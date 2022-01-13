Use Vue Composition API in React components

npm i reactivue

I love Vue Composition API and its reactivity system,

but functional components in React are also sweet with Typescript.

Instead of making a choice, why not to use them together?

Usage

Component Factory

import React from 'React' import { defineComponent, ref, computed, onUnmounted } from 'reactivue' interface Props { value: number } const MyCounter = defineComponent( // setup function in Vue (props: Props) => { const counter = ref(props.value) const doubled = computed(() => counter.value * 2) const inc = () => counter.value += 1 onUnmounted(() => console.log('Goodbye World')) return { counter, doubled, inc } }, // functional component in React ({ counter, doubled, inc }) => { // you can still use other React hooks return ( <div> <div>{counter} x 2 = {doubled}</div> <button onClick={inc}>Increase</button> </div> ) } ) // use it as you normally would render(<MyCounter value={10}>, el)

Hooks

You can use it as a hook as well.

The defineComponent factory is actually a sugar to and equivalent to the following code.

import React from 'React' import { useSetup, ref, computed, onUnmounted } from 'reactivue' interface Props { value: number } function MyCounter(Props: Props) { const state = useSetup( (props: Props) => { // props is a reactive object in Vue const counter = ref(props.value) const doubled = computed(() => counter.value * 2) const inc = () => counter.value += 1 onUnmounted(() => console.log('Goodbye World')) return { counter, doubled, inc } }, Props // pass React props to it ) // state is a plain object just like React state const { counter, doubled, inc } = state return ( <div> <div>{counter} x 2 = {doubled}</div> <button onClick={inc}>Increase</button> </div> ) }

Hook Factory

To reuse the composition logics, createSetup is provided as a factory to create your own hooks.

import { createSetup, ref, computed, onUnmounted } from 'reactivue' export interface Props { value: number } export const useMySetup = createSetup( ( props: Props ) => { const counter = ref(props.value) const doubled = computed( () => counter.value * 2 ) const inc = () => counter.value += 1 onUnmounted( () => console .log( 'Goodbye World' )) return { counter, doubled, inc } }, )

// Counter.tsx import React from 'react' import { useMySetup, Props } from './mySetup' export const Counter = (props: Props) => { const { counter, doubled, inc } = useMySetup(props) const { counter: counter2, doubled: doubled2, inc: inc2 } = useMySetup({ value: 10 }) return ( <div> <div>{counter} x 2 = {doubled}</div> <button onClick={inc}>Increase</button> <br/> <div>{counter2} x 2 = {doubled2}</div> <button onClick={inc2}>Increase</button> </div> ) }

Usage with Preact

To use reactivue in Preact apps, just replace reactivue import with reactivue/preact

import { h } from 'preact' -import { defineComponent, ref, computed, onUnmounted } from 'reactivue' +import { defineComponent, ref, computed, onUnmounted } from 'reactivue/preact'

Using Vue's Libraries

Yes, you can! Before you start, you need set alias in your build tool in order to redirect some apis from vue to reactivue or reactivue/preact if you are using it with Preact.

Aliasing

Vite

Add following code to vite.config.js { alias : { 'vue' : 'reactivue' , '@vue/runtime-dom' : 'reactivue' , } } If you are using it with Preact you have to add following code to vite.config.js { optimizeDeps: { include: [ 'reactivue/preact' ], exclude: [ '@vue/reactivity' ] } }

Webpack

Add following code to your webpack config const config = { resolve : { alias : { 'vue' : 'reactivue' , '@vue/runtime-dom' : 'reactivue' , }, } }

Parcel

Parcel uses the standard package.json file to read configuration options under an alias key. { "alias" : { "vue" : "reactivue" , "@vue/runtime-dom" : "reactivue" , }, }

Rollup

To alias within Rollup, you'll need to install @rollup/plugin-alias. The plugin will need to be placed before your @rollup/plugin-node-resolve . import alias from '@rollup/plugin-alias' ; module .exports = { plugins : [ alias({ entries : [ { find : 'vue' , replacement : 'reactivue' }, { find : '@vue/runtime-dom' , replacement : 'reactivue' } ] }) ] };

Jest

Jest allows the rewriting of module paths similar to bundlers. These rewrites are configured using regular expressions in your Jest configuration: { "moduleNameMapper" : { "^vue$" : "reactivue" , "^@vue/runtime-dom$" : "reactivue" , } }

Installing Vue Plugins

Installing Vue plugins are almost identical to Vue. Just simply create your root instance with createApp function and register your plugins as you do in Vue apps. You don't need to call app.mount . Your Vue plugins will be available in all your setup functions.

import { createApp } from 'reactivue' import { createPinia } from 'pinia' const app = createApp() app.use(createPinia())

Note: If you are trying to use a library that calls app.component, app.directive or app.mixin in its install function, reactivue will skip these calls without any action and warn you about it.

Compatible Libraries

A list of libaries that have been tested to work with reactivue . Feel free to make PRs adding more.

pinia - 🍍 Automatically Typed, Modular and lightweight Store for Vue

VueUse - 🧰 Collection of Composition API utils for Vue 2 and 3

Villus - 🏎 A tiny and fast GraphQL client for Vue.js

APIs

Some tips and cavert compare to Vue's Composition API.

Reactivity

The reactivity system APIs are direct re-exported from @vue/reactivity , they should work the same as in Vue.

import { ref, reactive, computed } from 'reactivue' import { ref, reactive, computed } from '@vue/reactivity'

Lifecycles

This library implemented the basic lifecycles to bound with React's lifecycles. For some lifecycles that don't have the React equivalent, they will be called somewhere near when they should be called (for example onMounted will be call right after onCreated ).

For most of the time, you can use them like you would in Vue.

Extra APIs

defineComponent() - not the one you expected to see in Vue. Instead, it accepts a setup function and a render function that will return a React Functional Component.

- not the one you expected to see in Vue. Instead, it accepts a setup function and a render function that will return a React Functional Component. useSetup() - the hook for resolve Composition API's setup, refer to the section above.

- the hook for resolve Composition API's setup, refer to the section above. createSetup() - a factory to wrapper your logics into reusable custom hooks.

Limitations

getCurrentInstance() - returns the meta info for the internal states, NOT a Vue instance. It's exposed to allow you check if it's inside a instance scope.

- returns the meta info for the internal states, NOT a Vue instance. It's exposed to allow you check if it's inside a instance scope. emit() is not available

Examples

License

MIT License © 2020 Anthony Fu