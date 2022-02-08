Read the closest package.json file
npm install read-pkg-up
import {readPackageUp} from 'read-pkg-up';
console.log(await readPackageUp());
/*
{
packageJson: {
name: 'awesome-package',
version: '1.0.0',
…
},
path: '/Users/sindresorhus/dev/awesome-package/package.json'
}
*/
Returns a
Promise<object> or
Promise<undefined> if no
package.json was found.
Returns the result object or
undefined if no
package.json was found.
Type:
object
Type:
string\
Default:
process.cwd()
The directory to start looking for a package.json file.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Normalize the package data.
A simple lightweight node module that does what it says. It also has implicit support for TypeScript since v6.0.0. I have used it quite a bit in the past for parsing package metadata for SPAs deployed on a Node based application hosting web platform, and my experience has been great so far.