Very thin wrapper around js-yaml for directly reading in YAML files.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save read -yaml

API

Read yaml file asynchronously and parse content as JSON.

Params

filepath {String} : Path of the file to read.

: Path of the file to read. options {Object|String} : to pass to js-yaml

: to pass to js-yaml cb {Function}: Callback function `

Example

var readYaml = require ( 'read-yaml' ); readYaml( 'config.yml' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(data); });

Read yaml file synchronously and parse content as JSON.

Params

filepath {String} : Path of the file to read.

: Path of the file to read. options {Object|String} : to pass to js-yaml.

: to pass to js-yaml. returns {Object}: JSON

Example

var read = require ( 'read-yaml' ); var config = read.sync( 'config.yml' );

About

