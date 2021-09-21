Like
read-package-json, but faster and
more accepting of "missing" data.
This is only suitable for reading package.json files in a node_modules tree, since it doesn't do the various cleanups, normalization, and warnings that are beneficial at the root level in a package being published.
const rpj = require('read-package-json-fast')
// typical promisey type API
rpj('/path/to/package.json')
.then(data => ...)
.catch(er => ...)
// or just normalize a package manifest
const normalized = rpj.normalize(packageJsonObject)
Errors raised from parsing will use
json-parse-even-better-errors,
so they'll be of type
JSONParseError and have a
code: 'EJSONPARSE'
property. Errors will also always have a
path member referring to the
path originally passed into the function.
To preserve indentation when the file is saved back to disk, use
data[Symbol.for('indent')] as the third argument to
JSON.stringify, and
if you want to preserve windows
\r\n newlines, replace the
\n chars in
the string with
data[Symbol.for('newline')].
For example:
const data = await readPackageJsonFast('./package.json')
const indent = Symbol.for('indent')
const newline = Symbol.for('newline')
// .. do some stuff to the data ..
const string = JSON.stringify(data, null, data[indent]) + '\n'
const eolFixed = data[newline] === '\n' ? string
: string.replace(/\n/g, data[newline])
await writeFile('./package.json', eolFixed)
Indentation is determined by looking at the whitespace between the initial
{ and the first
" that follows it. If you have lots of weird
inconsistent indentation, then it won't track that or give you any way to
preserve it. Whether this is a bug or a feature is debatable ;)
bundledDependencies/
bundleDependencies naming to just
bundleDependencies (without the extra
d)
true,
false, or object values passed to
bundleDependencies
funding: <string> to
funding: { url: <string> }
scripts members that are not a string value.
bin member to
{ [name]: bin }.
optionalDependencies into
dependencies.
_id property if name and version are set. (This is
load-bearing in a few places within the npm CLI.)
README.md file, or attach the readme to
the parsed data object.
HEAD value out of the
.git folder.
tset instead of
test)
files field exist and are
valid files.
dependencies.
dependencies fields that are not strictly objects of string values.
directories field (ie, bins, mans, and so on).