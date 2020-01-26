Read More + React is a simple npm component for react that "intelligently" truncates text at the appropriate point given a min, an ideal, and max text length. The idea is to cut off at the best point, and not just a specific character, cutting words short.
Read More + React is extraordinarily simple to use with react. You only need to add one prop, text.
npm install --save read-more-react
import ReadMoreReact from 'read-more-react';
<ReadMoreReact text={yourTextHere} />
Additional Parameters: You can customize the starting point (min), the ideal length (ideal), and the max length (max). The defaults for these are 80, 100, and 200 characters respectively.
|Parameter
|Default Value (characters)
|min
|80
|ideal
|100
|max
|200
|readMoreText
|"read more"
<ReadMoreReact text={yourTextHere}
min={minimumLength}
ideal={idealLength}
max={maxLength}
readMoreText={readMoreText}/>
Example:
class DemoClass extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<ReadMoreReact text={yourTextHere}
min={minimumLength}
ideal={idealLength}
max={maxLength}
readMoreText="click here to read more"/>
)
}
}
The logic for truncation can all be found in the trimText file under source/utils. The trimText function can be imported, and takes 4 parameters: text (required), min (default: 80), ideal (default: 100), max (default: 200)
import trimText from './source/utils/trimText.js';
let textArray = trimText("this is some text", 10, 20, 100);
console.log(textArray[0]) //"this is some text";
console.log(textArray[1]) //""
My hope is to add more intelligent truncation through adding a weight to each punctuation mark based on average sentence breakdowns, to figure out when it is best to cut off a text block. A example of this would be giving more weight to a period than a comma, so that a period close to a comma (although further from the ideal), can become the cutoff point.