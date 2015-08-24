wrap a readable/writable stream to be read-only to prevent mucking up the input side

example

Suppose you have a module that uses a readable/writable stream internally but want to expose just the readable part of that internal stream. This is common if you use the writable side internally and expose the readable side as the interface.

Now we can write some code like this with a through stream internally for convenience:

var through = require ( 'through2' ); var readonly = require ( 'read-only-stream' ); module .exports = function ( ) { var stream = through(); stream.end( 'wooooo

' ); return readonly(stream); };

but consumers won't be able to write to the input side and break the api:

var wrap = require ( './wrap.js' ); var ro = wrap(); ro.pipe(process.stdout);

methods

var readonly = require ( 'read-only-stream' )

var ro = readonly(stream)

Return a readable stream ro that wraps the readable/writable stream argument given to only expose the readable side.

stream can be a streams1 or streams2 stream.

install

With npm do:

npm install read - only -stream

license

MIT