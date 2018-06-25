openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

reactjs_koans

by arkency
0.0.4 (see all)

Learn basics of React.js making the tests pass

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

3.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

17

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

React.js Koans

If you want to learn React.js you came to the right place. We prepared a set of practical exercises that will help you learn React.js from square one. The only thing you need to know is JavaScript. Here we are using ECMAScript 2015 standard.

The Koans are a set of tasks to complete. Prepared tests checks if they are done correctly.

Installation

Make sure you have Node.js and Python 2 installed.

  1. git clone https://github.com/arkency/reactjs_koans.git
  2. cd reactjs_koans
  3. npm run setup

Koans structure

  • Edit the files found in the exercises directory.
  • The koans directory contains the source of all the exercises. test contains the tests.
  • src contains files compiled from exercises.
  • build contains sources launched in the web browser version of Koans.

Start a local web server (optional)

You can run a webserver and see your changes live in your web browser:

  1. Run command npm run start
  2. Visit http://localhost:8080/

Instructions

  1. Remember about running the setup script before you start working on Koans!
  2. Work on the code found in the exercises directory and run the tests to see if you did everything right.
  3. You need to do the exercises in the given order.
  4. Try to not peek at the test files! They contain spoilers.
  5. To run the tests, use npm run test. To automatically run tests when your code changes, use npm run watch.

Video walkthrough

More than just Koans

Blog

If you want to read more about React.js and modern JavaScript applications, check out our React Kung Fu blog.

The book

For people who finished Koans, we prepared something to go continue: the React by example book. In this book, we explain how to create common widgets like password-strength meter or credit card input.

For the price of the ebook, you get:

  • Over 140 pages of React content. From fast introduction to React to example Todo app;
  • 11 practical real-world examples;
  • Repositories with code for most of the examples;

It's an early version of the book. It means some wording in book may change and there will be more examples later. All updates for the book are free.

You can use special 20% discount code: REACTKOANS. Grab your copy today or download a free chapter

Additional resources

  • React docs - it's a great source of in-depth information about React.
  • Why keys are important in React - great reading explaining the reason for React's keys.
  • Reactiflux. User group on Slack. You can meet a lot of people using React there. There's a channel for beginners needhelp.

About

Arkency

React Koans is funded and maintained by Arkency. Check out our other open-source projects.

You can also hire us or read our blog.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Szymon FiedlerPoznań, Poland6 Ratings0 Reviews
October 2, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial