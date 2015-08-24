wrap a readable/writable stream to be read-only to prevent mucking up the input side
Suppose you have a module that uses a readable/writable stream internally but want to expose just the readable part of that internal stream. This is common if you use the writable side internally and expose the readable side as the interface.
Now we can write some code like this with a
through stream internally for
convenience:
var through = require('through2');
var readonly = require('read-only-stream');
module.exports = function () {
var stream = through();
stream.end('wooooo\n');
return readonly(stream);
};
but consumers won't be able to write to the input side and break the api:
var wrap = require('./wrap.js');
var ro = wrap(); // can't write to `ro` and muck up internal state
ro.pipe(process.stdout);
var readonly = require('read-only-stream')
Return a readable stream
ro that wraps the readable/writable
stream argument
given to only expose the readable side.
stream can be a streams1 or streams2 stream.
With npm do:
npm install read-only-stream
MIT