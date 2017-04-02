Read JSON or YAML files.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save read -data

Heads up!

Please read the release history, there were breaking changes in 1.0.0!

Usage

var read = require ( 'read-data' ); console .log(read.sync( 'foo.yml' )); console .log(read.sync( 'foo.yaml' )); console .log(read.sync( 'foo.json' )); read( 'foo.yml' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log(data); }); read( 'foo.yaml' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log(data); }); read( 'foo.json' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log(data); });

API

Asynchronously read a JSON or YAML file, automatically determining the reader based on extension.

Params

filepath {String} : path of the file to read.

: path of the file to read. options {Object|String} : to pass to js-yaml

: to pass to js-yaml cb {Function} : callback function

: callback function returns {Object}: JSON

Example

var read = require ( 'read-data' ); read( 'foo.json' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(data); }); read( 'foo.yml' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(data); });

Synchronously read a .json or .(yaml|yml) file, automatically determining the reader based on extension.

Params

filepath {String} : path of the file to read.

: path of the file to read. options {Object|String} : to pass to js-yaml

: to pass to js-yaml returns {Object}: JSON

Example

var data = require ( 'read-data' ).data; var yaml = data.sync( 'foo.yml' ); var json = data.sync( 'foo.json' );

Asynchronously read a YAML file.

Params

filepath {String} : path of the file to read.

: path of the file to read. options {Object|String} : to pass to js-yaml

: to pass to js-yaml cb {Function} : callback function

: callback function returns {Object}: JSON

Example

var yaml = require ( 'read-data' ).yaml; yaml( 'foo.yml' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(data); });

Synchronously read a YAML file.

Params

filepath {String} : path of the file to read.

: path of the file to read. options {Object|String} : to pass to js-yaml

: to pass to js-yaml returns {Object}: JSON

Example

var yaml = require ( 'read-data' ).yaml; var data = yaml.sync( 'foo.yml' );

Asynchronously read a JSON file.

Params

filepath {String} : path of the file to read.

: path of the file to read. callback {Function} : callback function

: callback function returns {Object}: JSON

Example

var json = require ( 'read-data' ); json( 'foo.json' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(data); });

Synchronously read a JSON file.

Params

filepath {String} : path of the file to read.

: path of the file to read. returns {Object}: JSON

Example

var json = require ( 'read-data' ).json; var data = json.sync( 'foo.json' );

History

Breaking changes

The main export is now a function

Use read() instead of read.data()

instead of Use read.sync() instead of read.data.sync()

Everything else is the same.

About

