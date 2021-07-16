Reactstrap confirm

An easy to use promise based confirm dialog for reactstrap.

The objective of this package is to offer a simple and easy way for developers to show confirm dialogs within their apps without having to worry about states or having to repeat the same components in many places.

Demo: https://algm.github.io/reactstrap-confirm

Installation

Simply use npm

npm i --save reactstrap-confirm

You can use yarn as well

yarn add reactstrap-confirm

Dependencies

You must manually install react, react-dom and reactstrap in your project in order for this module to work correctly.

Usage

Simply, import the module and call it as a function anywhere in your code.

import confirm from "reactstrap-confirm" ; let result = await confirm(); console .log(result);

You can also pass options to the confirm function:

confirm({ title : ( <> Content can have < strong > JSX </ strong > ! </> ), message: "This is a custom message", confirmText: "Custom confirm message", confirmColor: "primary", cancelColor: "link text-danger" });

The above example will render a customized dialog.

Available options