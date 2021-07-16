An easy to use promise based confirm dialog for reactstrap.
The objective of this package is to offer a simple and easy way for developers to show confirm dialogs within their apps without having to worry about states or having to repeat the same components in many places.
Demo: https://algm.github.io/reactstrap-confirm
Simply use npm
npm i --save reactstrap-confirm
You can use yarn as well
yarn add reactstrap-confirm
You must manually install react, react-dom and reactstrap in your project in order for this module to work correctly.
Simply, import the module and call it as a function anywhere in your code.
import confirm from "reactstrap-confirm";
// ...code
let result = await confirm(); //will display a confirmation dialog with default settings
console.log(result); //if the user confirmed, the result value will be true, false otherwhise
You can also pass options to the confirm function:
confirm({
title: (
<>
Content can have <strong>JSX</strong>!
</>
),
message: "This is a custom message",
confirmText: "Custom confirm message",
confirmColor: "primary",
cancelColor: "link text-danger"
});
The above example will render a customized dialog.
|Option
|Effect
|Default value
|message
|Sets the message body of the confirmation dialog
|Are you sure?
|title
|Sets the title of the dialog window
|Warning!
|confirmText
|Sets the text of the confirm button
|Ok
|cancelText
|Sets the text of the cancel button
|Cancel
|confirmColor
|Sets the color class of the confirm button (see reactstrap docs)
|primary
|cancelColor
|Sets the color class of the cancel button (see reactstrap docs)
|empty
|size
|Sets the size property for the modal component (see reactstrap docs)
|empty
|buttonsComponent
|Can receive a component for rendering the buttons. The component will receive the onClose function as a prop.
|empty