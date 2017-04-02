Read JSON or YAML files.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save read-data
Heads up!
Please read the release history, there were breaking changes in 1.0.0!
var read = require('read-data');
// sync
console.log(read.sync('foo.yml'));
console.log(read.sync('foo.yaml'));
console.log(read.sync('foo.json'));
// async
read('foo.yml', function(err, data) {
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log(data);
});
read('foo.yaml', function(err, data) {
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log(data);
});
read('foo.json', function(err, data) {
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log(data);
});
Asynchronously read a JSON or YAML file, automatically determining the reader based on extension.
Params
filepath {String}: path of the file to read.
options {Object|String}: to pass to js-yaml
cb {Function}: callback function
returns {Object}: JSON
Example
var read = require('read-data');
read('foo.json', function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(data);
});
read('foo.yml', function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(data);
});
Synchronously read a
.json or
.(yaml|yml) file, automatically determining the reader based on extension.
Params
filepath {String}: path of the file to read.
options {Object|String}: to pass to js-yaml
returns {Object}: JSON
Example
var data = require('read-data').data;
var yaml = data.sync('foo.yml');
var json = data.sync('foo.json');
Asynchronously read a YAML file.
Params
filepath {String}: path of the file to read.
options {Object|String}: to pass to js-yaml
cb {Function}: callback function
returns {Object}: JSON
Example
var yaml = require('read-data').yaml;
yaml('foo.yml', function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(data);
});
Synchronously read a YAML file.
Params
filepath {String}: path of the file to read.
options {Object|String}: to pass to js-yaml
returns {Object}: JSON
Example
var yaml = require('read-data').yaml;
var data = yaml.sync('foo.yml');
Asynchronously read a JSON file.
Params
filepath {String}: path of the file to read.
callback {Function}: callback function
returns {Object}: JSON
Example
var json = require('read-data');
json('foo.json', function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(data);
});
Synchronously read a JSON file.
Params
filepath {String}: path of the file to read.
returns {Object}: JSON
Example
var json = require('read-data').json;
var data = json.sync('foo.json');
Breaking changes
read() instead of
read.data()
read.sync() instead of
read.data.sync()
Everything else is the same.
