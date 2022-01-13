Use Vue Composition API in React components
npm i reactivue
I love Vue Composition API and its reactivity system,
but functional components in React are also sweet with Typescript.
Instead of making a choice, why not to use them together?
import React from 'React'
import { defineComponent, ref, computed, onUnmounted } from 'reactivue'
interface Props {
value: number
}
const MyCounter = defineComponent(
// setup function in Vue
(props: Props) => {
const counter = ref(props.value)
const doubled = computed(() => counter.value * 2)
const inc = () => counter.value += 1
onUnmounted(() => console.log('Goodbye World'))
return { counter, doubled, inc }
},
// functional component in React
({ counter, doubled, inc }) => {
// you can still use other React hooks
return (
<div>
<div>{counter} x 2 = {doubled}</div>
<button onClick={inc}>Increase</button>
</div>
)
}
)
// use it as you normally would
render(<MyCounter value={10}>, el)
You can use it as a hook as well.
The
defineComponentfactory is actually a sugar to and equivalent to the following code.
import React from 'React'
import { useSetup, ref, computed, onUnmounted } from 'reactivue'
interface Props {
value: number
}
function MyCounter(Props: Props) {
const state = useSetup(
(props: Props) => { // props is a reactive object in Vue
const counter = ref(props.value)
const doubled = computed(() => counter.value * 2)
const inc = () => counter.value += 1
onUnmounted(() => console.log('Goodbye World'))
return { counter, doubled, inc }
},
Props // pass React props to it
)
// state is a plain object just like React state
const { counter, doubled, inc } = state
return (
<div>
<div>{counter} x 2 = {doubled}</div>
<button onClick={inc}>Increase</button>
</div>
)
}
To reuse the composition logics,
createSetup is provided as a factory to create your own hooks.
// mySetup.ts
import { createSetup, ref, computed, onUnmounted } from 'reactivue'
export interface Props {
value: number
}
// create a custom hook that can be reused
export const useMySetup = createSetup(
(props: Props) => {
const counter = ref(props.value)
const doubled = computed(() => counter.value * 2)
const inc = () => counter.value += 1
onUnmounted(() => console.log('Goodbye World'))
return { counter, doubled, inc }
},
)
// Counter.tsx
import React from 'react'
import { useMySetup, Props } from './mySetup'
export const Counter = (props: Props) => {
const { counter, doubled, inc } = useMySetup(props)
const { counter: counter2, doubled: doubled2, inc: inc2 } = useMySetup({ value: 10 })
return (
<div>
<div>{counter} x 2 = {doubled}</div>
<button onClick={inc}>Increase</button>
<br/>
<div>{counter2} x 2 = {doubled2}</div>
<button onClick={inc2}>Increase</button>
</div>
)
}
To use reactivue in Preact apps, just replace
reactivue import with
reactivue/preact
import { h } from 'preact'
-import { defineComponent, ref, computed, onUnmounted } from 'reactivue'
+import { defineComponent, ref, computed, onUnmounted } from 'reactivue/preact'
Yes, you can! Before you start, you need set alias in your build tool in order to redirect some apis from
vue to
reactivue or
reactivue/preact if you are using it with Preact.
Add following code to
vite.config.js
{
/* ... */
alias: {
'vue': 'reactivue',
'@vue/runtime-dom': 'reactivue',
}
}
If you are using it with Preact you have to add following code to
vite.config.js
{
/* ... */
optimizeDeps: {
include: ['reactivue/preact'],
exclude: ['@vue/reactivity']
}
}
Add following code to your webpack config
const config = {
/* ... */
resolve: {
alias: {
'vue': 'reactivue',
'@vue/runtime-dom': 'reactivue',
},
}
}
Parcel uses the standard
package.json file to read configuration options under an
alias key.
{
"alias": {
"vue": "reactivue",
"@vue/runtime-dom": "reactivue",
},
}
To alias within Rollup, you'll need to install @rollup/plugin-alias. The plugin will need to be placed before your
@rollup/plugin-node-resolve.
import alias from '@rollup/plugin-alias';
module.exports = {
plugins: [
alias({
entries: [
{ find: 'vue', replacement: 'reactivue' },
{ find: '@vue/runtime-dom', replacement: 'reactivue' }
]
})
]
};
Jest allows the rewriting of module paths similar to bundlers. These rewrites are configured using regular expressions in your Jest configuration:
{
"moduleNameMapper": {
"^vue$": "reactivue",
"^@vue/runtime-dom$": "reactivue",
}
}
Installing Vue plugins are almost identical to Vue. Just simply create your root instance with
createApp function and register your plugins as you do in Vue apps. You don't need to call
app.mount. Your Vue plugins will be available in all your setup functions.
import { createApp } from 'reactivue'
import { createPinia } from 'pinia'
const app = createApp()
app.use(createPinia())
Note: If you are trying to use a library that calls app.component, app.directive or app.mixin in its install function, reactivue will skip these calls without any action and warn you about it.
A list of libaries that have been tested to work with
reactivue. Feel free to make PRs adding more.
Some tips and cavert compare to Vue's Composition API.
The reactivity system APIs are direct re-exported from
@vue/reactivity, they should work the same as in Vue.
// the following two line are equivalent.
import { ref, reactive, computed } from 'reactivue'
import { ref, reactive, computed } from '@vue/reactivity'
This library implemented the basic lifecycles to bound with React's lifecycles. For some lifecycles that don't have the React equivalent, they will be called somewhere near when they should be called (for example
onMounted will be call right after
onCreated).
For most of the time, you can use them like you would in Vue.
defineComponent() - not the one you expected to see in Vue. Instead, it accepts a setup function and a render function that will return a React Functional Component.
useSetup() - the hook for resolve Composition API's setup, refer to the section above.
createSetup() - a factory to wrapper your logics into reusable custom hooks.
getCurrentInstance() - returns the meta info for the internal states, NOT a Vue instance. It's exposed to allow you check if it's inside a instance scope.
emit() is not available
