rea

reactpack

by Ola
0.9.0

📦 build your react apps with one command and one `npm i`.

Readme

reactpack

NPM version Dependency Status js-standard-style

One command to build your React frontend.

Features

  • Unified package, only one npm i needed.
  • Linting with your .eslintrc or with standard.
  • Smartly merges existing .babelrc and webpack.config.js into configuration.
  • ES6 with Babel presets react, es2015 and stage-0.
  • PostCSS with precss and autoprefixer.
  • Style extraction into dedicated css bundle.
  • Include enviroment variables with an .env.js file.
  • Automatic index.html creation with html-webpack-plugin.
  • Source maps for styles and scripts.
  • Watch mode (--watch).
  • Development server mode (--dev).
  • Toggle optimizations with uglify and cssnano (-O).

Table of Contents

Install

$ npm i reactpack -g

or for use in scripts section of package.json

$ npm i reactpack --save-dev

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { render } from 'react-dom'

require('bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css')

class Example extends Component {
  render () {
    return <h1>Hello World!</h1>
  }
}

render(<Example />, document.getElementById('react-app'))

{
  ...
  "scripts": {
    "build": "reactpack src/index.js",
  },
  "dependencies": {
    "bootstrap": "^3.3.6",
    "react": "^15.1.0",
    "react-dom": "^15.1.0",
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "reactpack": "^0.2.0"
  },
  ...
}

reactpack

FAQ

How do I use another linter than standard?

reactpack will look for an eslint config (.eslintrc, .eslintrc.json ...) and if one is present it will use that one. Make sure that you have all the dependencies installed (plugins etc) to run your linter.

How do I customize index.html?

Place an index.ejs file in the same directory as your entry script and reactpack will use it for generating html. The default index.ejs looks like:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <meta http-equiv="Content-type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8"/>
    <title><%= htmlWebpackPlugin.options.title %></title>
    <% if (htmlWebpackPlugin.options.dev) { %>
    <script src="http://localhost:<%= htmlWebpackPlugin.options.port %>/webpack-dev-server.js"></script>
    <% } %>
  </head>
  <body>
    <div id="react-app"></div>
  </body>
</html>
How do I add other loaders?

Reactpack merge existing webpack.config.js it into its config so for example if you want to add less-loader just have a webpack.config.js with:

module.exports = {
  module: {
    loaders: [
      {
        test: /\.less$/,
        loader: 'style!css!less'
      }
    ]
  }
}

CLI

  Usage: reactpack [options] <entry> [path/to/bundle]

  Options:

    -h, --help         output usage information
    -V, --version      output the version number
    -q, --quiet        no output
    -O, --optimize     optimize css and js using minifiers
    -w, --watch        watch mode, rebuild bundle on file changes
    -d, --dev          start a dev server with hot module replacement
    -p, --port <port>  port for dev server (default is 8000)
    --standard         force standard linting (do not look for eslint config)
    --clean            delete everything in bundle path before building
    --absolute-path    use absolute path for assets
    --no-source-map    don't output source maps for css and js
    --no-postcss       don't use postcss (autoprefixer and precss)
    --no-html          don't output an index.html
    --no-extract       don't extract css into separate bundle
    --no-lint          turn off linting
    --no-env           don't try and load .env.js file
    --no-inject        don't inject bundles into index.html

Tested on

  • Windows 7 with node 6 and npm 3
  • Ubuntu 12.04 with node 6 and npm 3
  • MacOS 10.11 El Capitan with node 5-6 and npm 3

Contributors

  • Ola Holmström (@olahol)
  • Tarjei Huse (@tarjei)
  • Code Hz (@codehz)
  • Erik Huisman (@erikhuisman)
  • charlie hield (@stursby)
  • Niklas (@nikteg)
  • Victor Bjelkholm (@VictorBjelkholm)

