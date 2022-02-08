Read the closest package.json file

Why

Install

npm install read -pkg-up

Usage

import {readPackageUp} from 'read-pkg-up' ; console .log( await readPackageUp());

API

Returns a Promise<object> or Promise<undefined> if no package.json was found.

Returns the result object or undefined if no package.json was found.

options

Type: object

cwd

Type: string \ Default: process.cwd()

The directory to start looking for a package.json file.

normalize

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Normalize the package data.

