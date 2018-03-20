openbase logo
rm

reactjs-mappletooltip

by Mahesh Haldar
1.4.63

Mapple ToolTip: A light weighted and easy to customize React Tooltip.

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status npm version NPM license

Reactjs - Mapple ToolTip

A light weighted, easy and customizable tool tip for your app. Mapple is crafted in an elegant manner.

Mapple Image

Installing

npm i reactjs-mappletooltip --save

Demo and Mapple ToolTip generator

Generate the config for your Mapple ToolTip from here Demo and Generator

Usage

Default

var MappleToolTip = require('reactjs-mappletooltip');
const PageWithToolTip = () => {
  return(
    <div>

      {/* Default Mapple */}

      <MappleToolTip>
        <div>
          Show Mapple Tip on this
        </div>
        <div>
          Hey! this is damn easy
        </div>
      </MappleToolTip>

      {/* customized Mapple */}

      <MappleToolTip float={true} direction={'bottom'} mappleType={'warning'}>
        <div>
          Float in bottom direction
        </div>
        <div>
          direction = 'bottom'<br/>
          float = true<br/>
          mappleType = 'warning'
        </div>
      </MappleToolTip>
    </div>
  );
}

Isn't it super easy to start with Mapple ToolTip 😎

The Mapple-ToolTip seeks for two child elements. When the mouse pointer is hovered on the first child, div in the example, the Mapple ToolTip appears on top of the first child with the second child as the content within the tip.

Preview of defined styles

8styles

##Highlights

  • Start with 8 pre-defined Mapple ToolTip themes
  • Customize the Mapplet ToolTip to get your own theme.
  • Supports multiline content in Mapple Tip
  • Supports images with text within the Tip

Mapple Tool Tip Props

Prop Name Desciption Options Type
direction Direction of the Mapple tip to be rendered
  • top (default)
  • right
  • bottom
  • left
 string
mappleType Directly use the predefined 8 types of Mapple style
  • default (default)
  • ching
  • light
  • contra
  • success
  • warning
  • info
  • error
 string
float If set true, the Mapple floats with the cursor
  • false (default)
  • true
boolean
shadow Sets the shadow of the Mapple tip
  • false (default)
  • true
 boolean
fadeInAnimation Activates the 0.25s fade in transition to the Mapple visibility
  • true (default)
  • false
 boolean
tipPosition Sets the position of triangular tip, under the Mapple Tip.
Ranging from 0-100 percent.
  • 50 (default)
  • 0 - 100
 number (percentage)
backgroundColor Sets the background of the Mapple tip.
This overwrites the defined Mapple themes
  • black (default)
  • any color
 string
textColor Sets the color of text of the Mapple Tip
  • white (default)
  • any color
 string
padding Sets the padding in the Mapple Tip
  • '8px 12px' (default)
  • CSS style padding property
 string
showMappleIf Display/hide the Mapple Tool Tip on the content, based on condition
  • true (default)
  • any condition
 boolean

