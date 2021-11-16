Control, monitor, and instrument your React DOM and React Native apps. From the comfort of your TTY.
npm install reactotron --save-dev
node_modules/.bin/reactotron
Might be worth creating an alias or adding it to your script section of your
package.json.
To use this, you need to add a few lines of code to your app.
Depending on how much support you'd like, there's a few different places you'll want to hook in.
If you have
index.ios.js or
index.android.js, you can place this code somewhere near the top:
import Reactotron from 'reactotron'
// connect with defaults
Reactotron.connect()
// Connect with options
const options = {
name: 'React Web', // Display name of the client
server: 'localhost', // IP of the server to connect to
port: 3334, // Port of the server to connect to (default: 3334)
enabled: true, // Whether or not Reactotron should be enabled.
secure: false, // Are you piggybacking on HTTP or HTTPS (default: false)
}
Reactotron.connect(options)
I'd recommend using the following for connect in React Native so that release builds will disable reactotron.
Reactotron.connect({enabled: __DEV__})
connect() Happens First
It is important that your
Reactotron.connect() happens before your redux store gets created. Especially
if you're using the
{enabled: false} option.
To make this happen, you can create a
ReactotronConfig.js file and
import that as your first import in
the entry point of your application. Check out the 3 projects under
examples to see that in action.
// wherever you create your Redux store, add the Reactotron middleware:
import Reactotron from 'reactotron'
const store = createStore(
rootReducer,
applyMiddleware(
logger,
Reactotron.reduxMiddleware // <--- here i am!
)
)
// Or you can use the Reactotron storeEnhancer!
const enhancer = compose(
// If you have other enhancers..
Reactotron.storeEnhancer()
)
const store = createStore(
rootReducer,
initialState,
enhancer
)
// wherever you create your Redux store
import Reactotron from 'reactotron'
const store = createStore(...) // however you create your store
Reactotron.addReduxStore(store) // <--- here i am!
// If you're using the Reactotron.storeEnhance(), it's already
// setup for you!
// wherever you create your API
import Reactotron from 'reactotron'
// with your existing api object, add a monitor
api.addMonitor(Reactotron.apiLog)
Call
Reactotron.log() and pass a string or object to have it log. Emojis are supported.
You can use Reactotron for unscientific benchmarks.
const bench = Reactotron.bench('Here I Go')
bench.stop()
You can also register steps if you're timing a sequence.
const bench = Reactotron.bench('Lets Go')
bench.step('After long operation')
bench.step('After one more thing')
bench.stop()
When you initialize the
reactotron you can tell it the server location when you connect:
Reactotron.connect({server: '10.0.1.109'})
You can clear your reactotron by hitting backspace/delete OR you can insert a separator by pressing the "-" key.
For some commands, like dispatching an action, you can repeat previous by pressing the "." key.
PRs and bug reports are welcome!
You want to start extending this?
cd src
npm install
npm start
cd examples/ReactNativeExample
npm install
cp ../../src/client/client.js .
react-native run-ios
Then hack around. Hack around. Hack up hack up and hack down.
Be sure to read the silly
examples/README.md file for more details.
A shout out to my teammates at Infinite Red who encourage this type of open-source hacking & sharing.
Also, to Kevin VanGelder, who spawned the idea for this library by saying, "Hey, you know what would be cool? A REPL. We should do that."
See the full CHANGES.md file.