read-pkg-up

Read the closest package.json file

Readme

Read the closest package.json file

Why

Install

npm install read-pkg-up

Usage

import {readPackageUp} from 'read-pkg-up';

console.log(await readPackageUp());
/*
{
    packageJson: {
        name: 'awesome-package',
        version: '1.0.0',
        …
    },
    path: '/Users/sindresorhus/dev/awesome-package/package.json'
}
*/

API

readPackageUp(options?)

Returns a Promise<object> or Promise<undefined> if no package.json was found.

readPackageUpSync(options?)

Returns the result object or undefined if no package.json was found.

options

Type: object

cwd

Type: string\ Default: process.cwd()

The directory to start looking for a package.json file.

normalize

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Normalize the package data.

read-pkg-up for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

The maintainers of read-pkg-up and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

  • read-pkg - Read a package.json file
  • pkg-up - Find the closest package.json file
  • find-up - Find a file by walking up parent directories
  • pkg-conf - Get namespaced config from the closest package.json

A simple lightweight node module that does what it says. It also has implicit support for TypeScript since v6.0.0. I have used it quite a bit in the past for parsing package metadata for SPAs deployed on a Node based application hosting web platform, and my experience has been great so far.

