Reactochart is a library of React components for creating data visualization charts and graphs. Components include line chart, bar chart, area chart, heat maps, scatterplot, histogram, pie chart, sankey diagram, and tree map.
npm i reactochart --save
import LineChart from 'reactochart/LineChart';
import { XYPlot, XAxis, YAxis, LineChart } from 'reactochart';
or
import * as Reactochart from 'reactochart';
import 'reactochart/styles.css';
const MyFirstLineChart = props => (
<XYPlot>
<XAxis title="Phase" />
<YAxis title="Intensity" />
<LineChart
data={Array(100)
.fill()
.map((e, i) => i + 1)}
x={d => d}
y={d => Math.sin(d * 0.1)}
/>
</XYPlot>
);
results in this:
The examples contain more details about each component and the prop-types it accepts. To run the examples locally and play with the different types of charts in a live code editor:
cd to the newly-created directory
npm run serve in your terminal (note: if you're running Python in v3 or higher you'll need to run
python -m http.server)
If you'd like to contribute to the development this project, first fork & clone this repo, and then follow these steps:
npm -v to check if you already have it installed.
If you don't have it, NPM is packaged with Node.js - download and run the
install package located on nodejs.org to install.
npm install --global babel
npm install --global webpack
npm install in the project root directory. This will install all of the project dependencies into the
node_modules directory.
npm run dev to run the development server (webpack-dev-server), which will serve a live development version of the examples at localhost:9876.
src directory, and/or changes to the examples in the
examples/src directory.
react-docgen.
npm run docs. This allows the documentation build to run with your updated
src code.
git add and
git commit the updated build.
git push to your forked version of the repo.
master. 🎉
lib or
examples/build directories, as these directories are destroyed and
regenerated on each build.
This project adheres to the Open Code of Conduct. By participating, you are expected to honor this code.