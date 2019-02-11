openbase logo
read-installed

by npm
4.0.3 (see all)

Read all the installed packages in a folder, and return a tree structure with all the data.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

737K

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

7

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

read-installed

Read all the installed packages in a folder, and return a tree structure with all the data.

npm uses this.

2.0.0

Breaking changes in 2.0.0:

The second argument is now an Object that contains the following keys:

  • depth optional, defaults to Infinity
  • log optional log Function
  • dev optional, default false, set to true to include devDependencies

Usage

var readInstalled = require("read-installed")
// optional options
var options = { dev: false, log: fn, depth: 2 }
readInstalled(folder, options, function (er, data) {
  ...
})

