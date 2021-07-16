openbase logo
Promise based confirm dialog for reactstrap

Readme

Reactstrap confirm

An easy to use promise based confirm dialog for reactstrap.

The objective of this package is to offer a simple and easy way for developers to show confirm dialogs within their apps without having to worry about states or having to repeat the same components in many places.

Demo: https://algm.github.io/reactstrap-confirm

Installation

Simply use npm

npm i --save reactstrap-confirm

You can use yarn as well

yarn add reactstrap-confirm

Dependencies

You must manually install react, react-dom and reactstrap in your project in order for this module to work correctly.

Usage

Simply, import the module and call it as a function anywhere in your code.

import confirm from "reactstrap-confirm";

// ...code

let result = await confirm(); //will display a confirmation dialog with default settings

console.log(result); //if the user confirmed, the result value will be true, false otherwhise

You can also pass options to the confirm function:

confirm({
    title: (
        <>
            Content can have <strong>JSX</strong>!
        </>
    ),
    message: "This is a custom message",
    confirmText: "Custom confirm message",
    confirmColor: "primary",
    cancelColor: "link text-danger"
});

The above example will render a customized dialog.

Available options

OptionEffectDefault value
messageSets the message body of the confirmation dialogAre you sure?
titleSets the title of the dialog windowWarning!
confirmTextSets the text of the confirm buttonOk
cancelTextSets the text of the cancel buttonCancel
confirmColorSets the color class of the confirm button (see reactstrap docs)primary
cancelColorSets the color class of the cancel button (see reactstrap docs)empty
sizeSets the size property for the modal component (see reactstrap docs)empty
buttonsComponentCan receive a component for rendering the buttons. The component will receive the onClose function as a prop.empty

