If you want to learn React.js you came to the right place. We prepared a set of practical exercises that will help you learn React.js from square one. The only thing you need to know is JavaScript. Here we are using ECMAScript 2015 standard.
The Koans are a set of tasks to complete. Prepared tests checks if they are done correctly.
Make sure you have Node.js and Python 2 installed.
git clone https://github.com/arkency/reactjs_koans.git
cd reactjs_koans
npm run setup
exercises directory.
koans directory contains the source of all the exercises.
test contains the tests.
src contains files compiled from
exercises.
build contains sources launched in the web browser version of Koans.
You can run a webserver and see your changes live in your web browser:
npm run start
exercises directory and run the tests to see if you did everything right.
npm run test. To automatically run tests when your code changes, use
npm run watch.
React Koans is funded and maintained by Arkency. Check out our other open-source projects.
You can also hire us or read our blog.