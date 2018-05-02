Reactjs-Admin-LTE is a package that consists of AdminLTE components built with React.
Tip: We tried to stick to naming the components in this package after their CSS names on the AdminLTE page. If you want to know what something looks like or how it is put together, simply inspect that page (F12 or right click > inspect). You can Ctrl+F in the source view to look for component names, but remember to replace spaces with dashes.
For a more in-depth look at the individual components, see the docs.
You can use node package manager (npm) to install the package:
$ cd path/to/project
$ npm install reactjs-admin-lte
Note: This example is using ES6 syntax.
Import the components you need:
import { Box } from 'reactjs-admin-lte';
And use them:
<Box>
<Box.Header>
<Box.Title>Hello, world!</Box.Title>
</Box.Header>
<Box.Body>
Thanks for choosing reactjs-admin-lte.
</Box.Body>
</Box>
If you run into any problems or errors, report them here.
If you want to add something to the project, create a pull request here.