to pass to js-yaml
cb {Function}: Callback function `
Example
var readYaml = require('read-yaml');
readYaml('config.yml', function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(data);
});
Read yaml file synchronously and parse content as JSON.
Params
filepath {String}: Path of the file to read.
options {Object|String}: to pass to js-yaml.
returns {Object}: JSON
Example
var read = require('read-yaml');
var config = read.sync('config.yml');
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
