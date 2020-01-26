Read More + React

Read More + React is a simple npm component for react that "intelligently" truncates text at the appropriate point given a min, an ideal, and max text length. The idea is to cut off at the best point, and not just a specific character, cutting words short.

Demo of Read More + React

How to Use

With React

Read More + React is extraordinarily simple to use with react. You only need to add one prop, text.

Install and Import

npm install import ReadMoreReact from 'read-more-react' ;

Use

< ReadMoreReact text = {yourTextHere} />

Additional Parameters: You can customize the starting point (min), the ideal length (ideal), and the max length (max). The defaults for these are 80, 100, and 200 characters respectively.

Parameter Default Value (characters) min 80 ideal 100 max 200 readMoreText "read more"

<ReadMoreReact text={yourTextHere} min={minimumLength} ideal={idealLength} max={maxLength} readMoreText={readMoreText}/>

Example:

npm install

import ReadMoreReact from 'read-more-react' ; class DemoClass extends React . Component { render() { return ( < ReadMoreReact text = {yourTextHere} min = {minimumLength} ideal = {idealLength} max = {maxLength} readMoreText = "click here to read more" /> ) } }

Without React

The logic for truncation can all be found in the trimText file under source/utils. The trimText function can be imported, and takes 4 parameters: text (required), min (default: 80), ideal (default: 100), max (default: 200)

import trimText from './source/utils/trimText.js' ; let textArray = trimText( "this is some text" , 10 , 20 , 100 ); console .log(textArray[ 0 ]) console .log(textArray[ 1 ])

Future Steps

More Intelligent Truncation

My hope is to add more intelligent truncation through adding a weight to each punctuation mark based on average sentence breakdowns, to figure out when it is best to cut off a text block. A example of this would be giving more weight to a period than a comma, so that a period close to a comma (although further from the ideal), can become the cutoff point.