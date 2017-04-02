openbase logo
read-yaml

by Jon Schlinkert
1.1.0 (see all)

Very thin wrapper around js-yaml for directly reading in YAML files.

Categories

Readme

read-yaml

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save read-yaml

API

readYaml

Read yaml file asynchronously and parse content as JSON.

Params

  • filepath {String}: Path of the file to read.
  • options {Object|String}: to pass to js-yaml
  • cb {Function}: Callback function `

Example

var readYaml = require('read-yaml');
readYaml('config.yml', function(err, data) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log(data);
});

.sync

Read yaml file synchronously and parse content as JSON.

Params

  • filepath {String}: Path of the file to read.
  • options {Object|String}: to pass to js-yaml.
  • returns {Object}: JSON

Example

var read = require('read-yaml');
var config = read.sync('config.yml');

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

CommitsContributor
15shinnn
10jonschlinkert

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.4.3, on April 02, 2017.

