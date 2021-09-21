openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

read-package-json-fast

by npm
2.0.3 (see all)

Like read-package-json, but faster

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5M

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

read-package-json-fast

Like read-package-json, but faster and more accepting of "missing" data.

This is only suitable for reading package.json files in a node_modules tree, since it doesn't do the various cleanups, normalization, and warnings that are beneficial at the root level in a package being published.

USAGE

const rpj = require('read-package-json-fast')

// typical promisey type API
rpj('/path/to/package.json')
  .then(data => ...)
  .catch(er => ...)

// or just normalize a package manifest
const normalized = rpj.normalize(packageJsonObject)

Errors raised from parsing will use json-parse-even-better-errors, so they'll be of type JSONParseError and have a code: 'EJSONPARSE' property. Errors will also always have a path member referring to the path originally passed into the function.

Indentation

To preserve indentation when the file is saved back to disk, use data[Symbol.for('indent')] as the third argument to JSON.stringify, and if you want to preserve windows \r\n newlines, replace the \n chars in the string with data[Symbol.for('newline')].

For example:

const data = await readPackageJsonFast('./package.json')
const indent = Symbol.for('indent')
const newline = Symbol.for('newline')
// .. do some stuff to the data ..
const string = JSON.stringify(data, null, data[indent]) + '\n'
const eolFixed = data[newline] === '\n' ? string
  : string.replace(/\n/g, data[newline])
await writeFile('./package.json', eolFixed)

Indentation is determined by looking at the whitespace between the initial { and the first " that follows it. If you have lots of weird inconsistent indentation, then it won't track that or give you any way to preserve it. Whether this is a bug or a feature is debatable ;)

WHAT THIS MODULE DOES

  • Parse JSON
  • Normalize bundledDependencies/bundleDependencies naming to just bundleDependencies (without the extra d)
  • Handle true, false, or object values passed to bundleDependencies
  • Normalize funding: <string> to funding: { url: <string> }
  • Remove any scripts members that are not a string value.
  • Normalize a string bin member to { [name]: bin }.
  • Fold optionalDependencies into dependencies.
  • Set the _id property if name and version are set. (This is load-bearing in a few places within the npm CLI.)

WHAT THIS MODULE DOES NOT DO

  • Warn about invalid/missing name, version, repository, etc.
  • Extract a description from the README.md file, or attach the readme to the parsed data object.
  • Read the HEAD value out of the .git folder.
  • Warn about potentially typo'ed scripts (eg, tset instead of test)
  • Check to make sure that all the files in the files field exist and are valid files.
  • Fix bundleDependencies that are not listed in dependencies.
  • Fix dependencies fields that are not strictly objects of string values.
  • Anything involving the directories field (ie, bins, mans, and so on).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial