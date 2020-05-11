PDF Reader in browser for React 16.x

Features

Simple : It is very easy to use

: It is very easy to use Mobile-friendly: Support all mobile terminal devices including mobile,pad and others

Browser Support

IE 10+

Firefox 3.6+

Chrome 6+

Safari 6+

Opera 11.5+

iOS Safari 6.1+

Android Browser 3+

Quick Start

1. Import react-read-pdf into your react.js project.

(You should import react firt,The version of react must be more than 16.x)

Using build tools:

npm install --save reactjs-pdf-reader

Using PDFReader in PC:

import React from 'react' ; import { PDFReader } from 'reactjs-pdf-reader' ;

Using MobilePDFReader in mobile terminal devices:

import React from 'react' ; import { MobilePDFReader } from 'reactjs-pdf-reader' ;

2. Now you have it. The simplest usage:

import { MobilePDFReader } from 'react-pdf-viewer' ; export default class Test extends Component { render(){ return < div style = {{overflow: ' scroll ', height:600 }}> < MobilePDFReader url = "http://localhost:3000/test.pdf" /> </ div > } }

import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import Test from './test' ReactDOM.render( < Test /> , document.getElementById('root'));

Documentation

react-read-pdf mainly consists of two different components. PDFReader and MobilePDFReader.

🌱 PDFReader

import { PDFReader } from 'reactjs-pdf-reader' ... <PDFReader url={ "http://localhost:3000/test.pdf" } ...>

Props in PDFReader Component

Props name Type Description url string | object if url is a string, it represents absolute address or relative address of PDF files. if url is a object, you can see this url object type for details data string binary-like data of PDF.For example,in javascript, you can use the method "atob" to convert base64 encoded PDF to binary-like data. page number default value is 1 ,decides that which page to show in PDF file. scale number decides the viewport in render width number decides the width of viewport showAllPage boolean default value is false , if it is true , it will render all pages of the pdf file. if it is false ,it will only show the "currentPage" according to the page props's value. onDocumentComplete function after load the PDF file, in this function ,you can get some informations of the PDF file you can see this function type for details getPageNumber function after load the PDF file, in this function onclick event you can get current page number of the PDF file

url the url property of ***PDFReader***

Type:

string : it represents absolute address or relative address of PDF files

object :

Properties: Property Name| type |Description --- | --- | --- url | string | it represents absolute address or relative address of PDF files withCredentials | boolean | is allow requests to carry cookie or not

onDocumentComplete the onDocumentComplete property of PDFReader

Type:

function(totalPage)

onDocumentComplete's type is a function, the fisrt default parameter is totalPage of the PDF file

Notes

The url of props can be string or object.

The following two ways are the same.

One is :

<MobilePDFReader url= "http://localhost:3000/test.pdf" />

the other is :

<MobilePDFReader url={ url : "http://localhost:3000/test.pdf" }/>

🌱 MobilePDFReader

import { MobilePDFReader } from 'reactjs-pdf-reader' ... <MobilePDFReader url={ "http://localhost:3000/test.pdf" } ...>

Props in MobilePDFReader Component

Props name Type Description url string | object it represents absolute address or relative address of PDF files. page number default value is 1 ,decides that which page to show in PDF file. scale 'auto' | number defaut value is 'auto', react-react-pdf use pdfjs-viewer,so if the scale is 'auto' , it can Adaptive mobile device .This property decides the viewport in render minScale number defaut value is 0.25, decides the minimum value of scale maxScale number defaut value is 10, decides the max value of scale isShowHeader boolean defaut value is true, in order to show lively example.'react-react-pdf' added default style to special header, you can remove this style ,if you change this value to false isShowFooter boolean defaut value is true, in order to show lively example.'react-react-pdf' added default style to special footer, you can remove this style ,if you change this value to false onDocumentComplete function after load the PDF file, in this function ,you can get some informations of the PDF file you can see this function type for details

onDocumentComplete the onDocumentComplete property of MobilePDFReader

Type:

function(totalPage,title,otherObj)

Properties: Property Name| type |Description --- | --- | --- totalPage | number | the totalPage of the PDF file title | title | the title of the PDF file otherObj | object | other coding information of the PDF file

Notes

I strongly recommend you to set initial value of scale is 'auto',the default is 'auto' too