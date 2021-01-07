openbase logo
rte

read-time-estimate

by Pritish
0.0.3 (see all)

A more accurate Medium like read time estimate

Popularity

Downloads/wk

805

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

read-time-estimate Build Status CodeFactor Maintainability Test Coverage npm version npm downloads

A more accurate Medium like read time estimate with images in progression and Chinese / Japanese / Korean character support.

Features

  • Calculates read time of images in decreasing progression with ability to provide custom image tags (Example - 12 seconds for the first image, 11 for the second, until images counted at 3 seconds)
  • Calculates read time of the Chinese / Japanese / Korean characters separately
  • Removes unwanted html tags to calculate read time more efficiently

Install

$ npm i read-time-estimate --save

Usage

const readTimeEstimate = require('read-time-estimate');

const string = `<img src="test.png"/><div class="wrapper">
    This is a sample read time estimate with 中文/日文/韩文 text </div>`
                
const {
    humanizedDuration, // 'less than a minute'
    duration, // 0.23272727272727273
    totalWords, // 9
    wordTime, // 0.03272727272727273
    totalImages, // 1
    imageTime, //  0.2
    otherLanguageTimeCharacters, // 6
    otherLanguageTime, // 0.012
} = readTimeEstimate(string, 275, 12, 500, ['img', 'Image'])

Input

VariableDefaultsTypeDescription
stringrequiredstringInput String
customWordTime275numberSpeed of reading the text in Words per Minute
customImageTime12numberSpeed of reading the image in seconds
chineseKoreanReadTime500numberSpeed of reading the Chinese / Korean / Japanese characters in Characters per Minute
imageTags['img', 'Image']arrayCustom Image tags to parse in the input string

Output

VariableTypeDescription
humanizedDurationstringHumanized Duration for the input string
durationnumberActual Duration of the input string (in minutes)
totalWordsnumberNumber of words in the input string
wordTimenumberRead Time of the words in the input string (in minutes)
totalImagesnumberNumber of images in input string
imageTimenumberRead Time of the images in the input string (in minutes)
otherLanguageTimeCharactersnumberChinese / Japanese / Korean language characters count
otherLanguageTimenumberRead Time of the Chinese / Japanese / Korean in the input string (in minutes)

Gatsby Plugin

gatsby-read-time-estimate

References

Medium

Contribution

Questions

Feel free to contact me or create an issue

