A library of reusable React components. For examples, take a look at our kitchen sink.

From the command line inside of your project npm install --save reactjs-components react react-gemini-scrollbar canvas-ui

Import the component that you want to use import {Modal} from 'reactjs-components' ; var Modal = require ( 'reactjs-components' ).Modal;

Use as if it was any other component render : function ( ) { return ( < Modal ... { props }> // Content < Modal /> ); }