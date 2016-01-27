Read stream to buffer or string

Install

npm install --save read -all-stream

Usage

var read = require ( 'read-all-stream' ); var stream = fs.createReadStream( 'index.js' ); read(stream).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data.length); }); read(stream, 'utf8' , function ( err, data ) { console .log(data.length); });

API

If callback is omitted, Promise will be returned.

stream

Required

Type: Stream

Event emitter, which data events will be consumed.

options

Type: object or string

If type of options is string , then it will be used as encoding. If type is Object , then next options are available:

Type: string , null

Default: 'utf8'

Encoding to be used on toString of the data. If null, the body is returned as a Buffer.

Will be called after stream is read.

err

Error object (if error event happens).

data

The data in stream.

License

MIT © Vsevolod Strukchinsky