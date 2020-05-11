PDF Reader in browser for React 16.x
(You should import react firt,The version of react must be more than 16.x)
Using build tools:
npm install --save reactjs-pdf-reader
Using PDFReader in PC:
import React from 'react';
import { PDFReader } from 'reactjs-pdf-reader';
Using MobilePDFReader in mobile terminal devices:
import React from 'react';
import { MobilePDFReader } from 'reactjs-pdf-reader';
export default class Test extends Component{
render(){
return <div style={{overflow:'scroll',height:600}}>
<MobilePDFReader url="http://localhost:3000/test.pdf"/>
</div>
}
}
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Test from './test'
ReactDOM.render(<Test />, document.getElementById('root'));
react-read-pdf mainly consists of two different components. PDFReader and MobilePDFReader.
import { PDFReader } from 'reactjs-pdf-reader'
...
<PDFReader url={"http://localhost:3000/test.pdf"} ...>
|Props name
|Type
|Description
|url
|string | object
|if url is a string, it represents absolute address or relative address of PDF files. if url is a object, you can see this url object type for details
|data
|string
|binary-like data of PDF.For example,in javascript, you can use the method "atob" to convert base64 encoded PDF to binary-like data.
|page
|number
|default value is 1 ,decides that which page to show in PDF file.
|scale
|number
|decides the viewport in render
|width
|number
|decides the width of viewport
|showAllPage
|boolean
|default value is false , if it is true , it will render all pages of the pdf file. if it is false ,it will only show the "currentPage" according to the page props's value.
|onDocumentComplete
|function
|after load the PDF file, in this function ,you can get some informations of the PDF file you can see this function type for details
|getPageNumber
|function
|after load the PDF file, in this function onclick event you can get current page number of the PDF file
Type:
Properties: Property Name| type |Description --- | --- | --- url | string | it represents absolute address or relative address of PDF files withCredentials | boolean | is allow requests to carry cookie or not
onDocumentComplete the onDocumentComplete property of PDFReader
Type:
onDocumentComplete's type is a function, the fisrt default parameter is totalPage of the PDF file
The url of props can be string or object.
The following two ways are the same.
One is :
<MobilePDFReader url="http://localhost:3000/test.pdf"/>
the other is :
<MobilePDFReader url={url:"http://localhost:3000/test.pdf"}/>
import { MobilePDFReader } from 'reactjs-pdf-reader'
...
<MobilePDFReader url={"http://localhost:3000/test.pdf"} ...>
|Props name
|Type
|Description
|url
|string | object
|it represents absolute address or relative address of PDF files.
|page
|number
|default value is 1 ,decides that which page to show in PDF file.
|scale
|'auto' | number
|defaut value is 'auto', react-react-pdf use pdfjs-viewer,so if the scale is 'auto' , it can Adaptive mobile device .This property decides the viewport in render
|minScale
|number
|defaut value is 0.25, decides the minimum value of scale
|maxScale
|number
|defaut value is 10, decides the max value of scale
|isShowHeader
|boolean
|defaut value is true, in order to show lively example.'react-react-pdf' added default style to special header, you can remove this style ,if you change this value to false
|isShowFooter
|boolean
|defaut value is true, in order to show lively example.'react-react-pdf' added default style to special footer, you can remove this style ,if you change this value to false
|onDocumentComplete
|function
|after load the PDF file, in this function ,you can get some informations of the PDF file you can see this function type for details
onDocumentComplete the onDocumentComplete property of MobilePDFReader
Type:
Properties: Property Name| type |Description --- | --- | --- totalPage | number | the totalPage of the PDF file title | title | the title of the PDF file otherObj | object | other coding information of the PDF file
I strongly recommend you to set initial value of scale is 'auto',the default is 'auto' too