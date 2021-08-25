This provides the core functionality of the clients allowing it talk to talk to the server.

It is used by reactotron-react-dom and reactotron-react-native .

Usage

import { createClient } from 'reactotron-core-client' const client = createClient({ createSocket : path => new WebSocket(path), host : 'localhost' , port : 9090 , name : 'I am a client!' , onConnect : () => console .log( 'hi' ), onDisconnect : () => console .log( 'bye' ), onCommand : ( {type, payload} ) => { switch (type) { case 'server.intro' : const { name, version } = payload break case 'state.values.request' : const { path } = payload break case 'state.keys.request' : const { path } = payload break case 'state.values.subscribe' : const { paths } = payload break case 'state.action.dispatch' : const { action } = payload break } console .log( `I just received a ${type} command` ) console .log(payload) } }) client.connect() client.send( 'log' , { level : 'debug' , message : 'hello!' }) client.send( 'log' , { level : 'debug' , message : 'hello!' }, true ) client.send( 'log' , { level : 'debug' , message : { nested : [ 1 , 2 , { hello : 'there' }], fun : true } }) client.send( 'log' , { level : 'warn' , message : 'oops' }) client.send( 'log' , { level : 'error' , message : 'crap' , stackTrace : [] }) client.send( 'state.action.complete' , { 'name' : 'LOGIN_REQUEST' , 'action' : { 'type' : 'LOGIN_REQUEST' , 'email' : 'steve@kellock.ca' , 'password' : 'secret...shhh....' } }) client.send( 'state.values.response' , { path : 'user.givenName' , value : 'Steve' , valid : true }) client.send( 'state.keys.response' , { path : 'user' , keys : [ 'givenName' , 'familyName' ], valid : true }) client.send( 'state.values.change' , { changes : [ { path : 'user.givenName' , value : 'Steve' }, { path : 'user' , value : { givenName : 'Steve' , familyName : 'Kellock' } } ] }) client.send( 'api.response' , { request : { url : 'https://api.example.com/v1/people' , method : 'POST' , data : { user : { givenName : 'Steve' , familyName : 'Kellock' } }, headers : { 'Accept' : 'application/json' , 'Cookie' : '__ispy=mylittleye; __something=blue' } }, response : { body : { result : 'ok' }, status : 200 , headers : { 'Connection' : 'keep-alive' , 'Server' : 'cloudflare-nginx' } }, duration : 150.0 }) client.send( 'bench.report' , { title : 'My Fast Algorithmz' , steps : [ { title : 'Step 1' , time : 0 }, { title : 'Step 2' , time : 123 }, { title : 'Step 3' , time : 1024 } ] }) const elapsed = client.startTimer() const ms = elapsed() client.display({ name : 'MY EVENT' , value : { color : 'green' , vegetable : 'spinach' , variant : 'baby' , salad : true }, important : true , preview : 'What\'s in my appetizer?' })

Messages

The client sends this message to the server when it first connects. It contains all the configuration information used to configure the client.

For example:

{ "host" : "localhost" , "port" : 9090 , "name" : "My Fantastic App" , "userAgent" : "Internet Explorer 3.0" , "reactotronVersion" : "0.99.1" , "environment" : "development" }

The client receives this message from the server once connected. It contains configuration information used by the server.

Right now the payload is empty because I haven't even created the server!

It'll probably have things like directory, version... I really don't know yet.

{ "name" : "I Am Server. Roar." , "version" : "0.99.1" }

log

The client sends this to the server to log a message, warning or error. For warnings and errors, we pass through an optional stackTrace array.

Log:

{ "value" : "hello!" , "level" : "debug" }

Warn:

{ "value" : "hello!" , "level" : "warn" , "stackTrace" : null }

Error:

{ "value" : "hello!" , "level" : "error" , "stackTrace" : [ { "lineNo" : 1 , "file" : "foo.js" } ] }

TBD: The actual stack trace format. I've seen a couple of formats unfortunately and I need to research what these will look like.

Also, how is source maps going to factor in?

image

Send from the client to the server to pass an image. The uri field is required and is a data-uri . This means, an ordinary http link will work, but as will embedding the image inline.

{ "uri" : "http://placekitten.com/g/400/400" , "preview" : "placekitten.com!" , "filename" : "cat.jpg" , "width" : 400 , "height" : 400 , "caption" : "D'awwwwwww" , }

clear

An instruction sent from the client to the server to clear the history on the server.

Sent from the client to the server when an action is complete. It's up to you to decide what an action is. For Redux, these are actions dispatched. For MobX, these are the results of spy .

{ "name" : "MY_ACTION" , "value" : {} }

Sent from the client to the server in order to dispatch this action through the state system.

{ "action" : { "type" : "LOGIN_REQUEST" , "password" : "s3cr3t@g3ntm@n" } }

Sent from the server to the client to ask for the values of state.

{ "path" : "account" }

Sent from the client to the server in response to state.values.request .

{ "path" : "account" , "valid" : true , "value" : { "givenName" : "Steve" , "familyName" : "Kellock" } }

Sent from the server to the client to ask for notification when something in the state changes.

{ "paths" : [ "account" , "cart.total" ] }

Sent from the client to the server when one of the subscriptions found in state.values.subscribe has changed.

{ "changes" : [ { "path" : "account" , "value" : { "email" : "steve@kellock.ca" } }, { "path" : "cart.total" , "value" : 100.01 } ] }

Sent from the server to the client to enumerate the keys inside state.

{ "path" : "account" }

Sent from the client to server in response to state.keys.request .

{ "path" : "account" , "valid" : true , "keys" : [ "givenName" , "familyName" ] }

Sent from the client to server when an API has finished a request.

{ "request" : { "url" : "https://api.example.com/people/1" , "method" : "PUT" , "data" : { "firstName" : "Steve" , "lastName" : "Kellock" }, "headers" : { "Accept" : "application/json" , "Cookie" : "__ispy=mylittleye; __something=blue" } }, "response" : { "body" : {}, "status" : 200 , "headers" : { "Connection" : "keep-alive" , "Server" : "cloudflare-nginx" } }, "duration" : 120.0 }

Sent from the client to server when it's time to report some performance details.

{ "title" : "My Sorting Algorithm" , "steps" : [ { "title" : "start" , "time" : 0 }, { "title" : "lookup tables" , "time" : 123 }, { "title" : "randomize" , "time" : 422 } ] }

display

Sent from the client to the server to provide a way to show "custom" commands.

{ "name" : "MY EVENT" , "value" : { "color" : "green" , "vegetable" : "spinach" , "variant" : "baby" , "salad" : true }, "image" : { "uri" : "http://placekitten.com/g/400/400" }, "important" : true , "preview" : "What's in my appetizer?" }

Plugins

Reactotron is extensible via plugins. You add plugins by calling the use function on the the client.

A plugin looks like this:

export default () => reactotron => {}

A function that: returns a function with 1 parameter (reactotron) that: returns an object



The 1st Function

You use the first function to configure your plugin. If you don't have any configuration required for your plugin, just leave it empty like above.

The 2nd function

The 2nd function gets called with the reactotron object. Among other things, it contains (most importantly) a function called send() .

The return object

This contains hooks into reactotron. By naming the keys certain things, you're able to hook into guts to do stuff. Most importantly onCommand to receive events from the server and features to define extra functions on reactotron.

export default () => reactotron => { let commandCounter = 0 return { onCommand : command => { commandCounter++ if (commandCounter === 69 ) console .log( 'tee hee' ) } } }

Here's what a plugin can do.