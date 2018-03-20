Reactjs - Mapple ToolTip

A light weighted, easy and customizable tool tip for your app. Mapple is crafted in an elegant manner.

Installing

npm i reactjs-mappletooltip --save

Demo and Mapple ToolTip generator

Generate the config for your Mapple ToolTip from here Demo and Generator

Usage

var MappleToolTip = require ( 'reactjs-mappletooltip' ); const PageWithToolTip = () => { return ( < div > {/* Default Mapple */} < MappleToolTip > < div > Show Mapple Tip on this </ div > < div > Hey! this is damn easy </ div > </ MappleToolTip > {/* customized Mapple */} < MappleToolTip float = {true} direction = { ' bottom '} mappleType = { ' warning '}> < div > Float in bottom direction </ div > < div > direction = 'bottom' < br /> float = true < br /> mappleType = 'warning' </ div > </ MappleToolTip > </ div > ); }

Isn't it super easy to start with Mapple ToolTip 😎

The Mapple-ToolTip seeks for two child elements. When the mouse pointer is hovered on the first child, div in the example, the Mapple ToolTip appears on top of the first child with the second child as the content within the tip.

Preview of defined styles

##Highlights

Start with 8 pre-defined Mapple ToolTip themes

Customize the Mapplet ToolTip to get your own theme.

Supports multiline content in Mapple Tip

Supports images with text within the Tip

Mapple Tool Tip Props