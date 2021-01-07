A more accurate Medium like read time estimate with images in progression and Chinese / Japanese / Korean character support.
$ npm i read-time-estimate --save
const readTimeEstimate = require('read-time-estimate');
const string = `<img src="test.png"/><div class="wrapper">
This is a sample read time estimate with 中文/日文/韩文 text </div>`
const {
humanizedDuration, // 'less than a minute'
duration, // 0.23272727272727273
totalWords, // 9
wordTime, // 0.03272727272727273
totalImages, // 1
imageTime, // 0.2
otherLanguageTimeCharacters, // 6
otherLanguageTime, // 0.012
} = readTimeEstimate(string, 275, 12, 500, ['img', 'Image'])
|Variable
|Defaults
|Type
|Description
|string
|required
|string
|Input String
|customWordTime
|275
|number
|Speed of reading the text in Words per Minute
|customImageTime
|12
|number
|Speed of reading the image in seconds
|chineseKoreanReadTime
|500
|number
|Speed of reading the Chinese / Korean / Japanese characters in Characters per Minute
|imageTags
['img', 'Image']
|array
|Custom Image tags to parse in the input string
|Variable
|Type
|Description
|humanizedDuration
|string
|Humanized Duration for the input string
|duration
|number
|Actual Duration of the input string (in minutes)
|totalWords
|number
|Number of words in the input string
|wordTime
|number
|Read Time of the words in the input string (in minutes)
|totalImages
|number
|Number of images in input string
|imageTime
|number
|Read Time of the images in the input string (in minutes)
|otherLanguageTimeCharacters
|number
|Chinese / Japanese / Korean language characters count
|otherLanguageTime
|number
|Read Time of the Chinese / Japanese / Korean in the input string (in minutes)
Feel free to contact me or create an issue