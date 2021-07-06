openbase logo
rp

reactjs-popup

by Youssouf EL AZIZI
2.0.5 (see all)

React Popup Component - Modals,Tooltips and Menus —  All in one

Popularity

Downloads/wk

80.9K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

39

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Action Sheet/Menu, React Tooltip, React Dialog, React Popup

Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

Reactjs-popup

Build Status npm bundle size version downloads

MIT License All Contributors PRs Welcome Code of Conduct

Watch on GitHub Star on GitHub Tweet

Reactjs-popup is a simple react popup component that helps you create simple and complex Modals, tooltips, and Menus for your next React App.

You should consider using reactjs-popup for those couple of reasons :

  • ✅ Modal, Tooltip, Menu : All in one library 🏋️
  • ✅ Very tiny library (3kb) ⚡️
  • ✅ Fully accessible
  • ✅ Function as children pattern to take control over your popup anywhere in your code 💪
  • ✅ Easy to use 🚀
  • ✅ TypeScript Support 👌
  • ✅ IE Support. 🚀
  • ✅ Full style customization 👌 (js, CSS, styled-components)
  • ✅ Support for controlled Modals & Tooltips
  • ✅ Default & Custom Animations

Demo

This is a simple Demo to demonstrate how you can create Modals, Tooltips, Menus using reactjs-popup.

Live Demo

reactjs popup demo

Installing / Getting started

This package is available in NPM repository as reactjs-popup. It will work correctly with all popular bundlers.

npm install reactjs-popup --save

Using yarn

yarn add reactjs-popup

Include the Component

To start using reactjs popup you just need to import the component from the reactjs-popup package.

import React from 'react';
import Popup from 'reactjs-popup';
import 'reactjs-popup/dist/index.css';

export default () => (
  <Popup trigger={<button> Trigger</button>} position="right center">
    <div>Popup content here !!</div>
  </Popup>
);

Documentation

Contributing

Clone Repo

Fork and then clone the repo

git clone git@github.com:your-username/reactjs-popup.git

Start Developing

Install all npm scripts:

npm install
or
yarn install

we use storybook to build popup use cases.

To start storybook:

yarn storybook

Run Test in watch mode

yarn test

To make contributing simply you need to create a new story for your use case under stories directory to demonstrate the new features or the bug fix .

Make Changes 😀.

If you want to contribute check out the help wanted issues for things that need fixing.

Before submitting a pull request run npm run test to run the unit tests .

Licensing

The code in this project is licensed under MIT license.

Show your support!

if you are interested to Sponsor this library and list your logo in this section, Make sure to contact me.

Show Your Support

Buy Me A Coffee

That's all, thank you for your attention, please Star on GitHub the repo to show your support.

we are all made of stars Star on GitHub

Maintainers


Youssouf EL Azizi

