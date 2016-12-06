One command to build your React frontend.
npm i needed.
.eslintrc or with
standard.
.babelrc and
webpack.config.js into configuration.
react,
es2015 and
stage-0.
precss and
autoprefixer.
.env.js file.
html-webpack-plugin.
--watch).
--dev).
uglify and
cssnano (
-O).
$ npm i reactpack -g
or for use in
scripts section of
package.json
$ npm i reactpack --save-dev
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { render } from 'react-dom'
require('bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css')
class Example extends Component {
render () {
return <h1>Hello World!</h1>
}
}
render(<Example />, document.getElementById('react-app'))
{
...
"scripts": {
"build": "reactpack src/index.js",
},
"dependencies": {
"bootstrap": "^3.3.6",
"react": "^15.1.0",
"react-dom": "^15.1.0",
},
"devDependencies": {
"reactpack": "^0.2.0"
},
...
}
standard?
reactpack will look for an eslint config (
.eslintrc,
.eslintrc.json ...) and if one is present
it will use that one. Make sure that you have all the dependencies installed (plugins etc) to run your linter.
Place an
index.ejs file in the same directory as your entry script and
reactpack will use it
for generating html. The default
index.ejs looks like:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv="Content-type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8"/>
<title><%= htmlWebpackPlugin.options.title %></title>
<% if (htmlWebpackPlugin.options.dev) { %>
<script src="http://localhost:<%= htmlWebpackPlugin.options.port %>/webpack-dev-server.js"></script>
<% } %>
</head>
<body>
<div id="react-app"></div>
</body>
</html>
Reactpack merge existing
webpack.config.js it into its config so for example if
you want to add
less-loader just have a
webpack.config.js with:
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.less$/,
loader: 'style!css!less'
}
]
}
}
Usage: reactpack [options] <entry> [path/to/bundle]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-q, --quiet no output
-O, --optimize optimize css and js using minifiers
-w, --watch watch mode, rebuild bundle on file changes
-d, --dev start a dev server with hot module replacement
-p, --port <port> port for dev server (default is 8000)
--standard force standard linting (do not look for eslint config)
--clean delete everything in bundle path before building
--absolute-path use absolute path for assets
--no-source-map don't output source maps for css and js
--no-postcss don't use postcss (autoprefixer and precss)
--no-html don't output an index.html
--no-extract don't extract css into separate bundle
--no-lint turn off linting
--no-env don't try and load .env.js file
--no-inject don't inject bundles into index.html