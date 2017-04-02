openbase logo
Readme

read-data NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Read JSON or YAML files.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save read-data

Heads up!

Please read the release history, there were breaking changes in 1.0.0!

Usage

var read = require('read-data');

// sync
console.log(read.sync('foo.yml'));
console.log(read.sync('foo.yaml'));
console.log(read.sync('foo.json'));

// async
read('foo.yml', function(err, data) {
  if (err) return console.log(err);
  console.log(data);
});
read('foo.yaml', function(err, data) {
  if (err) return console.log(err);
  console.log(data);
});
read('foo.json', function(err, data) {
  if (err) return console.log(err);
  console.log(data);
});

API

read

Asynchronously read a JSON or YAML file, automatically determining the reader based on extension.

Params

  • filepath {String}: path of the file to read.
  • options {Object|String}: to pass to js-yaml
  • cb {Function}: callback function
  • returns {Object}: JSON

Example

var read = require('read-data');

read('foo.json', function(err, data) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log(data);
});

read('foo.yml', function(err, data) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log(data);
});

.sync

Synchronously read a .json or .(yaml|yml) file, automatically determining the reader based on extension.

Params

  • filepath {String}: path of the file to read.
  • options {Object|String}: to pass to js-yaml
  • returns {Object}: JSON

Example

var data = require('read-data').data;

var yaml = data.sync('foo.yml');
var json = data.sync('foo.json');

.yaml

Asynchronously read a YAML file.

Params

  • filepath {String}: path of the file to read.
  • options {Object|String}: to pass to js-yaml
  • cb {Function}: callback function
  • returns {Object}: JSON

Example

var yaml = require('read-data').yaml;

yaml('foo.yml', function(err, data) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log(data);
});

.yaml.sync

Synchronously read a YAML file.

Params

  • filepath {String}: path of the file to read.
  • options {Object|String}: to pass to js-yaml
  • returns {Object}: JSON

Example

var yaml = require('read-data').yaml;
var data = yaml.sync('foo.yml');

.json

Asynchronously read a JSON file.

Params

  • filepath {String}: path of the file to read.
  • callback {Function}: callback function
  • returns {Object}: JSON

Example

var json = require('read-data');

json('foo.json', function(err, data) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log(data);
});

.json.sync

Synchronously read a JSON file.

Params

  • filepath {String}: path of the file to read.
  • returns {Object}: JSON

Example

var json = require('read-data').json;
var data = json.sync('foo.json');

History

1.0.0

Breaking changes

  • The main export is now a function
  • Use read() instead of read.data()
  • Use read.sync() instead of read.data.sync()

Everything else is the same.

About

  • copy: Copy files or directories using globs. | homepage
  • read-yaml: Very thin wrapper around js-yaml for directly reading in YAML files. | homepage
  • write: Write files to disk, creating intermediate directories if they don't exist. | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

CommitsContributor
14jonschlinkert
1tunnckoCore

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.4.3, on April 02, 2017.

