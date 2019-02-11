Read all the installed packages in a folder, and return a tree structure with all the data.
npm uses this.
Breaking changes in
2.0.0:
The second argument is now an
Object that contains the following keys:
depth optional, defaults to Infinity
log optional log Function
dev optional, default false, set to true to include devDependencies
var readInstalled = require("read-installed")
// optional options
var options = { dev: false, log: fn, depth: 2 }
readInstalled(folder, options, function (er, data) {
...
})