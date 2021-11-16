Reactotron

Control, monitor, and instrument your React DOM and React Native apps. From the comfort of your TTY.

What's New

Platforms Supported

React Native 0.23+

React DOM 15+

React Native Web 0.0.15+

Great For

sending logging commands as text or objects

relaying all redbox errors and yellowbox warnings

watching the flow of actions as they get dispatched

tracking performance of each action watching for hotspots

querying your global state like a database

subscribing to values in your state and be notified when they change

dispatching your custom actions

watching your HTTP calls to servers and track timing

Requirements

Node 4.x+

Abnormal love for all things console

Installing

npm install reactotron --save-dev

Running The Server

node_modules/.bin/reactotron

Might be worth creating an alias or adding it to your script section of your package.json .

How To Use

To use this, you need to add a few lines of code to your app.

Depending on how much support you'd like, there's a few different places you'll want to hook in.

Entry Point (required)

Provides

How To Hook

If you have index.ios.js or index.android.js , you can place this code somewhere near the top:

import Reactotron from 'reactotron' Reactotron.connect() const options = { name : 'React Web' , server : 'localhost' , port : 3334 , enabled : true , secure : false , } Reactotron.connect(options)

I'd recommend using the following for connect in React Native so that release builds will disable reactotron.

Reactotron.connect({ enabled : __DEV__})

Ensure connect() Happens First

It is important that your Reactotron.connect() happens before your redux store gets created. Especially if you're using the {enabled: false} option.

To make this happen, you can create a ReactotronConfig.js file and import that as your first import in the entry point of your application. Check out the 3 projects under examples to see that in action.

Redux Middleware (optional)

Provides

Hook To Hook

import Reactotron from 'reactotron' const store = createStore( rootReducer, applyMiddleware( logger, Reactotron.reduxMiddleware ) ) const enhancer = compose( Reactotron.storeEnhancer() ) const store = createStore( rootReducer, initialState, enhancer )

Redux Store (optional)

Provides

How To Hook

import Reactotron from 'reactotron' const store = createStore(...) Reactotron.addReduxStore(store)

API Tracking (optional)

Provides

currently supports apisauce

How To Hook

import Reactotron from 'reactotron' api.addMonitor(Reactotron.apiLog)

Other Features

Log

Call Reactotron.log() and pass a string or object to have it log. Emojis are supported.

Bench

You can use Reactotron for unscientific benchmarks.

const bench = Reactotron.bench( 'Here I Go' ) bench.stop()

You can also register steps if you're timing a sequence.

const bench = Reactotron.bench( 'Lets Go' ) bench.step( 'After long operation' ) bench.step( 'After one more thing' ) bench.stop()

Tips

Using On A Device

When you initialize the reactotron you can tell it the server location when you connect:

Reactotron.connect({server: '10.0.1.109'})

Useful shortcuts

You can clear your reactotron by hitting backspace/delete OR you can insert a separator by pressing the "-" key.

For some commands, like dispatching an action, you can repeat previous by pressing the "." key.

Getting Involved

PRs and bug reports are welcome!

You want to start extending this?

Run the console program

cd src npm install npm start

Pick an example app and run it

cd examples/ReactNativeExample npm install cp ../../src/client/client.js . react-native run-ios

Then hack around. Hack around. Hack up hack up and hack down.

Be sure to read the silly examples/README.md file for more details.

Wishlist

Special Thanks

A shout out to my teammates at Infinite Red who encourage this type of open-source hacking & sharing.

Also, to Kevin VanGelder, who spawned the idea for this library by saying, "Hey, you know what would be cool? A REPL. We should do that."

Change Log

See the full CHANGES.md file.