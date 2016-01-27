openbase logo
ras

read-all-stream

by Vsevolod Strukchinsky
3.1.0 (see all)

Read stream to buffer or string

Popularity

Downloads/wk

374K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

read-all-stream Build Status

Read stream to buffer or string

Install

$ npm install --save read-all-stream

Usage

var read = require('read-all-stream');
var stream = fs.createReadStream('index.js');

read(stream).then(function (data) {
    console.log(data.length);
});

read(stream, 'utf8', function (err, data) {
    console.log(data.length);
    //=> 42
});

API

read(stream, [options], [callback])

If callback is omitted, Promise will be returned.

stream

Required
Type: Stream

Event emitter, which data events will be consumed.

options

Type: object or string

If type of options is string, then it will be used as encoding. If type is Object, then next options are available:

options.encoding

Type: string, null
Default: 'utf8'

Encoding to be used on toString of the data. If null, the body is returned as a Buffer.

callback(err, data)

Will be called after stream is read.

err

Error object (if error event happens).

data

The data in stream.

License

MIT © Vsevolod Strukchinsky

