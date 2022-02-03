Tourist Guide and a set of Assistants to travel into your React Components

Packages

This documentation is for the latest release, which uses npm scoped package @reactour . The original reactour is now on branch v1 and its documentation can be found here.

The main package, which uses the other ones to highlight parts of your application from an array of steps.

A customizable Component to highlight certain element or area of the viewport.

A customizable Component to attach to an element or position of the viewport to show content.

A set of helper functions used by the other packages.

The place where all the stuff is visible working, live here.

License

MIT © Lionel Tzatzkin