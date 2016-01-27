Read stream to buffer or string
$ npm install --save read-all-stream
var read = require('read-all-stream');
var stream = fs.createReadStream('index.js');
read(stream).then(function (data) {
console.log(data.length);
});
read(stream, 'utf8', function (err, data) {
console.log(data.length);
//=> 42
});
If callback is omitted, Promise will be returned.
Required
Type:
Stream
Event emitter, which
data events will be consumed.
Type:
object or
string
If type of
options is
string, then it will be used as encoding.
If type is
Object, then next options are available:
Type:
string,
null
Default:
'utf8'
Encoding to be used on
toString of the data. If null, the body is returned as a Buffer.
Will be called after stream is read.
Error object (if
error event happens).
The data in stream.
MIT © Vsevolod Strukchinsky