Read the contents of node_modules.

USAGE

var rpt = require ( 'read-package-tree' ) rpt( '/path/to/pkg/root' , function ( node, kidName ) { }, function ( er, data ) { }) rpt( '/path/to/pkg/root' ).then( data => { ... })

That's it. It doesn't figure out if dependencies are met, it doesn't mutate package.json data objects (beyond what read-package-json already does), it doesn't limit its search to include/exclude devDependencies , or anything else.

Just follows the links in the node_modules hierarchy and reads the package.json files it finds therein.

When there are symlinks to packages in the node_modules hierarchy, a Link object will be created, with a target that is a Node object.

For the most part, you can treat Link objects just the same as Node objects. But if your tree-walking program needs to treat symlinks differently from normal folders, then make sure to check the object.

In a given read-package-tree run, a specific path will always correspond to a single object, and a specific realpath will always correspond to a single Node object. This means that you may not be able to pass the resulting data object to JSON.stringify , because it may contain cycles.

Errors

Errors parsing or finding a package.json in node_modules will result in a node with the error property set. We will still find deeper node_modules if any exist. Prior to 5.0.0 these aborted tree reading with an error callback.

Only a few classes of errors are fatal (result in an error callback):