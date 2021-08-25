This provides the core functionality of the clients allowing it talk to talk to the server.
It is used by
reactotron-react-dom and
reactotron-react-native.
import { createClient } from 'reactotron-core-client'
// setup a reactotron client
const client = createClient({
// injected in for compatibility
createSocket: path => new WebSocket(path),
host: 'localhost',
port: 9090,
name: 'I am a client!',
// fires when we get connected to a server
onConnect: () => console.log('hi'),
// fires when we get disconnected from the server
onDisconnect: () => console.log('bye'),
// fires when the server is telling us something
onCommand: ({type, payload}) => {
switch (type) {
case 'server.intro':
const { name, version } = payload
break
case 'state.values.request':
const { path } = payload // the path to the state
break
case 'state.keys.request':
const { path } = payload // the path to the state
break
case 'state.values.subscribe':
const { paths } = payload // string array of state paths
break
case 'state.action.dispatch':
const { action } = payload // an object to be dispatch through the state plugin
break
}
console.log(`I just received a ${type} command`)
console.log(payload)
}
})
// connect to the server
client.connect()
// send a log message as a string
client.send('log', { level: 'debug', message: 'hello!' })
// send a log message as a string that's important
client.send('log', { level: 'debug', message: 'hello!' }, true)
// sending an object log message
client.send('log', {
level: 'debug',
message: {
nested: [1,2, {hello: 'there'}],
fun: true
}
})
// send a warning
client.send('log', { level: 'warn', message: 'oops' })
// send an error with an optional stack trace
client.send('log', {
level: 'error',
message: 'crap',
stackTrace: []
})
// report that an action is complete
client.send('state.action.complete', {
'name': 'LOGIN_REQUEST',
'action': {
'type': 'LOGIN_REQUEST',
'email': 'steve@kellock.ca',
'password': 'secret...shhh....'
}
})
// report that values have changed
client.send('state.values.response', {
path: 'user.givenName',
value: 'Steve',
valid: true
})
// list the keys at a given path in state
client.send('state.keys.response', {
path: 'user',
keys: ['givenName', 'familyName'],
valid: true
})
// let the server know the state values they're subscribed to have changed
client.send('state.values.change', {
changes: [
{ path: 'user.givenName', value: 'Steve' },
{
path: 'user',
value: { givenName: 'Steve', familyName: 'Kellock' }
}
]
})
// report any API activity
client.send('api.response', {
request: {
url: 'https://api.example.com/v1/people',
method: 'POST',
data: {
user: { givenName: 'Steve', familyName: 'Kellock' }
},
headers: {
'Accept': 'application/json',
'Cookie': '__ispy=mylittleye; __something=blue'
}
},
response: {
body: {result: 'ok'},
status: 200,
headers: {
'Connection': 'keep-alive',
'Server': 'cloudflare-nginx'
}
},
duration: 150.0
})
// send a benchmark report up to the server
client.send('bench.report', {
title: 'My Fast Algorithmz',
steps: [
{ title: 'Step 1', time: 0 },
{ title: 'Step 2', time: 123 },
{ title: 'Step 3', time: 1024 }
]
})
// a utility to time things
const elapsed = client.startTimer()
// do something you want to time
const ms = elapsed() // the number of ms it took. ish.
// display a custom event
client.display({
name: 'MY EVENT',
value: { color: 'green', vegetable: 'spinach', variant: 'baby', salad: true },
important: true,
preview: 'What\'s in my appetizer?'
})
The client sends this message to the server when it first connects. It contains all the configuration information used to configure the client.
For example:
{
"host": "localhost", // the server we're connecting to
"port": 9090, // the server's port
"name": "My Fantastic App", // the name of our app
"userAgent": "Internet Explorer 3.0", // the user agent
"reactotronVersion": "0.99.1", // the version of reactotron
"environment": "development" // our environment
}
The client receives this message from the server once connected. It contains configuration information used by the server.
Right now the payload is empty because I haven't even created the server!
It'll probably have things like directory, version... I really don't know yet.
{
"name": "I Am Server. Roar.",
"version": "0.99.1"
}
The client sends this to the server to log a message, warning or error. For warnings and errors, we pass through an optional stackTrace array.
Log:
{
"value": "hello!",
"level": "debug"
}
Warn:
{
"value": "hello!",
"level": "warn",
"stackTrace": null
}
Error:
{
"value": "hello!",
"level": "error",
"stackTrace": [
{"lineNo": 1, "file": "foo.js"}
]
}
TBD: The actual stack trace format. I've seen a couple of formats unfortunately and I need to research what these will look like.
Also, how is source maps going to factor in?
Send from the client to the server to pass an image. The uri field is required
and is a
data-uri. This means, an ordinary http link will work, but as will embedding the image inline.
{
"uri": "http://placekitten.com/g/400/400",
"preview": "placekitten.com!",
"filename": "cat.jpg",
"width": 400,
"height": 400,
"caption": "D'awwwwwww",
}
An instruction sent from the client to the server to clear the history on the server.
Sent from the client to the server when an action is complete. It's up to you
to decide what an action is. For Redux, these are actions dispatched. For MobX,
these are the results of
spy.
{
"name": "MY_ACTION",
"value": {}
}
Sent from the client to the server in order to dispatch this action through the state system.
{
"action": { "type": "LOGIN_REQUEST", "password": "s3cr3t@g3ntm@n" }
}
Sent from the server to the client to ask for the values of state.
{
"path": "account"
}
Sent from the client to the server in response to
state.values.request.
{
"path": "account",
"valid": true,
"value": {
"givenName": "Steve",
"familyName": "Kellock"
}
}
Sent from the server to the client to ask for notification when something in the state changes.
{
"paths": [ "account", "cart.total" ]
}
Sent from the client to the server when one of the subscriptions found in
state.values.subscribe has changed.
{
"changes": [
{
"path": "account",
"value": {
"email": "steve@kellock.ca"
}
},
{
"path": "cart.total",
"value": 100.01
}
]
}
Sent from the server to the client to enumerate the keys inside state.
{
"path": "account"
}
Sent from the client to server in response to
state.keys.request.
{
"path": "account",
"valid": true,
"keys": ["givenName", "familyName"]
}
Sent from the client to server when an API has finished a request.
{
"request": {
"url": "https://api.example.com/people/1",
"method": "PUT",
"data": {
"firstName": "Steve",
"lastName": "Kellock"
},
"headers": {
"Accept": "application/json",
"Cookie": "__ispy=mylittleye; __something=blue"
}
},
"response": {
"body": {},
"status": 200,
"headers": {
"Connection": "keep-alive",
"Server": "cloudflare-nginx"
}
},
"duration": 120.0
}
Sent from the client to server when it's time to report some performance details.
{
"title": "My Sorting Algorithm",
"steps": [
{ "title": "start", "time": 0 },
{ "title": "lookup tables", "time": 123 },
{ "title": "randomize", "time": 422 }
]
}
Sent from the client to the server to provide a way to show "custom" commands.
{
"name": "MY EVENT",
"value": {
"color": "green",
"vegetable": "spinach",
"variant": "baby",
"salad": true
},
"image": {
"uri": "http://placekitten.com/g/400/400"
},
"important": true,
"preview": "What's in my appetizer?"
}
Reactotron is extensible via plugins. You add plugins by calling the
use
function on the the client.
A plugin looks like this:
export default () => reactotron => {}
You use the first function to configure your plugin. If you don't have any configuration required for your plugin, just leave it empty like above.
The 2nd function gets called with the reactotron object. Among other things,
it contains (most importantly) a function called
send().
This contains hooks into reactotron. By naming the keys certain things, you're
able to hook into guts to do stuff. Most importantly
onCommand to receive
events from the server and
features to define extra functions on reactotron.
// counter-plugin.js
export default () => reactotron => {
let commandCounter = 0
return {
onCommand: command => {
commandCounter++
if (commandCounter === 69) console.log('tee hee')
}
}
}
Here's what a plugin can do.
{
// Fires whenever a command is received from the server.
//
// command is an object with:
// .type - String - the name of the command
// .payload - anything - maybe null, maybe a string, maybe an object, not a function
// its whatever the server sent.
onCommand: command => {
const { type, payload } = command
},
// Fires when we connect to the server. Will only be called if the plugin
// is setup before connecting to the server.
onConnect: () => {},
// Fires when we disconnect from the server.
onDisconnect: () => {},
// fires when the plugin is attached (this only happens once at initialization)
onPlugin: reactotron => console.log('I have been attached to ', reactotron),
// This is an object (not a function). The keys are strings. The values are functions.
// Every entry in here will become a method on the Reactotron client object.
// Collisions are handled on a first-come first-serve basis.
//
// These names are reserved:
// connect, configure, send, use, options, connected, plugins, and socket.
//
// Sorry.
//
// I went with this mixin approach because the interface feels nice from the
// calling code point-of-view.
features: {
// Reactotron.log('hello!')
log: (message) => send('log', { level: 'debug', message } ),
// Reactotron.warn('look out! falling rocks!')
warn: (message) => send('log', { level: 'warn', message } ),
}
}