Reactjs-popup is a simple react popup component that helps you create simple and complex Modals, tooltips, and Menus for your next React App.
You should consider using reactjs-popup for those couple of reasons :
This is a simple Demo to demonstrate how you can create Modals, Tooltips, Menus using
reactjs-popup.
This package is available in NPM repository as reactjs-popup. It will work correctly with all popular bundlers.
npm install reactjs-popup --save
Using yarn
yarn add reactjs-popup
To start using reactjs popup you just need to import the component from the reactjs-popup package.
import React from 'react';
import Popup from 'reactjs-popup';
import 'reactjs-popup/dist/index.css';
export default () => (
<Popup trigger={<button> Trigger</button>} position="right center">
<div>Popup content here !!</div>
</Popup>
);
Fork and then clone the repo
git clone git@github.com:your-username/reactjs-popup.git
Install all npm scripts:
npm install
or
yarn install
we use storybook to build popup use cases.
To start storybook:
yarn storybook
Run Test in watch mode
yarn test
To make contributing simply you need to create a new story for your use case under
stories directory to demonstrate the new features or the bug fix .
Make Changes 😀.
If you want to contribute check out the help wanted issues for things that need fixing.
Before submitting a pull request run
npm run test to run the unit tests .
The code in this project is licensed under MIT license.
if you are interested to Sponsor this library and list your logo in this section, Make sure to contact me.
That's all, thank you for your attention, please the repo to show your support.
Youssouf EL Azizi