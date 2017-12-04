openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rea

reactour

by Lionel
1.18.6 (see all)

Tourist Guide into your React Components

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

49.1K

GitHub Stars

2.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Onboarding Tour

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

reactour

Tourist Guide and a set of Assistants to travel into your React Components

Packages

This documentation is for the latest release, which uses npm scoped package @reactour. The original reactour is now on branch v1 and its documentation can be found here.

@reactour/tour

The main package, which uses the other ones to highlight parts of your application from an array of steps.

@reactour/mask

A customizable Component to highlight certain element or area of the viewport.

@reactour/popover

A customizable Component to attach to an element or position of the viewport to show content.

@reactour/utils

A set of helper functions used by the other packages.

@reactour/playground

The place where all the stuff is visible working, live here.

License

MIT © Lionel Tzatzkin

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

intro.jsLightweight, user-friendly onboarding tour library
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
61K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
22
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
rj
react-joyrideCreate guided tours in your apps
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
140K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
react-shepherdA React wrapper for the site tour library Shepherd
GitHub Stars
268
Weekly Downloads
6K
ijr
intro.js-reactIntro.js React Wrapper
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
8K
react-ui-tourTours system for retail-ui
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
151
See 30 Alternatives

Tutorials

reactour examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreactour examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use reactour by viewing and forking reactour example apps on CodeSandbox
Tourist Guide For React - Reactour | Reactscript
reactscript.com4 years agoTourist Guide For React - Reactour | ReactscriptThe Reactour component lets you create an interactive guided tour for your web app.
Tourist Guide into your React Components
reactjsexample.com4 years agoTourist Guide into your React ComponentsTourist Guide into your React Components.
TUTORIAL: How to create product tours in ReactJS with React Tour
www.nickelled.comTUTORIAL: How to create product tours in ReactJS with React TourAs onboarding specialists, we&#8217;re often asked about &#8216;roll your own&#8217; javascript guided tours. We used to recommend a bunch of JS libraries based on jQuery to achieve this, but with most applications nowadays being built as single page apps using frameworks such as ReactJS, we figured…
Tourist Guide into your React Components Sample in 2020
www.tutorialstuff.com1 month agoTourist Guide into your React Components Sample in 2020Tourist Guide into your React Components. Sample, Example , React