Like read-package-json , but faster and more accepting of "missing" data.

This is only suitable for reading package.json files in a node_modules tree, since it doesn't do the various cleanups, normalization, and warnings that are beneficial at the root level in a package being published.

USAGE

const rpj = require ( 'read-package-json-fast' ) rpj( '/path/to/package.json' ) .then( data => ...) .catch( er => ...) const normalized = rpj.normalize(packageJsonObject)

Errors raised from parsing will use json-parse-even-better-errors , so they'll be of type JSONParseError and have a code: 'EJSONPARSE' property. Errors will also always have a path member referring to the path originally passed into the function.

Indentation

To preserve indentation when the file is saved back to disk, use data[Symbol.for('indent')] as the third argument to JSON.stringify , and if you want to preserve windows \r

newlines, replace the

chars in the string with data[Symbol.for('newline')] .

For example:

const data = await readPackageJsonFast( './package.json' ) const indent = Symbol .for( 'indent' ) const newline = Symbol .for( 'newline' ) const string = JSON .stringify(data, null , data[indent]) + '

' const eolFixed = data[newline] === '

' ? string : string.replace( /

/g , data[newline]) await writeFile( './package.json' , eolFixed)

Indentation is determined by looking at the whitespace between the initial { and the first " that follows it. If you have lots of weird inconsistent indentation, then it won't track that or give you any way to preserve it. Whether this is a bug or a feature is debatable ;)

WHAT THIS MODULE DOES

Parse JSON

Normalize bundledDependencies / bundleDependencies naming to just bundleDependencies (without the extra d )

/ naming to just (without the extra ) Handle true , false , or object values passed to bundleDependencies

, , or object values passed to Normalize funding: <string> to funding: { url: <string> }

to Remove any scripts members that are not a string value.

members that are not a string value. Normalize a string bin member to { [name]: bin } .

member to . Fold optionalDependencies into dependencies .

into . Set the _id property if name and version are set. (This is load-bearing in a few places within the npm CLI.)

WHAT THIS MODULE DOES NOT DO