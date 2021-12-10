openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

reactotron-react-native

by infinitered
5.0.1 (see all)

Reactotron's react-native client.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

58.9K

GitHub Stars

88

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

reactotron-react-native

A development tool to explore, inspect, and diagnose your React Native apps.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial