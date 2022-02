Readability reference to Arc90's. Scrape article from any page (automatically). Make any web page readable, no matter Chinese or English.

快速抓取网页文章标题和内容,适合node.js爬虫使用,服务于ElasticSearch。

Guide

How it works

In my case, the speed of spider is about 1500k documents per day, and the maximize crawling speed is 1.2k /minute, avg 1k /minute, the memory cost are about 200 MB on each spider kernel, and the accuracy is about 90%, the rest 10% can be fixed by customizing Score Rules or Selectors. it's better than any other readability modules.