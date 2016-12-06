One command to build your React frontend.

Features

Unified package, only one npm i needed.

needed. Linting with your .eslintrc or with standard .

or with . Smartly merges existing .babelrc and webpack.config.js into configuration.

and into configuration. ES6 with Babel presets react , es2015 and stage-0 .

, and . PostCSS with precss and autoprefixer .

and . Style extraction into dedicated css bundle.

Include enviroment variables with an .env.js file.

file. Automatic index.html creation with html-webpack-plugin .

. Source maps for styles and scripts.

Watch mode ( --watch ).

). Development server mode ( --dev ).

). Toggle optimizations with uglify and cssnano ( -O ).

Table of Contents

Install

npm i reactpack -g

or for use in scripts section of package.json

$ npm i reactpack

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { render } from 'react-dom' require ( 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css' ) class Example extends Component { render () { return < h1 > Hello World! </ h1 > } } render( < Example /> , document.getElementById('react-app'))

{ ... "scripts" : { "build" : "reactpack src/index.js" , }, "dependencies" : { "bootstrap" : "^3.3.6" , "react" : "^15.1.0" , "react-dom" : "^15.1.0" , }, "devDependencies" : { "reactpack" : "^0.2.0" }, ... }

FAQ

How do I use another linter than standard ?

reactpack will look for an eslint config ( .eslintrc , .eslintrc.json ...) and if one is present it will use that one. Make sure that you have all the dependencies installed (plugins etc) to run your linter.

How do I customize index.html?

Place an index.ejs file in the same directory as your entry script and reactpack will use it for generating html. The default index.ejs looks like:

< html > < head > < meta http-equiv = "Content-type" content = "text/html; charset=utf-8" /> < title > < %= htmlWebpackPlugin.options.title %> </ title > < % if ( htmlWebpackPlugin.options.dev ) { %> < script src = "http://localhost:<%= htmlWebpackPlugin.options.port %>/webpack-dev-server.js" > </ script > < % } %> </ head > < body > < div id = "react-app" > </ div > </ body > </ html >

How do I add other loaders?

Reactpack merge existing webpack.config.js it into its config so for example if you want to add less-loader just have a webpack.config.js with:

module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.less$/ , loader : 'style!css!less' } ] } }

CLI

Usage: reactpack [options] <entry> [path/to/bundle] Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - q, --quiet no output - O, --optimize optimize css and js using minifiers - w, --watch watch mode, rebuild bundle on file changes - d, --dev start a dev server with hot module replacement - p, --port <port> port for dev server (default is 8000 ) - -standard force standard linting ( do not look for eslint config) - -clean delete everything in bundle path before building - -absolute-path use absolute path for assets - -no-source-map don 't output source maps for css and js - -no-postcss don't use postcss (autoprefixer and precss) - -no-html don 't output an index.html - -no-extract don't extract css into separate bundle - -no-lint turn off linting - -no-env don 't try and load .env.js file - -no-inject don't inject bundles into index.html

Tested on

Windows 7 with node 6 and npm 3

Ubuntu 12.04 with node 6 and npm 3

MacOS 10.11 El Capitan with node 5-6 and npm 3

Contributors