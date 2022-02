Read Last N Lines

Read in the last N lines of a file efficiently using node.js and fs.

Installation

npm install read -last-lines --save

Usage

example reading last 50 lines of a file

const readLastLines = require ( 'read-last-lines' ); readLastLines.read( 'path/to/file' , 50 ) .then( ( lines ) => console .log(lines));

Contributing

More details can be found in CONTRIBUTING.md