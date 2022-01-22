Reactronic is a JavaScript library that provides transactional reactive state management in a Web application.
Transactional reactivity means that state changes are being made in an isolated data snapshot and then, once atomically applied, are consistently propagated to corresponding visual components for (re)rendering. All that is done in automatic, seamless, and fine-grained way, because reactronic takes full care of tracking dependencies between visual components (observers) and state (observable objects).
Transactional reactivity is based on four fundamental concepts:
Demo application built with Reactronic: https://nevod.io/#/playground. Source code of the demo: https://gitlab.com/nezaboodka/nevod.web.public/-/blob/master/README.md.
Quick introduction and detailed description is below.
Here is an example of transactional reactive code with an observable object, transaction and reaction:
class Demo extends ObservableObject {
name: string = 'Nezaboodka Software'
email: string = 'contact@nezaboodka.com'
@transaction
saveContact(name: string, email: string): void {
this.name = name
this.email = email
}
@reaction
printContact(): void {
// depends on `name` and `email` and reacts to their changes
if (this.email.indexOf('@') >= 0)
throw new Error(`wrong email ${this.email}`)
console.log(this.name + ' <' + this.email + '>')
}
}
In the example above,
printContact reaction depends on
name
and
saveContact transaction.
Here is an example of if cached value computed on-demand:
class Demo extends ObservableObject {
name: string = 'Nezaboodka Software'
email: string = 'contact@nezaboodka.com'
@cached
get contact(): string {
return this.name + ' <' + this.email + '>'
}
@reaction
printContact(): void {
if (this.contact !== '')
Console.log(this.contact)
}
}
In the example above, the value of
contact is computed from
source fields
name and
name and
contact value becomes
invalidated, thus causing execution of depending reaction
printContact. Then
printContact reaction causes
contact
re-computation on the first use.
Observable objects store data of an application. All such objects are transparently hooked to track access to their properties, both on reads and writes.
class MyModel extends ObservableObject {
url: string = "https://github.com/nezaboodka/reactronic"
content: string = "transactional reactive state management"
timestamp: Date = Date.now()
}
In the example above, the class
MyModel is based on Reactronic's
ObservableObject class and all its properties
url,
content,
and
timestamp are hooked.
Transaction is a function that makes changes in observable objects in transactional (atomic) way. Such a function is instrumented with hooks to provide transparent atomicity (by implicit context switching and isolation).
class MyModel extends ObservableObject {
// ...
@transaction
async load(url: string): Promise<void> {
this.url = url
this.content = await fetch(url)
this.timestamp = Date.now()
}
}
In the example above, the transactional function
load makes
changes to
url,
content and
timestamp properties. While
transaction is running, the changes are visible only inside the
transaction itself. The new values become atomically visible outside
of the transaction only upon its completion.
Atomicity is achieved by making changes in an isolated data snapshot that is not visible outside of the running transaction until it is fully finished and applied. Multiple objects and their properties can be changed with full respect to the all-or-nothing principle. To do so, separate data snapshot is automatically maintained for each transaction. That is a logical snapshot that does not create a full copy of all the data.
Compensating rollback operations are not needed in case of the transaction failure, because all the changes made by the transaction in its logical snapshot are simply discarded. In case the transaction is successfully applied, affected caches are marked as obsolete and corresponding caching functions are re-executed in a proper order (but only when all the data changes are fully applied).
Asynchronous operations (promises) are supported out of the box during transaction execution. The transaction may consist of a set of asynchronous calls prolonging the transaction until completion of all of them. An asynchronous call may spawn other asynchronous calls, which prolong transaction execution until the whole chain of asynchronous operations is fully completed.
Reaction is an code block that is immediately called in response to changes made by a transaction in observable objects. Cache is a computed value having an associated function that is called on-demand to renew the value if it was marked as obsolete due to changes made by a transaction. Reactive and cached functions are instrumented with hooks to seamlessly subscribe to those observable objects and other cached functions (dependencies), which are used during their execution.
class MyView extends Component<{model: MyModel}> {
@cached
render(): JSX.Element {
return (
<div>
<h1>{this.props.model.url}</h1>
<div>{this.props.model.content}</div>
</div>
)
} // render is subscribed to "url" and "content"
}
class Component<P> extends React.Component<P> {
@cached
render(): JSX.Element {
throw new Error('render method is undefined')
}
@reaction // called immediately in response to changes
ensureUpToDate(): void {
if (this.shouldComponentUpdate())
Transaction.off(() => this.setState({})) // ask React to re-render
} // ensureUpToDate is subscribed to render
shouldComponentUpdate(): boolean {
return !Rx.getController(this.render).isUpToDate
}
componentDidMount(): void {
this.ensureUpToDate() // run to subscribe for the first time
}
componentWillUnmount(): void {
Transaction.run(null, Rx.dispose, this)
}
}
In the example above, reactive function
refresh is transparently subscribed
to the cached function
render. In turn, the
render function is
subscribed to the
url and
content properties of a corresponding
MyModel object. Once
url or
content values are changed, the
render cache becomes obsolete and causes the
refresh reaction to become
obsolete as well and re-executed. While being executed, the
refresh
function enqueues re-rendering request to React, which calls
render function causing it to renew its cached value.
In general case, all reactions and caches are automatically and immediately marked as obsolete when changes are made in those observable objects and cached functions that were used during their execution. And once marked, the functions are automatically executed again, either immediately (for @reactive functions) or on-demand (for @cached functions).
Reactronic takes full care of tracking dependencies between all the observable objects and reactions/caches (observables and observers). With Reactronic, you no longer need to create data change events in one set of objects, subscribe to these events in other objects, and manually maintain switching from the previous object version to a new one.
There are multiple options to configure behavior of transactional reactivity.
Order options defines order of reactions execution:
Throttling option defines how often reaction is executed in case of recurring changes:
(ms) - minimal delay in milliseconds between reaction execution;
-1 - execute reaction immediately once transaction is applied (synchronously);
0 - execute reaction immediately via event loop (asynchronously with zero timeout);
>= Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER - never execute reaction (disabled reaction).
Reentrance option defines how to handle reentrant calls of transactions and reactions:
PreventWithError - fail with error if there is an existing call in progress;
WaitAndRestart - wait for previous call to finish and then restart current one;
CancelPrevious - cancel previous call in favor of recent one;
CancelAndWaitPrevious - cancel previous call in favor of recent one (but wait until canceling is completed)
RunSideBySide - multiple simultaneous calls are allowed.
Monitor is an object that maintains the status of running functions, which it is attached to. A single monitor object can be shared between multiple transactions, reactions, and cache functions, thus maintaining consolidated status for all of them (busy, workers, etc).
Inspired by: MobX, Nezaboodka, Excel.
Key Reactronic principles and differentiators:
Roadmap:
NPM:
npm install reactronic
// Classes
class ObservableObject { }
// Decorators & Operators
function unobservable(proto, prop) // field only
function transaction(proto, prop, pd) // method only
function reaction(proto, prop, pd) // method only
function cached(proto, prop, pd) // method only
function options(value: Partial<MemberOptions>): F<any>
function nonreactive<T>(func: F<T>, ...args: any[]): T
function sensitive<T>(sensitivity: Sensitivity, func: F<T>, ...args: any[]): T
// SnapshotOptions, MemberOptions, Kind, Reentrance, Monitor, LoggingOptions, ProfilingOptions
export interface SnapshotOptions {
readonly hint?: string
readonly standalone?: StandaloneMode
readonly journal?: TransactionJournal
readonly logging?: Partial<LoggingOptions>
readonly token?: any
}
interface MemberOptions {
readonly kind: Kind
readonly standalone: StandaloneMode
readonly order: number
readonly noSideEffects: boolean
readonly triggeringArgs: boolean
readonly throttling: number // milliseconds, -1 is immediately, Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER is never
readonly reentrance: Reentrance
readonly journal: TransactionJournal | undefined
readonly monitor: Monitor | null
readonly logging?: Partial<LoggingOptions>
}
enum Kind {
Plain = 0,
Transaction = 1,
Reaction = 2,
Cache = 3
}
enum Reentrance {
PreventWithError = 1, // fail with error if there is an existing call in progress (default)
WaitAndRestart = 0, // wait for existing call to finish and then restart current one
CancelPrevious = -1, // cancel previous call in favor of recent one
CancelAndWaitPrevious = -2, // cancel previous call in favor of recent one (but wait until canceling is completed)
OverwritePrevious = -2, // allow previous to complete, but overwrite it with ignoring any conflicts
RunSideBySide = -3 // multiple simultaneous calls are allowed
}
enum Sensitivity {
ReactOnFinalDifferenceOnly = 0, // default
ReactOnFinalAndIntermediateDifference = 1,
ReactEvenOnSameValueAssignment = 2,
}
class Monitor {
readonly isActive: boolean
readonly counter: number
readonly workers: ReadonlySet<Worker>
static create(hint: string, activationDelay: number, deactivationDelay: number): Monitor
}
interface Worker {
readonly id: number
readonly hint: string
isCanceled: boolean
isFinished: boolean
cancel(error?: Error, retryAfter?: Transaction): this
whenFinished(): Promise<void>
}
interface LoggingOptions {
readonly off: boolean
readonly transaction: boolean
readonly operation: boolean
readonly step: boolean
readonly monitor: boolean
readonly read: boolean
readonly write: boolean
readonly change: boolean
readonly obsolete: boolean
readonly error: boolean
readonly warning: boolean
readonly gc: boolean
}
interface ProfilingOptions {
repetitiveUsageWarningThreshold: number // default: 10 times
mainThreadBlockingWarningThreshold: number // default: 16.6 ms
asyncActionDurationWarningThreshold: number // default: 150 ms
}
// Transaction
type F<T> = (...args: any[]) => T
class Transaction implements Worker {
static readonly current: Transaction
readonly id: number
readonly hint: string
run<T>(func: F<T>, ...args: any[]): T
wrap<T>(func: F<T>): F<T>
apply(): void
seal(): this // a1.seal().whenFinished().then(fulfill, reject)
cancel(error?: Error, retryAfter?: Transaction): this
isCanceled: boolean
isFinished: boolean
whenFinished(): Promise<void>
join<T>(p: Promise<T>): Promise<T>
static create(options: SnapshotOptions | null): Transaction
static run<T>(options: SnapshotOptions | null, func: F<T>, ...args: any[]): T
static off<T>(func: F<T>, ...args: any[]): T
static isFrameOver(everyN: number, timeLimit: number): boolean
static requestNextFrame(sleepTime: number): Promise<void>
static isCanceled: boolean
}
// Controller
abstract class Controller<T> {
readonly options: Options
readonly args: ReadonlyArray<any>
readonly value: T
readonly error: any
readonly stamp: number
readonly isUpToDate: boolean
configure(options: Partial<Options>): Options
markObsolete(): boolean
pullLastResult(args?: any[]): T | undefined
}
// Reactronic
class Reactronic {
static why(short: boolean = false): string
static getMethodCache<T>(method: F<T>): Cache<T>
static configureCurrentOperation(options: Partial<Options>): Options
// static configureObject<T extends object>(obj: T, options: Partial<ObjectOptions>): void
// static assign<T, P extends keyof T>(obj: T, prop: P, value: T[P], sensitivity: Sensitivity)
static takeSnapshot<T>(obj: T): T
static dispose(obj: any): void
static reactionsAutoStartDisabled: boolean
static readonly isLogging: boolean
static readonly loggingOptions: LoggingOptions
static setLoggingMode(isOn: boolean, options?: LoggingOptions)
static setLoggingHint<T extends object>(obj: T, name: string | undefined): void
static getLoggingHint<T extends object>(obj: T): string | undefined
static setProfilingMode(isOn: boolean, options?: Partial<ProfilingOptions>): void
}
By contributing, you agree that your contributions will be automatically licensed under the MIT license (see LICENSE file).